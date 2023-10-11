Randoms Part 2 - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Robin Goomes making a tiny, tiny moto course at the Yeti tent.

Ryan with some well deserved hydration. The Micayla Gatto media empire is inevitable.

The cowboy hat meta is in full effect this year.

Light bro. Light bro, Brett Tippie edition

Mixed emotions.

A lot of single crowns this year.

Brendan preparing to hit his canyon gap for the first time.

The riders-left side of the hill has been built to its limits.

Torquato Testa is recovering well from his Crankworx crash, and is here to do the Italian broadcast commentary. The intrepid Dan Wolfe has been running social with Hannah all week.

The media are fading at this point in the week.

I’m not sure what to do with my hands!

Nicholi Rogatkin checking out Brendan's gap. CJ Selig sighting.

Where Gee punished the ground.

Bienve scoping.

How many Mandalorian-like photos of Katie Holden are we going to take this week? But wait, there's more.

Bender working the Pit Viper Slammers.

It was so gusty today, and a lot of big moves didn't get ticked off. It's looking windy tomorrow too, so we're expecting everyone to try their biggest features in the small weather window early in the morning.

Today was the third day of practice at Rampage 2023, and most competitors have done most of their lines. I'm going to do a bunch of baseless speculating below so if you'd rather not have anything spoiled for Friday, maybe skip the words.