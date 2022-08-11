Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 11, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
The fact that Chromag are working on a new line of full suspension bikes isn't exactly a secret, but the appearance of this Darco Ti was a surprise. Details are still scarce, but we do know there's also a steel version of the Darco on the way.

A trunnion mount shock provides a certain amount of travel. I'd imagine somewhere in the 120 - 130mm range. That's paired with a 150mm RockShox Lyrik.



The new Norco Fluid looks great in real life. It has an aluminum frame, 130mm of rear travel, a 140mm fork, and a 65-degree head angle

Norco were also displaying the different frames that were used during the development of the current Range.

Rapid prototyping makes it possible to get an idea of how the frame will come together without needing to commit to a carbon mold.

This Italian-made fork's brand name accurately describes today's weather conditions.

FSA's Gradient Direct Connect stem is 45mm long with a 5-degree rise, and is designed for a 31.8mm handlebar.

A look at the stem paired with FSA's 40mm rise Gradient bar.

Purple ano will never go out of style.

TRP didn't have anything new to show just yet, but there are drivetrain projects in the works. For now, enjoy looking at this DH-R Evo brake.

Cutaways are cool.

These cross sections show how much space CushCore's various inserts take up in a tire, where they help prevent pinch flats and rim damage.

Fasthouse's apparel lineup is extensive, with all sorts of jersey, shorts, pants, and gloves to choose from.

The Hooper sleeve-style kneepads are CE level 2 certified, and have additional protection below the knee to help deal with flying rocks and other shin-smashers.

Maxxis has added a bike park line of tires that use a DH casing, wire bead, and a new compound that's designed for durability. The DHR II, Assegai, and Minion DHF will be the first models available. MSRP: $80 USD.

The new Forekaster was also on display. You can read the review of this versatile XC / trail tire here.

Rocky Mountain recently released their new line of riding apparel. This is the Legend 90 short, which retails for $155 USD.

The Slab City 70 jersey is made from a lightweight recycled polyester fabric.

Dainese are expanding their kid's line, with helmets, protective jerseys, elbow pads, and gloves aimed at the next generation of shredders.

Dainese's Scarabeo Linea 01 full face helmet is part of the junior line, and retails for $239.95 CAD with MIPS, or $189 CAD without.

Dainese's Rival Pro knee pads have a steel plate situated on the knee to help deal with big impacts, ideally allowing the pads to slide over the ground rather than sticking.

The concept of a steel plate is carried over from Dainese's protective motorcycle apparel.

First full suspension bikes and now clipless pedals? It's a whole new world for Chromag.

And the award for the biggest dog at Crankworx goes to...
And the award for the biggest dog at Crankworx goes to...


