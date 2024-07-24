Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Bling bling.

Bring back anodized aluminum Santa Cruz frames.

Beautiful paint job, this.

This is where we have all of our most important Pinkbike meetings.

Hiding from the Day Star's powerful rays.

The wheatpaste department at the SRAM booth has been very busy this week.

The two residents of the third-place position from Sunday's downhill race - Tilly Melton and Luca Shaw.

People love pizza.

Scenes from an all-day ride.

Even more scenes from an all-day ride.

And the lever finish that could have been.

SRAM had the Arid Spade prototype on display, with a bevy of their parts hung from the 6-bar enduro frame.

There are plenty of utilitarian features to keep details changeable.

I don't know who this is, but I like it.

Always read the jacket.

The garage find of your dreams.

Sam Hill.

Zink's New World Disorder uniform.

And the event where he shines.

Héctor Saura at Bicycle Nightmares has been assembling a little history museum to accompany his launch of the Freeride Nightmares collaboration collection. The small pop-up space is filled with freeride artifacts - stay tuned as we feature more throughout the week.