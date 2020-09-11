Randoms: Packs, Straps, Locks, Pedals, Armor, & Saddles - Across the Pond Beaver

Source Summit Backpack and Hipster Ultra Waist Pack
Source Outdoor launched two new packs, the Summit Backpack and Hipster Waist Pack. The Summit is a 15L bag that holds 3L of water with a comfortable fit and padded/ventilated EVA netting to keep riders cool. There are compression straps to keep the weight close to the rider and from moving around, and there's an internal pocket with a removable bag that's divided up to help neatly stash tools and other essentials. MSRP: $149 USD.
The Hipster Ultra is a 5L waist pack designed to give riders enough room for all-day riding. It holds 1.5L of water and has several compartments to organize gear. It sells for $109.90 USD.
Hydro Flask 5L Down Shift
Hydro Flask's Down Shift hydration pack uses Hydro Flask's Cold Flow system, a network of insulating components that work together to keep 1.5L of water cold for over three hours. The sweat-proof reservoir and reflective neoprene internal sleeve keep water cold and a breathable back panel prevents body heat from transferring to the reservoir. The pack has puncture and tear-resistant ripstop bottle pockets that fit a standard water bottle or up to a 24 oz. wide mouth Hydro Flask bottle. There are adjustable compression straps to lash on gear and the interior storage pocket organizes essentials. There's also a soft lined media and sunglasses pocket to keep easily scratched belongings safe. $99.95 USD.
Giant Loop
Giant Loop make a number of products for moto adventurers but there's some crossover into mountain biking as well. Their Pronghorn straps are helpful in lashing any gear down, especially for bikepacking, and come in three sizes - 18", 25", and 32". The Tracker Packer holds either a SPOT Gen3 or a Garmin inReach Mini on your body or on a pack and sells for $39. The ZigZag Handlebar bag holds 1.5L of gear and can strap to handlebars of a bike, moto, a beltloop, or anywhere else for $55 USD.
HipLok Homie and Ankr
HipLok's Homie and Ankr are designed to help thwart bike thefts at home. The Homie chain lock has a 1.5m locking length with a 12mm hardened steel shackle and a 10mm hardened steel chain. It comes with a wall hook and three coded, replaceable keys along with a lifetime warranty. It sells for $144.99 USD.
The Ankr is made to use with HipLok's chains and D-locks. It is a hardened steel cylindrical outer case and rotating inner which cannot be removed when paired with a lock. It can be mounted inside and outside and has received a Maximum Gold Level Security award for both motorcycle and bicycle use. It sells for $89.99.
Yoshimura Chilao Pedals
Best known for their high-end aftermarket motorcycle exhaust systems, Yoshimura have come into the MTB world with a great looking line of flat pedals. The Chilao pedals (the name comes from a Southern California riding spot) began as a passion project, as several of Yoshimura's employees ride both mountain bikes and motorcycles. Mike Kazimer
and I have both been riding them and, they offer quite a bit of grip.
The pedals are machined from 6061 aluminum, and the platform spins on two cartridge bearings and a bushing that sit on a steel spindle. There are two platform sizes available, one that measures a fairly typical 110 x 105mm, and the other a pint-sized 100 x 95mm, which is aimed at riders with smaller feet. The overall height is quite thin – 14mm at the leading and trailing edges – to help reduce pedal strikes. There are 10 aluminum pins on each side of the large pedals, and they all thread in from the opposite side of the pedal with a 2.5mm hex head. The front three pins have a slight rearward angle to them, which Yoshimura says helps them deliver even more traction.
There are two sizes of the pedals, a large and small platform. The large pedals are $190 and the small, $180 USD.
Chromag Lift Saddle
Chromag's new Lift saddle has a similar width to their wider Trailmaster saddle but is effectively longer front to back. It has a larger center relief channel to help disperse pressure and reduce contact. The lift is available in a number of colors and is manufactured using a new vacuum molded process which Chromag says gives a supple surface and clean edge finish. The saddle is unisex and sells for $90.
Racer Motion Top 2
Racer's Motion Top 2 is their latest upper body armor. It has a new D3O BP4 back protector and LP1 pads and provides more protection and breathability than before. The chest protector now further covers the sternum and ribs. The armor uses three different mesh fabrics and lycra for comfort. There are three storage pockets and it allows riders to have plenty of protection while offering versatility with removable sleeves, and it's hydration bladder compatible. It offers level 1 CE certified protection.
There are adult sizes S to XL and kids sizes from 6-12 years old. The adult weighs around 950g and sells for $299.99 USD while the kids is 750g and sells for $219.99 USD.
15 Comments
Post a Comment