Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2017

Fox's X2 and DPS shocks both received updates for 2018. The DPS gets a new air can designed to increase the negative spring volume and increase small bump sensitivity, while the X2's damping tune was revised. Both shocks are now available in imperial and metric sizes.
DHarCo, the Australian mountain bike apparel company whose focus is on comfortable, more casually styled clothing, made their first appearance at Sea Otter. Beginning in May, when riders in the US order from their site, those items will be sent out from a warehouse in the United States, greatly reducing the shipping time.
Version 2.0 of Kona's Wah Wah pedal is on the way, with a wide polycarbonate platform and seven pins on each side. The final price hasn't been determined, but it's expected to be less than $65. There's also an alloy version in the works, but its release is a little further down the line.
7 Comments
Why am I not surprised.
Post a Comment