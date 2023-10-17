Final Randoms - Bespoked Show 2023

Oct 17, 2023
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Bespoked 2023, Alex went hunting for the most interesting bikes he could find.


Auckland Cycle Works

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The Auckland Cycle Work "Reiver".

Even though Gary and Fiona from Auckland Cycleworks lived in New Zealand for a few years, their company is not named after “that” Auckland, but Bishop Auckland in County Durham, England, where they run the Inspiral Cycles bike shop.

It’s no secret that Gary likes work on new suspension designs such as his KOLARP URT (Kind of Like a Rearward Pivot Unified Rear Triangle), and I was keen to see what he’d bring to the show.

When you first see his “Reiver" frame, you might think, “Oh, that's a sweet enduro rig.” But then you see the inner bar ends and hear that Gary does really long rides on this bike, and things start to get really interesting. It turns out that theoretically the frame has 134 mm rear travel, but according to Gary in reality it feels like 110 mm when pedalling and like 160 when he stands on the pedals during the downhills. This has to do with the fact that the suspension leverage rate varies according to the rider weight shifts. When Gary realised how capable this frame is, he installed a 170 mm ZEB in the front, after initially using a shorter travel fork.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The bottom bracket sits in the lower link.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Gary swapped some parts for burlier ones once he realised how capable this prototype is.


Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Auckland Cycleworks "Marra".

Gary and Fiona also brought a new version of the “Marra” to the show. It looked very refined compared to the bike check article we published last year and it also had an amazing paint job. It was difficult to see the colors in the exhibition hall, so I took it outside and was lucky enough to capture all the magic during a minute of sunshine.

All the suspension wizardry is too much to cover in a short bike show article, so if you want to know more about his ideas, read Alicia’s bike check from last year or watch Gary's latest video on Youtube, in which he compares the rear axle paths of his suspension design with many well-known designs.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project

- Website: https://www.aucklandcycle.works/
- Instagram: @aucklandcycleworks


Last Asco by Light Wolf Studio

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The 120 mm Last "Asco".

At just 9.9 kg (21.8 lbs, claimed), this 120 mm Last Asco build by Light Wolf Studio was by far the lightest fully at Bespoked 2023.

They built it with some of the most luxurious parts out there, including Extralite hubs, carbon spokes, BikeAhead rims & stem/handlebar combo, Garbaruk cassette, chainring and cranks, Trickstuff brakes as well as a YEP dropper post. The sofa-like Bikeyoke saddle is an interesting choice for such a light bike that looks super fast otherwise.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Bike Ahead "The Unit" handlebar / stem combo.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Carbon Spokes and Extralite hubs.

- Website Light Wolf Studio: https://www.light-wolf.de/
- Instagram Light Wolf Studio: https://www.instagram.com/lightwolfstudio/

- Last Bikes Website: https://www.last-bikes.com/
- Last Bikes Instagram: @last_bikes


Freeflow Technologies

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The Freeflow Technologies motor in a wooden Twmpa gravel bike.

Freeflow Technologies was the only motor manufacturer at the show, but since they have no minimum order quantities and sell a lot of motors to small frame builders, they were in the right place.

Their motor has a harmonic gearbox design, is pretty light and offers assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Once you reach this speed, you can pedal faster if you want, and apparently it should feel like a regular drivetrain with extremely little to no added drag.

The motor power is 250 W (consistent) / 290 W (peak) and the torque is around 60 Nm. There will be removable and inside-frame batteries.

Local bike shops should be able to service the Freeflow motors, so turnaround times of 48 h should be no problem.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The motor can be easily assembled and disassembled.

David Hemming from Freeflow Technologies assembles their E-Bike motor.

by TEBP
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Twmpa probably has the best looking headtube of any wooden bike out there.

- Website: https://www.freeflowtechnologies.com/
- Instagram: @freeflowtechnologies


Posedla

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The Posedla team is currently working on some new colour options.

The Posedla "Joyseat" saddle is not just 3d printed, it's made specifically made for you. We had a look at their manufacturing process in this Eurobike 2023 article.

New colour options are on the way, as well as 3d printed grips that will help many riders to ride without hand pain.

- Website: https://posedla.com/
- Instagram: @posedla.cc



Pirope

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The new "PI ROPE Light – BERG Ratheberg UL 265g 29" wheelset.

