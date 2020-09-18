Randoms: New eMTBs, Smart Helmets & More from Sea Otter Play

Sep 18, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Although we didn't get to visit Sea Otter in person this year the organisers put together a virtual trade show that allows you to browse stalls, chat to a range of brands and watch talks. We have clicked through the virtual trade halls for some of the latest products.

Bulls


Bulls brought along their new 2021 lineup of eMTBs to the virtual Sea Otter trade show with the standout from the updated range being the all-new Adventure EVO AM. This new model is a 27.5" full suspension eMTB that features 150mm of travel front and rear and it comes with two batteries.

The Bosch Gen 4 Performance CX motor draws its power from a total of 1125Wh batteries. This comes from 625Wh Powertube battery in the downtube and an extra 500Wh from a Powerpack battery mounted on the underside of the top tube. The dual battery setup does give the Adventure Evo AM a distinct look that means this isn't an eMTB that could be mistaken for a normal mountain bike.

At the front, the bike uses a Fox Factory 36 Float fork and a Fox Float DPS shock is out back, the head angle comes out at 66.5° and the seat tube angle is 74°. Across the size range, the reach goes from 419mm to 494mm with every size using 445mm chainstays. The long chainstays for a 27.5" bike are used to mount plus-size tires with the Adventure EVO AM coming with 2.8" tires front and rear.

The rest of the spec features a mix of Shimano XT and SLX drivetrain, Magura MT5 4-piston brakes with 203mm rotors and a collection of Bull's own componentry. The 2021 Bulls Adventure EVO AM is going to be available from November and costs $7,399.



Also joining the Bulls range of eMTBs for 2021 is the Wild Flow trail bike which uses 120mm of travel and has a Fazua motor which claims to be resistance free as it decouples when not in use. This model is available now and prices start at $5,999.



Finally, Bulls announced a women's-specific trail eMTB with the Aminga EVA TR which will be coming in February 2021. The Aminga uses 120mm of travel and it is fitted with the same Bosch Gen4 CX motor as the Adventure EVO Am but it only has the one 625Wh battery. The Aminga EVA TR starts at $4,999.


Küat


Küat has launched an updated version of its tray-style hitch rack with the Transfer V2. The new version will still be available in 1,2 and 3 bike options and all models come with a range of improvements of their predecessors. The biggest changes with the V2 Transfer are clearance for larger tires, smaller wheel compatibility and a wider base to accommodate longer bikes.

Pricing for the Transfer V2 starts at $249 for the one bike rack and it goes all the way up to $449 for the three bike option. The one bike add-on can be used on nearly all of the new models and it is priced at $129.


Bimotal


Bimotal are showing off their new Elevate motor system which allows you to turn any mountain bike into an eMTB by using their disc rotor motor.

While the idea of fitting a motor to a standard bike is nothing new, the Bimotal's system takes a different approach. The Bimotal Elevate uses a toothed brake rotor and a small motor unit attached to the rear brake mounts, this is powered by a battery that is the size of a water bottle.

The 750W motor is able to deliver 50Nm of torque consistently with a boost of up to 100Nm and it weighs around 1kg, which is lighter than similar hub motor systems. Currently, the range for the Elevate is only 15 to 30 miles which definitely limits its use for people who want a big day out on the bike. Bimotal has said that they are looking into add regenerative power in the future which could allow for battery charging when you hit the descents.


The Bimotal Elevate is not yet available with a current launch date of early 2021.


Sena
Sena gave a sneak peek at their new smart mountain bike helmet which features a hands-free intercom system. The Sena M1 helmet uses a Bluetooth intercom system that lets you connect with four other nearby cyclists using the Sena helmet, but the EVO model uses the Mesh Intercom platform allowing for communication with multiple riders within a half-mile (900 meters) range and incorporates up to 9 channels. Other features included with both helmets are smartphone access to music, GPS directions, calls and rear light on the back of the helmet.

bigquotesThe all-new M1 and M1 EVO helmets are bringing wireless, touchless, and seamless communication and audio to you and your friends while on the trails. Sena’s proven technology quickly melts away uncovering a shared riding experience like never before. Talk with each other. Listen to music, GPS directions, or training app cues. Make or take a call. Sena


The M1 and M1 EVO helmets will be available in 2021 with Medium and Large sizes and three different colors: matte black, matte white, and cement gray.



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Randoms


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
112502 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
80024 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
58635 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52546 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
50211 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
45608 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40154 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35621 views

22 Comments

  • 17 3
 Bulls should relaunch with an a instead of u. Those look like complete balls.
  • 10 0
 "this isn't an eMTB that could be mistaken for a normal mountain bike"

That is a nice way to put it. It fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down.
  • 1 0
 Lets spend heaps of time revising our mountain bike frame so the weight is as low as possible - then let's put a heavy second battery as high as possible on the frame to undo all that good design work.
  • 6 0
 At first I didn't see the smaller inner geared ring on the rotor and thought that it somehow grabbed onto the rotor to propel it forward.
  • 6 0
 What the actual fk is that first contraption.....destroy the eggs and burn it with fire
  • 1 0
 I like the fact that it's identifiable in the woods as a powered machine.
  • 3 0
 I'm going luddite on those helmets. The potential of full blown CoD voice chat coming to the trails is too high and too dangerous. Kill them with fire before other brands join in.
  • 4 0
 Imagine that Kuat rack with 3 e-bikes on it...tumbling down the freeway.
  • 1 0
 Just a lovely thought
  • 3 0
 What's the deal with short travel ebikes? I would just want an ultimate trail smasher if it was going to be so heavy.
  • 1 0
 now someone is screwing with brakes. What the hell is next? Imagine a rear failure on a descent after assisted up to 7,000'. Great idea any others? Autolube when you hit the 11 tooth rear would be nice
  • 3 0
 Is Bulls intentionally making ugly bikes?
  • 2 0
 It is an ebike.
  • 2 0
 Way too long of a chain stay on the Bulls, smart idea on the extra battery though. Looks better than most ebikes.
  • 2 0
 I would rename it the Bulls Hit!
  • 1 0
 You Sena better looking helmet?
  • 1 1
 Womens specific eMTB? Because eMTBs already sell so well?
  • 3 0
 There are other places that are not the US where eMTBs sell very well.
  • 6 0
 I live in the southeast US and I'd estimate 1 in 10 bikes I've seen on the trails recently is an e-bike. We also mix pasta with mayonnaise and have the audacity to call it a "salad" though so we might not be representative of the whole country.
  • 1 0
 @Counsel: should try potatoes with mayo. But the propper way. Boil some potatoes, hard boil 2 eggs. When the potato cool down a bit, peel and slice, not thin. hand shake the hard boiled yolks with 2 fresh yolks, adding little by little of oil, until you have enought of the mayonnaise. put a little bit of vinegar on the potatoes, salt, the freshly made mayonnaise and voyla, some delicious potato salad.
  • 2 2
 Bimotal seems RAD!!! would love to try this out! Very clever and ingenious
  • 1 0
 Too little range, but if they get the range extended by regen braking the game would change.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009510
Mobile Version of Website