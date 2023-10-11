Randoms Part 2 - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Brian Park  
Sneaky Spider web on some flower buds

Photos: Alexa Christensen, Izzy Lidsky, & Brian Park


Today was the third day of practice at Rampage 2023, and most competitors have done most of their lines. I'm going to do a bunch of baseless speculating below so if you'd rather not have anything spoiled for Friday, maybe skip the words.

• Zink hit the new Icon sender perfectly today. Word is he's got something bigger in mind for finals. If I had to guess, he's doing a flip or a flip variation. It also sounds like he's got a super tech 270 off a little knuckle at the top.
• Strait wasn't able to hit the Icon before the wind this morning, so he'll have to get it tomorrow. He also has a big stepdown above it. Guessing he flips the upper one and suicides the Icon.
• Clemens has a massive run in mind. If all goes well he's hoping to gap his double drop—I don't know how he's going to judge speed for his canyon gap after.
• Nobody has hit the battleship yet. It's gross, I don't like being up there at all. We're expecting Szymon and Brendan to hit it, but maybe not tomorrow. This one might come down to the wind.
• Brendan hit his MASSIVE canyon gap, that has so much commitment on the run-in. He also did his first ever stepdown flip lower on course. We've heard talk of him maybe flipping the canyon too, but I imagine that's a run number two option.
• Tom van Steenbergen flipped his big drop perfectly. He wants to caveman from the start gate this year (or rather, his dig crew wants him to caveman so he is).
• Reed Boggs has hit his big drop, and figured out the bottom of his run. Still a few things to go up top I believe.
• Volokov ticked off all the big stuff at the bottom—which was great to see after a big case on day one. He shares that drop with Sorge, who hit it first this time.
• Carson is looking super smooth and confident out there. We imagine he's got a big 3 drop lined up, similar to last year.
• Bienve has been backflipping his lower canyon gap all week, but today he connected it with the double stepdown above and overshot the canyon gap by a massive margin. He was taken to hospital to have his throat checked out, but we expect he'll be riding tomorrow.
• Tommy G ends up far riders-left and has a mix of flowy booters and a massive drop into the mid-mountain zone. He spun it last year, wouldn't be surprised to see him build a combo into it this year.
• We haven't seen much of Jaxson all week. It's a riddle.




Robin Goomes making a tiny tiny moto course.
Robin Goomes making a tiny, tiny moto course at the Yeti tent.

Digger Ryan McNulty enjoying an end of day brew.
Ryan with some well deserved hydration.
Micayla Gatto shooting rider portraits.
The Micayla Gatto media empire is inevitable.

photo
The cowboy hat meta is in full effect this year.

photo
See?

photo
Light bro.
Brett Tippie
Light bro, Brett Tippie edition

photo
Mixed emotions.

photo
A lot of single crowns this year.

photo
Brendan preparing to hit his canyon gap for the first time.


Massive thanks to AutoCamp for loaning us a bunch of UPCO 2x2 electric bikes. Super helpful
Massive thanks to AutoCamp for loaning us a bunch of UBCO 2x2 electric bikes. Super helpful!

The riders-left side of the hill has been built to its limits.
The riders-left side of the hill has been built to its limits.

Torquato Testa is here to give the Italian broadcast commentary. He s recovering well from his Crankworx crash.
Torquato Testa is recovering well from his Crankworx crash, and is here to do the Italian broadcast commentary.
The intrepid Dan Wolfe.
The intrepid Dan Wolfe has been running social with Hannah all week.

Sleepy Trevor.
The media are fading at this point in the week.

Kyle Strait running into he and Zink s shared step down.
I’m not sure what to do with my hands!

Nicholi Rogatkin on the scene
Nicholi Rogatkin checking out Brendan's gap.
CJ Selig
CJ Selig sighting.

Where Gee punished the ground.
Where Gee punished the ground.

photo
Bienve scoping.

photo
How many Mandalorian-like photos of Katie Holden are we going to take this week?
Katie Holden fully prepared to rip around the Rampage site.
But wait, there's more.

photo
Bender working the Pit Viper Slammers.

photo
It was so gusty today, and a lot of big moves didn't get ticked off. It's looking windy tomorrow too, so we're expecting everyone to try their biggest features in the small weather window early in the morning.


4 Comments
  • 3 0
 If there’s too much wind, they should do retro 2001 Rampage time-filler runs on early 2000’s mountain bikes. I’m sure Kyle Strait would throw down for a Retro Rampage trophy =P
  • 1 0
 Retro Rampage on early freeride bikes would be incredible. Honestly an amazing idea.
  • 1 0
 Genuine question... What happens to the course after the event has all finished? Is there a team that goes and tears out all of the sandbags? Are drops and jumps that were built with only surrounding material left as is, or are they torn apart to some degree?
  • 1 0
 Was that John Tomac in the B&W photo with the cowboy hat and binoculars ?