While Pirope's textile spoke technology is still unchanged, they've recently launched new wheelsets. One of them is the "PI ROPE Light – BERG Ratheberg UL 265g 29″ that weighs just 913 g. As you might have guessed, it features 265 g Ratheberg UL rims by Berg (30 mm inner width). The hubs are made by Non-Plus and have 28 spoke holes.

As the colors of the spokes can be customized, Pirope can build really wild wheelsets for you.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project

- Website: https://pirope.net/
- Instagram: @pi_rope


BTR

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
The Pinner of the man himself, Paul Burford.

We'll finish our Bespoked 2023 coverage with a very special bike: the one that Burf from BTR rides.

Frame no. 200 is a "Pinner" with a 150 mm Cane Creek Helm (ConRad special edition) and an EXT Storia in the back that generates 130 mm of travel.

Burf went for 500 mm reach, 625 mm stack and 20 mm bottom bracket drop. At 1274.4 mm, the wheelbase is pretty generous. The bike has a 64° head angle and 76° seat angle.

He's very happy with the rear suspension - as the leverage ratio is very progressive, the bike can take big hits without harsh bottom outs. The shock helps with this as well. Burf says that the Chromag rims have a much thicker bead seat than any other rim he's seen and this works well for him because he always damages rims. The Magura brakes on his bike have been faultless and he adds that he loves his Schwalbe tires, "they are just the business".

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
BTR head badges are among the best in the business.

Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Bespoked 2023 - c by The European Bike Project
Burf's race ready Pinner.

- Website: https://www.btr-fabrications.com/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btr_fabrications/




Bespoked 2023 c by The European Bike Project
Over and out! 24 hours after the show ended, the exhibition hall at Dresden International Airport was clean and empty.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Bespoked 2023


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
38 articles
Report
23 Comments
  • 23 0
 Those Auckland Cycle Works bikes are gorgeous. Specialized enduro and Atherton had a baby.
  • 8 1
 I think 3d printing is awesome, and I think having a saddle made specifically for my butt is also awesome. However, I don't find the price of $500 particularly awesome. Yes, it's custom, and I'm not knocking the work that goes into making one of these in the slightest. However I've got a $90 ass at best.
  • 7 0
 "David Hemming from Freeflow Technologies: was 2nd place Junior Downhill at 1990 Durango World Champs on a fully rigid Klein Attitude... just saying...
  • 1 0
 Yes, when I saw the video header I thought blimey, there's a name I haven't heard for a long time.
  • 1 0
 And I was already excited about FreeFlow!
  • 7 0
 I look at that Last and forget what I should say,like a teenager wanting to speak to his crush.
  • 1 0
 “This has to do with the fact that the suspension leverage rate varies according to the rider weight shifts.”

…sooo is the flip-chip looking thing at the lowest pivot / pivot-downtube junction just geometry adjustment, or is there a sneaky infinity-switch kind of situation going on there?
  • 4 0
 I would love to see a PB video review of the Auckland Reiver!
  • 2 0
 Tripping out trying to understand how the Reiver's suspension works. Maybe that's how it was designed. Crazy kiwis, please never change.
  • 2 0
 They're British. I also don't understand how it works!
  • 1 0
 @The-Spirit-of-Jazz: Woops, didn't read past "New Zealand". Crazy rosbifs!
I'd like to see an objective review though.
  • 3 0
 "Make your butt smile again" reminds me of Ace Ventura.... Somehow...
  • 3 0
 I'd like to ass you a few questions.
  • 3 0
 It's a shame that BTR stopped making Pinners. Such a sweet bike.
  • 1 0
 If there's a pivot between the bottom bracket and the rear axle, by definite it's not a URT. It's only a URT with the bottom bracket and rear axle are rigidly connected.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it's superficially reminiscent of the GT I-Drive.
  • 1 0
 Love the Pinner, so sick! I thought they stopped making them a year or two ago, and the build queue on the website only has one bike in it…everything ok at BTR?
  • 1 0
 "The Posedla "Joyseat" saddle is not just 3d printed, it's made specifically made for you" to spend large chunks of your free time trying to get it clean.
  • 1 0
 Final? You can't be even halfway all that nice stuff! More, we need more! Pleasepleaseplease!!!
  • 3 3
 Will Posedla post my anus pictures that they used to make my custom seat on onlyfans?
  • 1 0
 The “reiver’s” BB is Amazing! Pretty sweet that its on the dropout!
  • 1 0
 Love the Pinner. Hope BTR jumps back in the FS ring!
  • 1 0
 Man, that Auckland Cicle Works is so badass... love it





