Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023

Auckland Cycle Works

The Auckland Cycle Work "Reiver".

The bottom bracket sits in the lower link.

Gary swapped some parts for burlier ones once he realised how capable this prototype is.

Auckland Cycleworks "Marra".

Last Asco by Light Wolf Studio

The 120 mm Last "Asco".

Bike Ahead "The Unit" handlebar / stem combo.

Carbon Spokes and Extralite hubs.



- Website Light Wolf Studio: https://www.light-wolf.de/ - Instagram Light Wolf Studio: https://www.instagram.com/lightwolfstudio/ - Last Bikes Website: https://www.last-bikes.com/ - Last Bikes Instagram: @last_bikes

Freeflow Technologies

The Freeflow Technologies motor in a wooden Twmpa gravel bike.

The motor can be easily assembled and disassembled.

Twmpa probably has the best looking headtube of any wooden bike out there.

Posedla

The Posedla team is currently working on some new colour options.

Pirope

The new "PI ROPE Light – BERG Ratheberg UL 265g 29" wheelset.

BTR

The Pinner of the man himself, Paul Burford.

BTR head badges are among the best in the business.

Burf's race ready Pinner.

Over and out! 24 hours after the show ended, the exhibition hall at Dresden International Airport was clean and empty.