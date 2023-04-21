Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023

Prototype SRAM Brakes

SRAM's caliper decked out in a new colorway. Complete with a Blackbox cover, for privacy and maybe mud.

Despite the dazzle paint, you can get a sense for the architecture. You can see some pad tabs peeking out here.

Project321 6Lock Hubs

That 6-posted piece is a stainless steel snapring that fits into the channel below the Centerlock splines. With the black piece overtop and the bolts installed, the whole assembly comes together to lock into place.

The system comes with color-matched parts, of course. But sadly the locking 6-bolt part won't be sold on its own yet.

Hope Tech Dropper Lever

Fun paddle. With an adjustable thumb area.

Reach adjust and a standard cable clamp. Hope also looks to be releasing a Centerlock-compatible rotor.

Aftermarket Brake Levers from FreedomCoast

Magura, meet CODE. And some extra-hooky TRPs.

Awards Ceremony

Best Polishing

Liquid metal Code. Shiny bars are always a slick look.

Best Paint

Hard to beat this Hope's iridescent look. The color shifts with every new angle.

Equally engrossing but much less flashy paint on this Scor. Basking in the light.

I've spent a couple days in the pit, wandering the dusty streets searching for the strangest and best ephemera to deliver to the masses. There's plenty left to see, but for know feast your eyes on these little morsels.SRAM has been working on these new calipers for a while now, and while I didn't learn anything more about the components themselves, I did get to appreciate the sweet paint scheme first seen on the World Cup circuit last season. The splatter anodization seems to draw attention to the clampers, which seems a bit incongruous with the whole "secret parts" Blackbox program. This set was on Kyle Strait's Vitus Dominer while it was parked for show in the Vitus booth.This might be one of the coolest things I've seen at the show so far, purely because of how efficiently the design takes care of a problem. The frustration of converting Centerlock hubs to take 6-bolt rotors has long stumped designers, with few of the adapters on the market proving themselves worthy. What Project321 has done here is create a whole new hub system that allows the user to easily switch between the two standards without any compromise. Allegedly this design also improves on the standard 6-bolt design, but ultimately it's the increased compatibility that gets me.Classic Hope-quality machining and functionality, this time applied to a dropper lever. Looks colorful, feels like a dropper lever!For those who need it all, these brake mods might improve your stopping game by just a wee bit.