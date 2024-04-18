Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024

A look inside Industry Nine's new Solix M hub. The hub uses a 121 tooth drive ring paired with a 5 pawl, continuously phased freehub.

The Solix M has a very quick .59-degree engagement.

The hub uses the same size bearings on the drive- and non-drive side.

There are two carbon and two aluminum wheel options in the Solix M lineup, aimed at XC or light trail usage.

A look at the internals of Praxis' recently launched Podium pedal

Praxis also had this forged piece, an early stage of the process used to create the new Turn stem.

Smith's new Payroll Mips helmet ($200 USD) is available in six color options, and weighs 400 grams. It's certified to the newer NTA8776 e-bike standard, along with the usual CPSC and CE certifications.

I'm 99.9% sure Riki works for SRAM, but somehow I always run into him at the Smith booth. This time around, I had him model some stylish glacier glasses..

The Moraine is Salsa's new Fazua Ride 60 powered eMTB. It has 140mm of travel, a 160mm fork, and a 430 Wh battery. MSRP as shown: $5,999 USD.

Salsa's 160mm Notch eMTB ($5,999 USD as shown) is powered by a Bosch Performance CX motor and a 500 Wh battery. That's a little less capacity than we're used to seeing, but it will help save some weight at the cost of a reduced range.

Time's Speciale 12 and 10 pedals are now available in two platform sizes - large and small. The larger platform is aimed at enduro riders, and the smaller one at trail riders, but it's really a matter of personal preference - the enduro police won't come and get you if you decide to run a smaller platform.

The size small Speciale 10 in a nice purple hue.

We Are One are revamping their cockpit options, and will soon have Canadian-made bars and stems available separately.

The bars were previously only compatible with We Are One's stem as part of 'Da Package', but now the bars can be run with almost any stem.

An aluminum sleeve is used to help spread the clamping force from the stem over a larger area, preventing any concentrated stress zones.

Printed cut marks, dimensions, and the town where the bars are born.

We Are One's downhill bike is still in development; Mark Wallace piloted his prototype to a third place finish at last weekend's NW Cup race in Port Angeles, Washington.

Current DH World Champ Charlie Hatton's custom Hayes Dominion brake levers.

The reverse arch on the new Fox 32 fork really does stand out from the crowd.

Peaty's new Mushroom Trail lock-on grips will be available in five different colors and in either a thin (30-32mm) or thick (32-24mm) option.

Peaty's Knurl Race Control grips will also come two sizes and five colors.

Wera's Safe-Torque wrench has a thumb lever that's slid to the desired torque, in this case from 2 - 6 Nm. It's a slip-over style wrench, which means that it's nearly impossible to tighten a bolt past the desired torque value, a handy feature for those mechanics that can't resist checking bolts just one more time.

I could have stayed at the Wera booth for a lot longer... It might have to become a daily stop.