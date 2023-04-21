Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023

Apr 21, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
I've spent a couple days in the pit, wandering the dusty streets searching for the strangest and best ephemera to deliver to the masses. There's plenty left to see, but for know feast your eyes on these little morsels.

Prototype SRAM Brakes

SRAM has been working on these new calipers for a while now, and while I didn't learn anything more about the components themselves, I did get to appreciate the sweet paint scheme first seen on the World Cup circuit last season. The splatter anodization seems to draw attention to the clampers, which seems a bit incongruous with the whole "secret parts" Blackbox program. This set was on Kyle Strait's Vitus Dominer while it was parked for show in the Vitus booth.

Sea Otter 2023
SRAM's caliper decked out in a new colorway.
Sea Otter 2023
Complete with a Blackbox cover, for privacy and maybe mud.

Sea Otter 2023
Despite the dazzle paint, you can get a sense for the architecture.
Sea Otter 2023
You can see some pad tabs peeking out here.

Project321 6Lock Hubs

This might be one of the coolest things I've seen at the show so far, purely because of how efficiently the design takes care of a problem. The frustration of converting Centerlock hubs to take 6-bolt rotors has long stumped designers, with few of the adapters on the market proving themselves worthy. What Project321 has done here is create a whole new hub system that allows the user to easily switch between the two standards without any compromise. Allegedly this design also improves on the standard 6-bolt design, but ultimately it's the increased compatibility that gets me.

Sea Otter 2023
That 6-posted piece is a stainless steel snapring that fits into the channel below the Centerlock splines.
Sea Otter 2023
With the black piece overtop and the bolts installed, the whole assembly comes together to lock into place.

Sea Otter 2023
The system comes with color-matched parts, of course.
Sea Otter 2023
But sadly the locking 6-bolt part won't be sold on its own yet.

Hope Tech Dropper Lever

Classic Hope-quality machining and functionality, this time applied to a dropper lever. Looks colorful, feels like a dropper lever!

Sea Otter 2023
Fun paddle.
Sea Otter 2023
With an adjustable thumb area.

Sea Otter 2023
Reach adjust and a standard cable clamp.
Sea Otter 2023
Hope also looks to be releasing a Centerlock-compatible rotor.

Aftermarket Brake Levers from FreedomCoast

For those who need it all, these brake mods might improve your stopping game by just a wee bit.

Sea Otter 2023
Magura, meet CODE.
Sea Otter 2023
And some extra-hooky TRPs.

Awards Ceremony

Best Polishing

Sea Otter 2023
Liquid metal Code.
Sea Otter 2023
Shiny bars are always a slick look.

Sea Otter 2023
Fast-looking linkage.

Best Paint

Sea Otter 2023
Hard to beat this Hope's iridescent look.
Sea Otter 2023
The color shifts with every new angle.

Sea Otter 2023
Equally engrossing but much less flashy paint on this Scor.
Sea Otter 2023
Basking in the light.


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Still nothing on the Arrival UDH....
  • 1 0
 Those prototype Code calipers have had that camouflage paint job for yonks.
  • 1 0
 Those aftermarket brake levers remind me of the old school Dangerboy components from the early 2000’s
  • 1 0
 These gold TRP 's are Sexy AF !
  • 1 0
 Scor is a beauty!





