Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023

I've spent a couple days in the pit, wandering the dusty streets searching for the strangest and best ephemera to deliver to the masses. There's plenty left to see, but for know feast your eyes on these little morsels.Prototype SRAM Brakes
SRAM has been working on these new calipers for a while now, and while I didn't learn anything more about the components themselves, I did get to appreciate the sweet paint scheme first seen on the World Cup circuit last season. The splatter anodization seems to draw attention to the clampers, which seems a bit incongruous with the whole "secret parts" Blackbox program. This set was on Kyle Strait's Vitus Dominer while it was parked for show in the Vitus booth.Project321 6Lock Hubs
This might be one of the coolest things I've seen at the show so far, purely because of how efficiently the design takes care of a problem. The frustration of converting Centerlock hubs to take 6-bolt rotors has long stumped designers, with few of the adapters on the market proving themselves worthy. What Project321 has done here is create a whole new hub system that allows the user to easily switch between the two standards without any compromise. Allegedly this design also improves on the standard 6-bolt design, but ultimately it's the increased compatibility that gets me.Hope Tech Dropper Lever
Classic Hope-quality machining and functionality, this time applied to a dropper lever. Looks colorful, feels like a dropper lever!Aftermarket Brake Levers from FreedomCoast
For those who need it all, these brake mods might improve your stopping game by just a wee bit.Awards CeremonyBest PolishingBest Paint
