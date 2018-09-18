PINKBIKE TECH

Randoms Round 1 - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Brian Park  
Interbike 2018
Hank the Tank is a damn good boy.

Interbike 2018 feels much more lively than expected, but it's been slim pickings as far as new products go—many brands have either shown their wares at Eurobike already or have opted to do their own press camps. That said, there are some gems here in Reno.




Interbike 2018

Alpinestars' New Vector Enduro Helmet

Alpinestars' first mountain bike helmet looks fast and ticks a lot of boxes. The Vector Tech with MIPS costs $179.95 USD, and the Pro version costs $149.95 USD. Weight (size M) with MIPS is a claimed 390 grams.

Interbike 2018
19 big vents should keep riders cool.
Interbike 2018
It has an adjustable visor for goggles, and is designed to accommodate eyewear storage.

Interbike 2018
Lots of adjustments.
Interbike 2018
Details.




Interbike 2018

Vee Rubber's Updated Flow Snap

Vee Tire began working with the Propain Dirt Sixpack team early in 2018, using their own facilities in Thailand, from rubber plantation, moulding, compound, and through the production line, to develop a World Cup level version of their current Flow Snap. Apparently the team has been enjoying the new tire, with Henry Kerr taking 2nd in Junior Men's DH World Cup overall. Details on official release were vague, but it sounds like they could be available in Q1 or Q2 2019.

Interbike 2018
Using their "gravity core" casing and a new ultra-soft compound that feels close to fresh gummy-bear consistency, the tire has higher centre knobs and less angled side knobs compared to the standard Flow Snap.
Interbike 2018
Vee produced some "Go Thailand" as well as "Go UK" and "Go Austria" hot patches for their athletes at World Champs.




Interbike 2018

Lupine's 7200 Lumen Alpha Light

Yep, 7200 lumens. Honestly, you might not be able to ride with other people with this light, but damn. With winter approaching the thought of strapping what feels like the full force of the sun onto your bike sure sounds good.

The Alpha is IP68 water resistant and IK09 impact resistant, and combines 3 kinds of lenses (ultra-wide angle, 22°, and 18°) to dial in the beam pattern. It also mounts via quick release system that centres it at the front of your stem.

All that power does come with a price, in this case $1,365 USD.

Interbike 2018
The battery has 6.9 Ah, and will last for 1 hour and 20 minutes at the full 7200 lumens, provided you go fast enough to keep the heat management from kicking in.
Interbike 2018
There's an app that lets you customize different light mode profiles.

Interbike 2018
Colour temperature is a cool 6000K from Cree XM-L2 and XQE HI LEDs, but their German site shows an option for a warmer tint as well.




Interbike 2018

Osprey's Savu Hip Bag

Introduced earlier this year, Osprey's Savu hip bag has lots of nice details, like an angled hip-belt that is designed to minimize interference during pedalling. Everything cinches up nicely and it looks like they've worked hard to provide a snug, stable fit.

They also had images of a larger Seral hip bag that's a Troy Lee collab, but no physical samples. We'll keep our eyes out for that as well. Pricing TBC.

Interbike 2018
The bottle holders hold their shape and make it easy to put your bottle back in, or you can unsnap the holders and run the bag flat without bottles. Slick.
Interbike 2018
Separate phone pocket for the gram.


Stay tuned for lots more...


Mentions: @AlpinestarsMTB


Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
49438 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
44409 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44078 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43600 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
42065 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
39544 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
39239 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
37230 views

21 Comments

  • + 30
 Please lead all posts with a dog. He looks to be a very good boy and the fact that he’s included is starting to give me hope.
  • + 11
 10/10 Would pet
  • + 2
 As soon as I saw the dog I hoped Ezra would chime in. Did not disappoint. You're a good boy Ezra!
  • + 8
 I was really hoping to learn more about the dog...
  • + 2
 Hank belongs to Drew Hunter, who also owned the late, great Carl, seen here at Interbike 2016: www.pinkbike.com/photo/13969547
  • + 1
 7000 lumens is $1300??? for $300 you can get a 4000 lumen gemini titan, 2 of those is still under half of this over engineered monstrosity. does it even have a bar mounted remote at least?
  • + 2
 I'm curious if they're using legit testing. Most lights announce at high lumens like that but the taper off is super fast.

I'd rather have something like two Blackburn Dayblazer 1100's. Could do that for about $160 and I know those lights go through legit testing and the lumens don't taper in 15 minutes. Figure that the average car's high beam is 11-1200 lumens... having two day blazers is like driving with your high beams on.

4000 lumens on the gemini titan is plenty.
  • + 1
 If I run my 2000 on full bright on my lid my buddies get seriously shadow blind. Running that high is unnecessary and ignorant of you aren't leading the group
  • + 1
 @Gmang: yeah, after a certain point you're just making the darkness darker
  • + 1
 Yep it comes with a bar mounted remote. Honestly I'm sure there are a dozen ways to get cheaper lumens-per-dollar, but you're rarely just paying for a reflector, LEDs, and a battery—the expensive stuff to develop is the firmware, the heat management stuff, etc.

No verdict on it at this point, but I think it's cool that someone's making it and I bet it helps bring down the cost of super powerful lights in the future.
  • + 1
 The bright settings are awesome for making out what animal is on or near the trail when you see glowing sets of eyes 300ft away.
  • + 3
 That light is crazy! I want, I need....holy crap $1400. Honey all I want for Christmas is a new bike light
  • + 1
 should keep the tree brightly illuminated
  • + 4
 rip all other trail users
  • + 1
 You could have a lot cooler Christmas presents for $1400. Hell... I thought Burton was retarded for releasing their Fish in that price range but I'd gladly pay for that over a light.

You can get plenty of light for $200-400.
  • + 1
 That light will light the tree on fire
  • + 1
 Sign me up for a Fox LiveValve and that 7200 Lumen light! That's like $4000 of electronics ON YOUR BICYCLE.
  • + 1
 Rather look at more dog pics then the rest of this
  • + 0
 You lost me at go Thailand, offense intended.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037668
Mobile Version of Website