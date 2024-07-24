Powered by Outside

Randoms Round 2 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 24, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
This year's Crankworx has been a dusty, toasty affair, with a focus on the racing and riding events during this early part of the festival. As booths and vendors start to populate the Whistler Village more each day, so do the crowds, bringing things closer and closer to the fever pitch of the second weekend.

Though things have been centered around the riding (as they very well should be), there have been plenty of interesting gems floating around the village that are worth highlighting - here's another helping of those odds and ends.

Bling bling.
Bling bling.

Bring back anodized aluminum Santa Cruz frames.
Bring back anodized aluminum Santa Cruz frames.

Beautiful paint job this.
Beautiful paint job, this.

This is where we have all of our most important Pinkbike meetings.
This is where we have all of our most important Pinkbike meetings.

Hiding from the Day Star s powerful rays.
Hiding from the Day Star's powerful rays.

The wheatpaste department at the SRAM booth has been very busy this week.
The wheatpaste department at the SRAM booth has been very busy this week.

The two residents of the third-place position from Sunday s downhill race - Tilly Melton and Luca Shaw.
The two residents of the third-place position from Sunday's downhill race - Tilly Melton and Luca Shaw.

People love pizza.
People love pizza.

Scenes from an all-day ride.
Scenes from an all-day ride.

Scenes from an all-day ride.
Even more scenes from an all-day ride.

Donny.
Donny.

The lever finish that could have been.
And the lever finish that could have been.

SRAM had the Arid Spade prototype on display with a bevy of their parts hung from the 6-bar enduro frame.
SRAM had the Arid Spade prototype on display, with a bevy of their parts hung from the 6-bar enduro frame.

There are plenty of utilitarian features to keep details changeable.
There are plenty of utilitarian features to keep details changeable.

Arid Spade.

Arid Spade.

Arid Spade.

I don t know who this is but I like it.
I don't know who this is, but I like it.

Héctor Saura at Bicycle Nightmares has been assembling a little history museum to accompany his launch of the Freeride Nightmares collaboration collection. The small pop-up space is filled with freeride artifacts - stay tuned as we feature more throughout the week.

Then.
Influence.

Now.
Product.

Always read the jacket.
Always read the jacket.

The garage find of your dreams.
The garage find of your dreams.

Sam Hill.
Sam Hill.

photo

Paraphernalia.
Paraphernalia.

Zink s uniform from XXX.
Zink's New World Disorder uniform.

And his favorite event.
And the event where he shines.

photo

photo

Unstoppable.
Unstoppable.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
214 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
86749 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
62266 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
54215 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
51047 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
44451 views
DH Field Test: Commencal Supreme V5 - Too Complex or Perfectly Tuned?
41618 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
33239 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
31512 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 10 0
 Bring back anodized aluminum Santa Cruz frames.

1000%
  • 2 0
 This is literally almost all there is to see at Crankworx right now. I was there yesterday and it was a ghost town. Things kicked off last Friday, but there are only a few companies present. Want to check out what different companies are offering this year? Well, there were about half a dozen tents set up. Want to demo a Rocky, Devinci, or Giant? Nope. They weren't there yet. Forbidden was, even though they weren't listed on the Crankworx website, but they only offer one group ride demo that leaves at 8 am.

Things will probably ramp up on Thursday. But, man, what a disappointment yesterday.
  • 5 0
 BC/DC Jailbreak. = Awesome
  • 2 0
 Wheatpaste?
  • 1 0
 Likely to affix large posters or prints to wall surfaces. Cheap adhesive!
  • 1 0
 how do I get my hands on one of those tapes though?
  • 1 0
 should have been called Arid - Cyberbike
  • 1 0
 I miss the vehicle photos.
  • 1 0
 NWD 11 HERE WE GO AGAIN!!!
  • 1 0
 Bring back ball burnished GT frames.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045138
Mobile Version of Website