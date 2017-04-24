FIRST LOOK

Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Is this not the best tool idea
Greatest tire lever ever? Bar Fly's tire lever is made from fiber reinforced thermoplastic, with an aluminum Co2 device incorporated into one end.


Sea Otter 2017

Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
Cedric Gracia's Santa Cruz is protected by its graphics. RAD coatings makes the custom wraps for his bikes.


Sea Otter 2017

Sea Otter 2017
Magura's Trail Sport brake system uses a four-piston M5 caliper up front and a two-piston M4 caliper out back. The Sport is a more affordable version, sans the blue pistons and bite point adjustment of its pricier sister. MSRP $275 a pair without rotors.

Sea Otter 2017
Now, anyone can have Danny Macaskill replica brake levers. Magura now makes the multi-adjustable levers in black to fit any Magura brake, M6 and higher for $70 per side.


Sea Otter 2017
Knog developed the PWR Range modular system for its new lights, The LED heads plug into a number of battery and mounting options, which reduces the cost of adding features.

Sea Otter 2017
A look at the PWR 1000 lumen light head.
Sea Otter 2017
PWR 1000 configured as a helmet light.


Sea Otter 2017
MRP's new 1X CS chain guide fits 28 to 34 tooth chainrings and is made in two versions: ISCG 05 or top-mount. MSRP is $39.95 and black is the only color.

Sea Otter 2017
MRP expands its Ramp Control cartridges to fit Fox 36 Float forks from 2015, through 2017. The upper element has dial that alters the progressiveness of the air spring curve. The aluminum plug (center) blocks the fork's automatic air spring transfer port, and the Schrader valve (right) replaces the bottom bolt and allows the negative spring to be custom tuned by the rider.

Sea Otter 2017
MRP's bottom bolt looks like this (but, you are looking at an MRP fork.
Sea Otter 2017
The MRP Ramp Control cartridge installed.

Sea Otter 2017
100%'s Status helmets are refreshingly original looking.


Sea Otter 2017
TRP's G-Spec Aaron Gwin signature brakes.
Sea Otter 2017
Polished and finned


Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
K-Edge makes an alternative push-button shifting pod for Shimano Di2, The larger buttons eliminate the clicking noises and are plug and play.

Sea Otter 2017
K-Edge is more well known for its CNC-machined aluminum GPS mounts.

Sea Otter 2017
The underside can be had with an integrated GoPro/lighting mount.

Sea Otter 2017
CNC machining in progress.
Sea Otter 2017
K-Edge's most popular GPS mount for mountain bikes.


Sea Otter 2017
Yakima has branched off into the car-top tent market.

Sea Otter 2017
This is Joe, the man who founded Joe's Carbon Repair and Carbon Solutions - www.joescarbonrepair.com.
Sea Otter 2017
Carbon Solutions can repair dented or damaged carbon frames and Paint? Well, they do the custom jobs for team Specialized.

Sea Otter 2017
Bernard Ker's Reynolds DH wheels - 200 DH training runs and three races later, they are crack free, and nobody has touched a spoke.

Sea Otter 2017
Macky Franklin with his Jamis Defcoon 1 (left), and Chris Boice with his Evil Wreckoning have been instrumental in the development of Vittoria's new Martello enduro tires.



Sea Otter 2017
There seemed to be a carbon wheel company around ever corner at Sea Otter this year. Knight Composites uses an EPS foam mold to build their rims, as opposed to using an inflatable bladder to compress the carbon fiber and resin. This is said to make a more uniform structure, reducing the likelihood of wrinkles or different thicknesses in the rim. Their Enduro 27.5 wheels have a 30mm inner rim width, with prices starting at $2,199 USD.

Sea Otter 2017
Project 321 is in the process of moving to from Fresno, California, to Bend, Oregon, where they will continue to make their hubs in house.

Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
This Evil was outfitted with the new Troy Lee Designs / Truvativ collab handlebar and fork sticker kit.


Sea Otter 2017
Troy Lee Designs and Specialized have a long history of doing limited edition, custom paint jobs, and this this bright orange Demo 8 is the latest eye-catcher.

Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
Poc's new Octal X helmet is designed for cross-country, road, or gravel riders, with an extremely well ventilated design. The helmet is now equipped with a Recco reflector that can be used by search and rescue crews to find a missing rider in case of an emergency. MSRP: $260.

Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
Fouriers was full of colorful drivetrain and cockpit accessories, including this blue narrow wide chainring and uniquely textured lock-on grips.

Sea Otter 2017
Sea Otter 2017
Prologo's X8 Scratch saddle uses a new version of the company's CPC surfcae, which consists of small polymer tubes strategically arranged in a way that's said to enhance grip and provide extra comfort.


Sea Otter 2017
After exiting the motorcycle helmet business, Suomy redirected their focus into the road, and now the mountain bike world. The Italian brand's Scrambler helmet weighs only 280 grams and retails for $199 USD.

Sea Otter 2017
Ever wondered what a $550 pair of mountain bike shoes looked like? Well, now you know. The Tiger is Sidi's lightest cross-country shoe, and is handmade in Italy. Unfortunately, considering the price, they don't lace themselves, or come with a guarantee that they'll make you ride any faster.

Sea Otter 2017
Source's Hipster Hydration Belt holds a 1.5 liter bladder, and comes with a removable harness to help keep it from shifting around when it's packed to the gills with water, food, and tools.

Birzman s Uncage Side Draw bottle cage. It can be mounted for either left or right handed folks.
Birzman's Uncage Side Draw bottle cage. It can be mounted for either left or right handed folks.

The Uncage bottle cage can mount a C02 holster to the cage.
The Uncage bottle cage can mount a C02 holster to the cage.
How the C02 mounts to the cage.
How the C02 mounts to the cage.

Birzman s one-handed chain whip. For those that feel like using two hands to wrap the cassette with some extra chain is for suckers.
Birzman's one-handed chain whip. For those that feel like using two hands to wrap the cassette with some extra chain is for suckers.

Birzman have a new mini floor pump the Horizons Apogee. The pump comes in two options one with a gauge while the Horizon Apogee Light doesn t include the gauge.
Birzman have a new mini floor pump, the Horizons Apogee. The pump comes in two options, one with a gauge, while the Horizon Apogee Light doesn't include the gauge.
The gauge on the Horizon Apogee.
The gauge on the Horizon Apogee.

The Horizon Apogee and Horizon Apogee Light folded up ready to pack.
The Horizon Apogee and Horizon Apogee Light folded up, ready to pack.

Commencal s new Furious bike is a looker.
Commencal's new Furious bike is a looker.

Revolution have listened to the public and created a slightly cheaper option. Seen on the far left and far right the new grip is not adjustable but still features their super interesting take with the grips able to rotate a little on the bar.
Revolution have listened to the public and created a slightly cheaper option. Seen on the far left and far right, the new grip is not adjustable, but still features their super interesting take, with the grips able to rotate a little on the bar.

The system works with the rubber pieces picture allowing the internal notches of the grip to move within the space.
The system works with the rubber pieces picture, allowing the internal notches of the grip to move within the space.
The notches slide into the rubber sections. The black washer seen here is how the amount of movement is adjusted. With more washers meaning more movement.
The notches slide into the rubber sections. The black washer seen here is how the amount of movement is adjusted. With more washers meaning more movement.

Formula s CTS System. On the left are the Regular options and on the right are the latest options labelled Special .
Formula's Compression Tuning System (CTS). On the left are the "Regular" options and on the right are the latest options, labelled "Special".

The Regular Soft Regular Medium and Regular Firm valves have been available for some time and offer more progression from the damper as the fork moves through the stroke but to varying degrees.
The Regular Soft, Regular Medium, and Regular Firm valves have been available for some time and offer more progression from the damper as the fork moves through the stroke, but to varying degrees.
The new Special Firm and Special Soft valves which change how the damper effects the stroke. Each effect the last portion of the low-end and through the mid stroke they back off a little. The firm then ramps up again as it goes in the bottom end of the stroke while the soft remains fairly neutral from the mid-stroke on.
The new Special Firm and Special Soft valves which change how the damper effects the stroke. Each effect the last portion of the low-end and through the mid stroke they back off a little. The firm then ramps up again as it goes in the bottom end of the stroke, while the soft remains fairly neutral from the mid-stroke on.

That blue dial is where the CTS valve is placed into the fork.
That blue dial is where the CTS valve is placed into the fork.

Formula s 20mm Boost Linea 2 wheelset. The rim features an internal width of 27mm
Formula's 20mm Boost, Linea 2 wheelset. The rim features an internal width of 27mm
Formula Boost front hub.
Formula Boost front hub.

