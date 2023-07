This Pivot Shadowcat was bedecked in Race Face components, including ARC 31 carbon wheels, Era carbon cranks, and Atlas pedals. The purple machine is being raffled off by Pivot, Fox, and Race Face, with all proceeds going to IMBA USA and IMBA Canada.

A colorful collection of Race Face's Chester and Atlas pedals.

POC's Consort Dungarees would have come in handy during yesterday's cold, wet, and sloppy conditions. The grey color seems more appropriate for splashing through the mud than the lighter brown pair that Henry Quinney loves to model.

This SCOR 4060 was custom painted by Tony Baumann, aka Made Rad by Tony.

Outdoor Research is stepping into the mountain bike world with their Freewheel collection, which includes a hip pack, gloves, jerseys, shorts, and a half-zip hoodie. The Seattle-based brand has been making outdoor clothing for 40 years, so they have plenty of experience to draw from.

TRP had a hands-on display that allowed visitors to try out the shifting of their new 12-speed drivetrain, which we rode in Taiwan earlier this year.

There's never a shortage of bright colors over at Industry Nine.

Industry Nine launched their new carbon wheel lineup today, with options for everything from XC riding to e-biking.

Trek had a variety of possible ways to build up a Fuel EX on display. This one's the North Shore Special, with a 160mm RockShoz Zeb, RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock, SRAM's new GX Transmission, and We Are One carbon wheels.

The 'Neopolitan' edition of the carbon Devinci Troy.

From this... To this...



To this. Devinci were exhibiting the various steps that go into creating their Canadian made aluminum frames.

The limited edition paint job on the new carbon Norco Fluid is sure to turn heads.

There are tiny versions of the Fluid too, for tiny riders.

Now that's a properly aggressive tread pattern. Too bad it's only for dirt bikes - that's Maxxis' new MaxxCross MX IH tire.

The externally mounted prototype version of Canyon's KIS steering stabilizer makes it easier to visualize how the system works - the springs apply tension when the bars are turned, which is designed to counter wheel flop. Seb Stott checked out the system earlier this year - you can read his thoughts here

That's either a very tiny truck or a very big shoe.

Five Ten's new Trailcross collection has a casual look, but they're still equipped with a sticky Stealth rubber sole. The lower two shoes are the flat pedal versions, and the clipless model is at the top.

After two days of much-needed rain the clouds parted and the sun returned to Whistler as the second half of Crankworx 2023 began. The number of exhibitors continues to grow, and there were plenty of shiny new bikes and components for riders to ogle when they weren't riding (or waiting in a lift line).