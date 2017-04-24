Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017

Greatest tire lever ever? Bar Fly's tire lever is made from fiber reinforced thermoplastic, with an aluminum Co2 device incorporated into one end. Greatest tire lever ever? Bar Fly's tire lever is made from fiber reinforced thermoplastic, with an aluminum Co2 device incorporated into one end.











Cedric Gracia's Santa Cruz is protected by its graphics. RAD coatings makes the custom wraps for his bikes.





Magura's Trail Sport brake system uses a four-piston M5 caliper up front and a two-piston M4 caliper out back. The Sport is a more affordable version, sans the blue pistons and bite point adjustment of its pricier sister. MSRP $275 a pair without rotors.



Now, anyone can have Danny Macaskill replica brake levers. Magura now makes the multi-adjustable levers in black to fit any Magura brake, M6 and higher for $70 per side.







Knog developed the PWR Range modular system for its new lights, The LED heads plug into a number of battery and mounting options, which reduces the cost of adding features.





A look at the PWR 1000 lumen light head. PWR 1000 configured as a helmet light.







MRP's new 1X CS chain guide fits 28 to 34 tooth chainrings and is made in two versions: ISCG 05 or top-mount. MSRP is $39.95 and black is the only color.





MRP expands its Ramp Control cartridges to fit Fox 36 Float forks from 2015, through 2017. The upper element has dial that alters the progressiveness of the air spring curve. The aluminum plug (center) blocks the fork's automatic air spring transfer port, and the Schrader valve (right) replaces the bottom bolt and allows the negative spring to be custom tuned by the rider.





MRP's bottom bolt looks like this (but, you are looking at an MRP fork. The MRP Ramp Control cartridge installed.





100%'s Status helmets are refreshingly original looking.







TRP's G-Spec Aaron Gwin signature brakes. Polished and finned







K-Edge makes an alternative push-button shifting pod for Shimano Di2, The larger buttons eliminate the clicking noises and are plug and play.



K-Edge is more well known for its CNC-machined aluminum GPS mounts.





The underside can be had with an integrated GoPro/lighting mount.





CNC machining in progress. K-Edge's most popular GPS mount for mountain bikes.







Yakima has branched off into the car-top tent market.





This is Joe, the man who founded Joe's Carbon Repair and Carbon Solutions - www.joescarbonrepair.com. Carbon Solutions can repair dented or damaged carbon frames and Paint? Well, they do the custom jobs for team Specialized.





Bernard Ker's Reynolds DH wheels - 200 DH training runs and three races later, they are crack free, and nobody has touched a spoke.





Macky Franklin with his Jamis Defcoon 1 (left), and Chris Boice with his Evil Wreckoning have been instrumental in the development of Vittoria's new Martello enduro tires.









There seemed to be a carbon wheel company around ever corner at Sea Otter this year. Knight Composites uses an EPS foam mold to build their rims, as opposed to using an inflatable bladder to compress the carbon fiber and resin. This is said to make a more uniform structure, reducing the likelihood of wrinkles or different thicknesses in the rim. Their Enduro 27.5 wheels have a 30mm inner rim width, with prices starting at $2,199 USD.





Project 321 is in the process of moving to from Fresno, California, to Bend, Oregon, where they will continue to make their hubs in house.





This Evil was outfitted with the new Troy Lee Designs / Truvativ collab handlebar and fork sticker kit.





Troy Lee Designs and Specialized have a long history of doing limited edition, custom paint jobs, and this this bright orange Demo 8 is the latest eye-catcher.





Poc's new Octal X helmet is designed for cross-country, road, or gravel riders, with an extremely well ventilated design. The helmet is now equipped with a Recco reflector that can be used by search and rescue crews to find a missing rider in case of an emergency. MSRP: $260.



Fouriers was full of colorful drivetrain and cockpit accessories, including this blue narrow wide chainring and uniquely textured lock-on grips.



Prologo's X8 Scratch saddle uses a new version of the company's CPC surfcae, which consists of small polymer tubes strategically arranged in a way that's said to enhance grip and provide extra comfort.





After exiting the motorcycle helmet business, Suomy redirected their focus into the road, and now the mountain bike world. The Italian brand's Scrambler helmet weighs only 280 grams and retails for $199 USD.





Ever wondered what a $550 pair of mountain bike shoes looked like? Well, now you know. The Tiger is Sidi's lightest cross-country shoe, and is handmade in Italy. Unfortunately, considering the price, they don't lace themselves, or come with a guarantee that they'll make you ride any faster.





Source's Hipster Hydration Belt holds a 1.5 liter bladder, and comes with a removable harness to help keep it from shifting around when it's packed to the gills with water, food, and tools.



Birzman's Uncage Side Draw bottle cage. It can be mounted for either left or right handed folks.





The Uncage bottle cage can mount a C02 holster to the cage. How the C02 mounts to the cage.





Birzman's one-handed chain whip. For those that feel like using two hands to wrap the cassette with some extra chain is for suckers.





Birzman have a new mini floor pump, the Horizons Apogee. The pump comes in two options, one with a gauge, while the Horizon Apogee Light doesn't include the gauge. The gauge on the Horizon Apogee.





The Horizon Apogee and Horizon Apogee Light folded up, ready to pack.





Commencal's new Furious bike is a looker.





Revolution have listened to the public and created a slightly cheaper option. Seen on the far left and far right, the new grip is not adjustable, but still features their super interesting take, with the grips able to rotate a little on the bar.





The system works with the rubber pieces picture, allowing the internal notches of the grip to move within the space. The notches slide into the rubber sections. The black washer seen here is how the amount of movement is adjusted. With more washers meaning more movement.





