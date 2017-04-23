Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
Apr 23, 2017
by
AJ Barlas
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This beast caught our attention first thing in the morning. The frame is built with steel tubing.
The idea behind the linkage was that it would keep the bb in the same position as the bike is compressed.
Would you ride it?
The history of Intense's M series downhill bikes, on display.
Not sure what's less appropriate... a blowout of this kind or the price for such a thing.
Joe Barnes' Canyon Spectral.
Dudes of Hazzard style name label on the frame.
Custom labels for the pros.
The Canyon Sender with the team kit. The World Cup team will be racing something very similar in a week's time.
Danny MacAskill signing autographs and having a good laugh with fans.
Ergon had grip warmers. Or maybe it's more like a sunhat?
It wasn't cold, and it's not easter, but that didn't stop the guys at Jenson.
SQ Labs had their new 12-degree backsweep carbon bars on display. They claim that the increased backsweep provides better, more natural ergonomics when riding.
The details. SQ Labs worked with the University of Frankfurt on these bars.
The bars feature a 4-degree upsweep and come in a range of rise options.
Dayglow yellow Cane Creek Helm.
Fireman's e-bike?
Schwalbe Addix on display for the touchy-feely types.
Their new Ultra Soft is said to be softer than the current Vert Star, but 12% more durable.
Aaron Gwin answering your questions live on Facebook, at the Pinkbike tent.
Gwin was seriously having a good time, even before things really got rolling.
40+ years young and it had seen the underside of a car, but still rides sweet, according to the owner.
That's an interesting looking toptube you have there.
Integrated to integrated for integrated sake.
100% showing of their range of apparel.
The Niner Rip 9 RDO: Push collaboration Edition will be available in eight complete bike builds, starting at $7,200 USD.
Deity's range is set to work together well, for those that want to keep things looking dialed on their ride.
Deity's I-Beam Sidetrack saddle and T-Mac peddle
Complete your kit.
Deity's new Copperhead stem.
Grip candy at Deity.
The vibe in the expo has really lifted each afternoon, helped along by live music and lot's of activities happening
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
89145 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
70974 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
62011 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
60445 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
54011 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
48018 views
OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – Sea Otter 2017
46172 views
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
45955 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
anarchistx
(4 mins ago)
Been riding Syntace 12degree bars for a while now and it makes total sense. The wider the bar, the more backsweep needed and less angle correction at the wrists.
[Reply]
+ 2
skylinespeed
(10 mins ago)
Waiting for 2018 Saint and ZEE.
[Reply]
+ 1
Scotj009
(3 mins ago)
Can we have a compression video of that creation at the top!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.057378
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment