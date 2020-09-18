Randoms: New eMTBs, Smart Helmets & More from Sea Otter Play

Bulls

Although we didn't get to visit Sea Otter in person this year the organisers put together a virtual trade show that allows you to browse stalls, chat to a range of brands and watch talks. We have clicked through the virtual trade halls for some of the latest products.Bulls brought along their new 2021 lineup of eMTBs to the virtual Sea Otter trade show with the standout from the updated range being the all-new Adventure EVO AM. This new model is a 27.5" full suspension eMTB that features 150mm of travel front and rear and it comes with two batteries.The Bosch Gen 4 Performance CX motor draws its power from a total of 1125Wh batteries. This comes from 625Wh Powertube battery in the downtube and an extra 500Wh from a Powerpack battery mounted on the underside of the top tube. The dual battery setup does give the Adventure Evo AM a distinct look that means this isn't an eMTB that could be mistaken for a normal mountain bike.At the front, the bike uses a Fox Factory 36 Float fork and a Fox Float DPS shock is out back, the head angle comes out at 66.5° and the seat tube angle is 74°. Across the size range, the reach goes from 419mm to 494mm with every size using 445mm chainstays. The long chainstays for a 27.5" bike are used to mount plus-size tires with the Adventure EVO AM coming with 2.8" tires front and rear.The rest of the spec features a mix of Shimano XT and SLX drivetrain, Magura MT5 4-piston brakes with 203mm rotors and a collection of Bull's own componentry. The 2021 Bulls Adventure EVO AM is going to be available from November and costs $7,399.Also joining the Bulls range of eMTBs for 2021 is the Wild Flow trail bike which uses 120mm of travel and has a Fazua motor which claims to be resistance free as it decouples when not in use. This model is available now and prices start at $5,999.Finally, Bulls announced a women's-specific trail eMTB with the Aminga EVA TR which will be coming in February 2021. The Aminga uses 120mm of travel and it is fitted with the same Bosch Gen4 CX motor as the Adventure EVO Am but it only has the one 625Wh battery. The Aminga EVA TR starts at $4,999.Küat has launched an updated version of its tray-style hitch rack with the Transfer V2. The new version will still be available in 1,2 and 3 bike options and all models come with a range of improvements of their predecessors. The biggest changes with the V2 Transfer are clearance for larger tires, smaller wheel compatibility and a wider base to accommodate longer bikes.Pricing for the Transfer V2 starts at $249 for the one bike rack and it goes all the way up to $449 for the three bike option. The one bike add-on can be used on nearly all of the new models and it is priced at $129.Bimotal are showing off their new Elevate motor system which allows you to turn any mountain bike into an eMTB by using their disc rotor motor.While the idea of fitting a motor to a standard bike is nothing new, the Bimotal's system takes a different approach. The Bimotal Elevate uses a toothed brake rotor and a small motor unit attached to the rear brake mounts, this is powered by a battery that is the size of a water bottle.The 750W motor is able to deliver 50Nm of torque consistently with a boost of up to 100Nm and it weighs around 1kg, which is lighter than similar hub motor systems. Currently, the range for the Elevate is only 15 to 30 miles which definitely limits its use for people who want a big day out on the bike. Bimotal has said that they are looking into add regenerative power in the future which could allow for battery charging when you hit the descents.The Bimotal Elevate is not yet available with a current launch date of early 2021.Sena gave a sneak peek at their new smart mountain bike helmet which features a hands-free intercom system. The Sena M1 helmet uses a Bluetooth intercom system that lets you connect with four other nearby cyclists using the Sena helmet, but the EVO model uses the Mesh Intercom platform allowing for communication with multiple riders within a half-mile (900 meters) range and incorporates up to 9 channels. Other features included with both helmets are smartphone access to music, GPS directions, calls and rear light on the back of the helmet.The M1 and M1 EVO helmets will be available in 2021 with Medium and Large sizes and three different colors: matte black, matte white, and cement gray.