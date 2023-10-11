Randoms Part 2 - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Photos: Alexa Christensen, Izzy Lidsky, & Brian Park
Today was the third day of practice at Rampage 2023, and most competitors have done most of their lines. I'm going to do a bunch of baseless speculating below so if you'd rather not have anything spoiled for Friday, maybe skip the words.• Zink hit the new Icon sender perfectly today. Word is he's got something bigger in mind for finals. If I had to guess, he's doing a flip or a flip variation. It also sounds like he's got a super tech 270 off a little knuckle at the top.
• Strait wasn't able to hit the Icon before the wind this morning, so he'll have to get it tomorrow. He also has a big stepdown above it. Guessing he flips the upper one and suicides the Icon.
• Clemens has a massive run in mind. If all goes well he's hoping to gap his double drop—I don't know how he's going to judge speed for his canyon gap after.
• Nobody has hit the battleship yet. It's gross, I don't like being up there at all. We're expecting Szymon and Brendan to hit it, but maybe not tomorrow. This one might come down to the wind.
• Brendan hit his MASSIVE canyon gap, that has so much commitment on the run-in. He also did his first ever stepdown flip lower on course. We've heard talk of him maybe flipping the canyon too, but I imagine that's a run number two option.
• Tom van Steenbergen flipped his big drop perfectly. He wants to caveman from the start gate this year (or rather, his dig crew wants him to caveman so he is).
• Reed Boggs has hit his big drop, and figured out the bottom of his run. Still a few things to go up top I believe.
• Volokov ticked off all the big stuff at the bottom—which was great to see after a big case on day one. He shares that drop with Sorge, who hit it first this time.
• Carson is looking super smooth and confident out there. We imagine he's got a big 3 drop lined up, similar to last year.
• Bienve has been backflipping his lower canyon gap all week, but today he connected it with the double stepdown above and overshot the canyon gap by a massive margin. He was taken to hospital to have his throat checked out, but we expect he'll be riding tomorrow.
• Tommy G ends up far riders-left and has a mix of flowy booters and a massive drop into the mid-mountain zone. He spun it last year, wouldn't be surprised to see him build a combo into it this year.
• We haven't seen much of Jaxson all week. It's a riddle.