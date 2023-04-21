Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2023

The Scrub is the latest titanium hardtail from Turner Bikes. With a 160mm fork it has a 64.5-degree head angle, 76-degree seat angle, and 435mm chainstays. There are two sizes, regular and tall, with reach numbers of 440mm and 465mm respectively.

Turner also had this classy cruiser on display.

For the mechanic that has everything. The Lever Setter uses Abbey Tools' Hanger Alignment Gage (HAG) combined with an adaptor that threads into the star nut. The tool is then rotated from one side to the other to make sure the distances between cockpit controls are equal.

Abbey's T-way tool uses bits from Wera, the German brand renowned for their high quality. There's a pre-configured version for $60, or one with removable bits and an 8-piece bit set for $120.

Hey look, free tools. Okay, not really, but Abbey will be offering the files to 3D print these tool holders for no charge.

Anyone remember Dual Control? Shimano's integrated brake lever / shifter never really caught on, but Kona's Barry Wicks was still rocking one on his Honzo CR hardtail.

Laugh if you want - I was skeptical at first too - but WTB's new Devo saddle really does make it way easier to move a heavy e-bike around, whether that's to load it onto a bike rack, or lift it over a downed tree.

Specialized has added two new models to their flat pedal shoe lineup. The 2FO Method ($100) is on the more casual side of things, with a canvas upper and Slipnot rubber sole. The flex is fairly soft, making it better suited for pumptrack and dirt jump laps over long pedally rides.

The 2FO Roost Flat Syn ($120) has a synthetic upper for better water resistance than the original version's suede-like upper, and uses Specialized's extra-grippy Slipnot ST rubber.

Vittoria recently released Enduro Race versions of their Martello, Mazza, and Mota. The new models uses a dual ply casing consisting of one 60 TPI layer and another puncture resistant layer. A new 1C rubber compound is used for the tread, which is designed to deliver maximum traction while still maintaining a reasonable wear rate.

Riding a bike without a motor is probably the easiest way to save your battery...

EXT's recently released Aria shock has two positive chambers that allow for fine tuning of the beginning and end-stroke characteristics without needing to use volume spacers.

Purple Hayes are back, this time in the form of a limited edition run of Dominion brakes.

Answer has the needs of riders looking for high rise bars covered - the tallest option has 76mm of rise.

Camo green was the theme at the Crankbrothers booth. This custom painted Commencal Tempo was being given away as part of a fundraiser for the California Mountain Biking Coalition.

The green colorway is also available on select Crankbrothers shoes and pedals.

What's old is new again (referring to the sunglasses, not Ricky). Smith's XC glasses originally launched in 1984 for cross-country skiers, and now they're back in the lineup, complete with a fancy flip up lens.

Smith's new Rhythm goggles.

The Rhythm goggles are also roll-off compatible.

Aero is everything.