Formula's Compression Tuning System (CTS). On the left are the "Regular" options and on the right are the latest options, labelled "Special".





The Regular Soft, Regular Medium, and Regular Firm valves have been available for some time and offer more progression from the damper as the fork moves through the stroke, but to varying degrees. The new Special Firm and Special Soft valves which change how the damper effects the stroke. Each effect the last portion of the low-end and through the mid stroke they back off a little. The firm then ramps up again as it goes in the bottom end of the stroke, while the soft remains fairly neutral from the mid-stroke on.





That blue dial is where the CTS valve is placed into the fork.





Formula's 20mm Boost, Linea 2 wheelset. The rim features an internal width of 27mm Formula Boost front hub.





The Granite Design Hex Stand is a lightweight, foldable stand that packs away small. It's constructed of alloy and is also height adjustable.





The 720g Hex stand in action.





Funn have a new carbon handlebar out now, that they're calling the lightest bar suitable for all-mountain riding, on the market. Claimed weight is between 193 - 205g, depending on the bar rise.





RST's Rogue fork is their all-mountain offering. It has externally adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping, and is an open bath system. It's adjustable between 120 and 160mm of travel is a Boost (15x110) fork and has an MSRP of $635 USD





An example of RST's open bath damper. Upside down fork anyone?





RST's Stitch fork is what they label their freeride fork. It's air sprung, travel is internally adjustable from 160mm, to 170mm or 180mm, it's available in 26" or 27.5" and weighs a claimed 5.2lbs. It also includes vent ports on the back of the legs and has an MSRP is $635 USD





RST's Killah DH fork. Coil sprung (though they plan on having an air spring assembly available that can slide right in, in the future), 36mm stanchions, 200mm travel, 26" or 27.5" and a claimed weight of 7.5lbs. It has low-speed compression, rebound and an MSRP of $895 USD





RST have a new dropper post in the works. The top of the post is clean, with no screw on collar to be found. It's an air sprung, hydraulic adjustment system. It'll be available in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters and currently they have a 100 and 125mm option available. There is a 150mm option on the way too. Stealth and internal routing are also available and it will retail for a targeted price of $290 USD





The lever on the Elev8 looks legit. The cable also mounts at the lever, with the head going into the bottom of the post, making setup a little more simple. RST's Elev8 dropper post internals.





Aaron Gwin worked with Onza to develop the new Aquila tire. Onza expects to release a 27.5x2.4 wire-bead version in June and a folding-bead tire in the same size later in the season. Two rubber compounds are available: a particularly tacky VISCO GRP40 ($84) and a harder, but more wear-resistant, RC2 45a version that sells for $79.



Feedback Sports' $250 Team Edition tool kit packs a surprising amount of tools in a tidy package stand.







CamelBak is conducting a hydration pack recycling initiative in select bike shops. Old, funky bladders are turned into things like patio furniture.





By June, Kuat will be selling The Pivot - an add-on extension for their hitch-mount racks that lets you swing one of their racks clear of cargo doors, hatchbacks and tailgates. The Pivot is retrofittable to all Kuat racks with a 2-inch receiver and will sell for $298. RockyMounts' new $550 BackStage rack is also aimed at the van-life set and will be ready by June (their first production run just landed, but they sold out of it already). RockyMounts latest rack is fatbike compatible and carries two bikes.





The T1 pedal is more trail-bike oriented than the X1 and X2 pedals that Aaron Gwin helped design, but due to popular demand, HT is offering a Gwin-i-fied version of the T1 that lets people know that American flags are as fit to be emblazoned upon bike components as they are on, say, sleeveless T-shirts, baseball caps and bumper stickers.







What do you have to do to get the Otter finger? Still trying to figure out how we ran afoul of man in a furry costume.





Lezyne may have gotten their start with a few multi-tools, but at this point they've become a legitimate hi-tech company. Think that's hyperbole? Consider the MicroGPS Watch. The $140 watch also mounts to your handlebar and offers turn-by-turn GPS navigation, a crazy range of ride data (power, heart rate, cadence, etc.), wirelessly syncs with your smartphone (in case you want to know if people are trying to ring you during your ride or tell you they liked your Facebook photo of a doughnut).You can also use the watch to help document your attempts to destroy your friends latest Strava KOM. I'm just scraping the surface of what this thing can do. Impressive.





Qloom's Avalon Enduro Shorts sell for $139.95 and are made of a four-way stretch Cordura fabric with a DWR finish. In other words, they're light and stretchy, but also durable and water resistant. The short features zippered thigh pockets, leg vents, an adjustable rear stretch panel and a Velcro-adjustable waistband. Qloom also offers a women's version, the Umina.





Nipple happens at Sea Otter. You know, like at Mardi Gras. Except with bikes. And dudes. But otherwise, just like Mardi Gras.





Irwin's Kova AM 275 Boost carbon wheels sells for $1,650 and sports an internal rim width of 30 millimeters. The hub are a six-pawl, three-degree engagement affair that roll on Enduro bearings. The whole thing is strung together via 32 Sapim D-light, J-bend spokes. The Kova AM's tip the scales at a reported 1,780 grams.





If you've used a tray-style rack, you've probably encountered that moment when you realize your buddy's 800-mm riser bars are probably going to Etch-a-Sketch the hell out of your frame, at which point it's time to grumble and get out the wrenches...unless you are using Yakima's $579 Dr. Tray Rack. A quick flip of two levers allows you to easily tweak the spacing between bikes, no tools or grumbling required.



E-skateboards are a thing.