The Funn Hex Stand is a lightweight foldable stand that packs away small. It s constructed of alloy and is also height adjustable.
The Granite Design Hex Stand is a lightweight, foldable stand that packs away small. It's constructed of alloy and is also height adjustable.

The Hex stand in action.
The 720g Hex stand in action.

Funn have a new carbon handlebar out now that they re calling the lightest bar suitable for all-mountain riding on the market. Claimed weight is between 193 205g depending on the bar rise.
Funn have a new carbon handlebar out now, that they're calling the lightest bar suitable for all-mountain riding, on the market. Claimed weight is between 193 - 205g, depending on the bar rise.

RST s Rogue fork is their all-mountain offering. It has externally adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping and is an open bath system. It s adjustable between 120 and 160mm of travel is a Boost 15x110 fork and has an MSRP of 635 USD
RST's Rogue fork is their all-mountain offering. It has externally adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping, and is an open bath system. It's adjustable between 120 and 160mm of travel is a Boost (15x110) fork and has an MSRP of $635 USD

An example of RST s open bath damper.
An example of RST's open bath damper.
Upside down fork anyone
Upside down fork anyone?

RST s Stitch fork is what they label their freeride fork. It s air sprung travel is internally adjustable from 160mm to 170mm or 180mm it s available in 26 or 27.5 and weighs a claimed 5.2lbs. It also includes vent ports on the back of the legs and has an MSRP is 635 USD
RST's Stitch fork is what they label their freeride fork. It's air sprung, travel is internally adjustable from 160mm, to 170mm or 180mm, it's available in 26" or 27.5" and weighs a claimed 5.2lbs. It also includes vent ports on the back of the legs and has an MSRP is $635 USD

RST s Killah DH fork. Coil sprung though they plan on having an air spring assembly available that can slide right in in the future 36mm stanchions 200mm travel 26 or 27.5 and a claimed weight of 7.5lbs. It has low-speed compression rebound and an MSRP of 895 USD
RST's Killah DH fork. Coil sprung (though they plan on having an air spring assembly available that can slide right in, in the future), 36mm stanchions, 200mm travel, 26" or 27.5" and a claimed weight of 7.5lbs. It has low-speed compression, rebound and an MSRP of $895 USD

RST have a new dropper post in the works. The top of the post is clean with not screw on collar to be found. It s an air sprung hydraulic adjustment system. It ll be available in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters and currently they have a 100 and 125mm option available. There is a 150mm option on the way too. Stealth and internal routing are also available and it will retail for a targeted price of 290 USD
RST have a new dropper post in the works. The top of the post is clean, with no screw on collar to be found. It's an air sprung, hydraulic adjustment system. It'll be available in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters and currently they have a 100 and 125mm option available. There is a 150mm option on the way too. Stealth and internal routing are also available and it will retail for a targeted price of $290 USD

The lever on the Elev8 looks legit. The cable also mounts at the lever with the head going into the bottom of the post making setup a little more simple.
The lever on the Elev8 looks legit. The cable also mounts at the lever, with the head going into the bottom of the post, making setup a little more simple.
RST s Elev8 dropper post internals.
RST's Elev8 dropper post internals.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Aaron Gwin worked with Onza to develop the new Aquila tire. Onza expects to release a 27.5x2.4 wire-bead version in June and a folding-bead tire in the same size later in the season. Two rubber compounds are available: a particularly tacky VISCO GRP40 ($84) and a harder, but more wear-resistant, RC2 45a version that sells for $79.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Feedback Sports' $250 Team Edition tool kit packs a surprising amount of tools in a tidy package stand.


Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
CamelBak is conducting a hydration pack recycling initiative in select bike shops. Old, funky bladders are turned into things like patio furniture.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
By June, Kuat will be selling The Pivot - an add-on extension for their hitch-mount racks that lets you swing one of their racks clear of cargo doors, hatchbacks and tailgates. The Pivot is retrofittable to all Kuat racks with a 2-inch receiver and will sell for $298.
Sea Otter Day 2
RockyMounts' new $550 BackStage rack is also aimed at the van-life set and will be ready by June (their first production run just landed, but they sold out of it already). RockyMounts latest rack is fatbike compatible and carries two bikes.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
The T1 pedal is more trail-bike oriented than the X1 and X2 pedals that Aaron Gwin helped design, but due to popular demand, HT is offering a Gwin-i-fied version of the T1 that lets people know that American flags are as fit to be emblazoned upon bike components as they are on, say, sleeveless T-shirts, baseball caps and bumper stickers.


Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
What do you have to do to get the Otter finger? Still trying to figure out how we ran afoul of man in a furry costume.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Lezyne may have gotten their start with a few multi-tools, but at this point they’ve become a legitimate hi-tech company. Think that’s hyperbole? Consider the MicroGPS Watch. The $140 watch also mounts to your handlebar and offers turn-by-turn GPS navigation, a crazy range of ride data (power, heart rate, cadence, etc.), wirelessly syncs with your smartphone (in case you want to know if people are trying to ring you during your ride or tell you they liked your Facebook photo of a doughnut).You can also use the watch to help document your attempts to destroy your friends latest Strava KOM. I’m just scraping the surface of what this thing can do. Impressive.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
"Qloom's Avalon Enduro Shorts sell for $139.95 and are made of a four-way stretch Cordura fabric with a DWR finish. In other words, they're light and stretchy, but also durable and water resistant. The short features zippered thigh pockets, leg vents, an adjustable rear stretch panel and a Velcro-adjustable waistband. Qloom also offers a women's version, the Umina.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
Nipple happens at Sea Otter. You know, like at Mardi Gras. Except with bikes. And dudes. But otherwise, just like Mardi Gras.

Sea Otter Day 2
Irwin's Kova AM 275 Boost carbon wheels sells for $1,650 and sports an internal rim width of 30 millimeters. The hub are a six-pawl, three-degree engagement affair that roll on Enduro bearings. The whole thing is strung together via 32 Sapim D-light, J-bend spokes. The Kova AM's tip the scales at a reported 1,780 grams.

Sea Otter Day 2
Sea Otter Day 2
If you've used a tray-style rack, you've probably encountered that moment when you realize your buddy's 800-mm riser bars are probably going to Etch-a-Sketch the hell out of your frame, at which point it's time to grumble and get out the wrenches...unless you are using Yakima's $579 Dr. Tray Rack. A quick flip of two levers allows you to easily tweak the spacing between bikes, no tools or grumbling required.

Sea Otter 2017 Random-a-Palooza
E-skateboards are a thing.


Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
91395 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
72384 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
69586 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
65014 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
62535 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
62072 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
60133 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2017
49991 views

17 Comments

  • + 8
 Am I the only one who thinks most of these custom paint jobs are ugly?
  • + 1
 Yeah. Some of them looked like they were trying too hard.
  • + 2
 TLD custom paint jobs on bikes don't really catch my attention, but I would say they do much better jobs on helmets for their riders.
  • + 7
 E-skateboards, those front teeth just won't chip themselves.
  • + 1
 And tailbones don't just break on their own!
  • + 2
 RST forks are looking good, they have made some great products it looks like. I really wish there was a system where you could test forks before you buy them. So many cool options and price points that need to be evaluated before purchase. I was blown away at the performance of my Suntour Durolux comparing it to my Fox 36. They were both 2010 models I believe and despite the huge price difference, very comparable forks! But, I soon noticed people wouldn't believed first hand reviews, there is a very moral bias towards the popular bigger names! My 2014 Durolux is still feeling smooth and riding strong! Also happy to hear about a recycling system for bladders, we need more this for everything!
  • + 1
 If all the CTS article had done is shown a picture of the how the external damping adjustment looked, instead of explaining it badly, I would have been sold.
  • + 1
 PINKBIKE!!! What is up with the ROTEC in the Hex Stand and Funn bar picture? We need info on that thing!!
  • + 2
 Go back to 26 inch wheels.
  • + 1
 Heads up RST... last time someone riffed his material ....(action Bronson) ghostface had some serious beef
  • + 1
 That lil stand looks killer...assuming the bike can be peddled while mounted to it.
  • + 1
 Interested in the ramp control for a 36 but $180usd seems a bit steep.
  • + 1
 Rad coatings logo looks awfully similiar to that of Laguna Rads.
  • + 1
 All those pictures and the only thing I scroll back up for is an RST fork.
  • + 1
 FUCK BOOST 20MM! DON'T SUPPORT IT, DON'T BUY IT!
  • + 1
 Reduce bar rise to save weight?

...interesting
  • + 1
 I hear those Sidis make ur spandex bulge bigger

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.064473
Mobile Version of Website