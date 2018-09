Randoms Round 1 - Interbike 2018

Hank the Tank is a damn good boy. Hank the Tank is a damn good boy.

Alpinestars' New Vector Enduro Helmet

19 big vents should keep riders cool. 19 big vents should keep riders cool. It has an adjustable visor for goggles, and is designed to accommodate eyewear storage. It has an adjustable visor for goggles, and is designed to accommodate eyewear storage.

Lots of adjustments. Lots of adjustments. Details. Details.

Vee Rubber's Updated Flow Snap

Using their "gravity core" casing and a new ultra-soft compound that feels close to fresh gummy-bear consistency, the tire has higher centre knobs and less angled side knobs compared to the standard Flow Snap. Using their "gravity core" casing and a new ultra-soft compound that feels close to fresh gummy-bear consistency, the tire has higher centre knobs and less angled side knobs compared to the standard Flow Snap. Vee produced some "Go Thailand" as well as "Go UK" and "Go Austria" hot patches for their athletes at World Champs. Vee produced some "Go Thailand" as well as "Go UK" and "Go Austria" hot patches for their athletes at World Champs.

Lupine's 7200 Lumen Alpha Light

The battery has 6.9 Ah, and will last for 1 hour and 20 minutes at the full 7200 lumens, provided you go fast enough to keep the heat management from kicking in. The battery has 6.9 Ah, and will last for 1 hour and 20 minutes at the full 7200 lumens, provided you go fast enough to keep the heat management from kicking in. There's an app that lets you customize different light mode profiles. There's an app that lets you customize different light mode profiles.

Colour temperature is a cool 6000K from Cree XM-L2 and XQE HI LEDs, but their German site shows an option for a warmer tint as well. Colour temperature is a cool 6000K from Cree XM-L2 and XQE HI LEDs, but their German site shows an option for a warmer tint as well.

Osprey's Savu Hip Bag

The bottle holders hold their shape and make it easy to put your bottle back in, or you can unsnap the holders and run the bag flat without bottles. Slick. The bottle holders hold their shape and make it easy to put your bottle back in, or you can unsnap the holders and run the bag flat without bottles. Slick. Separate phone pocket for the gram. Separate phone pocket for the gram.

Alpinestars' first mountain bike helmet looks fast and ticks a lot of boxes. The Vector Tech with MIPS costs $179.95 USD, and the Pro version costs $149.95 USD. Weight (size M) with MIPS is a claimed 390 grams.Vee Tire began working with the Propain Dirt Sixpack team early in 2018, using their own facilities in Thailand, from rubber plantation, moulding, compound, and through the production line, to develop a World Cup level version of their current Flow Snap. Apparently the team has been enjoying the new tire, with Henry Kerr taking 2nd in Junior Men's DH World Cup overall. Details on official release were vague, but it sounds like they could be available in Q1 or Q2 2019.Yep, 7200 lumens. Honestly, you might not be able to ride with other people with this light, but damn. With winter approaching the thought of strapping what feels like the full force of the sun onto your bike sure sounds good.The Alpha is IP68 water resistant and IK09 impact resistant, and combines 3 kinds of lenses (ultra-wide angle, 22°, and 18°) to dial in the beam pattern. It also mounts via quick release system that centres it at the front of your stem.All that power does come with a price, in this case $1,365 USD.Introduced earlier this year, Osprey's Savu hip bag has lots of nice details, like an angled hip-belt that is designed to minimize interference during pedalling. Everything cinches up nicely and it looks like they've worked hard to provide a snug, stable fit.They also had images of a larger Seral hip bag that's a Troy Lee collab, but no physical samples. We'll keep our eyes out for that as well. Pricing TBC.Stay tuned for lots more...Mentions: @AlpinestarsMTB