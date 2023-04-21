Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2023

Specialized has added two new models to their flat pedal shoe lineup. The 2FO Method ($100) is on the more casual side of things, with a canvas upper and Slipnot rubber sole. The flex is fairly soft, making it better suited for pumptrack and dirt jump laps over long pedally rides.
The 2FO Roost Flat Syn ($120) has a synthetic upper for better water resistance than the original version's suede-like upper, and uses Specialized's extra-grippy Slipnot ST rubber.
Purple Hayes are back, this time in the form of a limited edition run of Dominion brakes.
The green colorway is also available on select Crankbrothers shoes and pedals.
What's old is new again (referring to the sunglasses, not Ricky). Smith's XC glasses originally launched in 1984 for cross-country skiers, and now they're back in the lineup, complete with a fancy flip up lens.
