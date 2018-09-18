Randoms Round 1 - Interbike 2018

Interbike 2018 feels much more lively than expected, but it's been slim pickings as far as new products go—many brands have either shown their wares at Eurobike already or have opted to do their own press camps. That said, there are some gems here in Reno.
Alpinestars' New Vector Enduro Helmet
Alpinestars' first mountain bike helmet looks fast and ticks a lot of boxes. The Vector Tech with MIPS costs $179.95 USD, and the Pro version costs $149.95 USD. Weight (size M) with MIPS is a claimed 390 grams.
Vee Rubber's Updated Flow Snap
Vee Tire began working with the Propain Dirt Sixpack team early in 2018, using their own facilities in Thailand, from rubber plantation, moulding, compound, and through the production line, to develop a World Cup level version of their current Flow Snap. Apparently the team has been enjoying the new tire, with Henry Kerr taking 2nd in Junior Men's DH World Cup overall. Details on official release were vague, but it sounds like they could be available in Q1 or Q2 2019.
Lupine's 7200 Lumen Alpha Light
Yep, 7200 lumens. Honestly, you might not be able to ride with other people with this light, but damn. With winter approaching the thought of strapping what feels like the full force of the sun onto your bike sure sounds good.
The Alpha is IP68 water resistant and IK09 impact resistant, and combines 3 kinds of lenses (ultra-wide angle, 22°, and 18°) to dial in the beam pattern. It also mounts via quick release system that centres it at the front of your stem.
All that power does come with a price, in this case $1,365 USD.
Osprey's Savu Hip Bag
Introduced earlier this year, Osprey's Savu hip bag has lots of nice details, like an angled hip-belt that is designed to minimize interference during pedalling. Everything cinches up nicely and it looks like they've worked hard to provide a snug, stable fit.
They also had images of a larger Seral hip bag that's a Troy Lee collab, but no physical samples. We'll keep our eyes out for that as well. Pricing TBC.
Stay tuned for lots more...
I'd rather have something like two Blackburn Dayblazer 1100's. Could do that for about $160 and I know those lights go through legit testing and the lumens don't taper in 15 minutes. Figure that the average car's high beam is 11-1200 lumens... having two day blazers is like driving with your high beams on.
4000 lumens on the gemini titan is plenty.
No verdict on it at this point, but I think it's cool that someone's making it and I bet it helps bring down the cost of super powerful lights in the future.
You can get plenty of light for $200-400.
