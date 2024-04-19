Randoms Round 2: New Tools, Goggles, Grips, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2024

Apr 19, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Sea Otter 2024
Feedback Sports recently added a trio of new tools to their portfolio - mini needlenose pliers, tiny side cutters, and an adjustable pliers wrench.

Sea Otter 2024
The $55 pliers fit any nut up to 35mm, and measure 180mm in length.

Sea Otter 2024
Mini diagonol cutters ($30) come in handy for making sure zip ties are nice and tidy.
Sea Otter 2024
And needle nose pliers ($30) are good for, well, needle nose plier things.

Sea Otter 2024
Abbey Tools has a new bearing removal tool on the way that uses an expanding cone that goes behind the bearing. An Allen key secures one side, and the nut on the outside is tightened to pull out the bearing, no hammer required.

Sea Otter 2024
A look at the new tool in action.

Sea Otter 2024
Abbey also has a new adjustable wheel lacing stand. Anyone who's ever spent hours hunched over with a rim in their lap knows that wheel building can be a literal pain in the neck; this could be a big help.

Sea Otter 2024
Sea Otter 2024


Sea Otter 2024
Dario is currently on the hunt for a new used vehicle - fingers crossed he wins this thing.


Sea Otter 2024
The coolest commuter I spotted today was this machine, which began life as an All City frame, before being modified into something even more interesting by a local frame builder.

Sea Otter 2024

Sea Otter 2024
The new ODI Vanquish lock-on grips use a vibration damping material that was developed by D30. It's different than what you'd find in protective apparel, since it doesn't hard up during an impact. Instead, it's claimed to proved 2x the amount of vibration damping compared to the rubber that's typically used.

Sea Otter 2024
The grips have a 32.75mm diameter, and will be available this June in black, graphite, or orange.

Sea Otter 2024
1Up USA recently launched a new 2" Super Duty hitch rack that can hold up to 100 pounds per tray, and is built for extreme off-road use.

Sea Otter 2024
The ratcheting system has been updated for easier loading - just push the red lever and lift the arm, then push the lever again and push the arm against the wheel.
Sea Otter 2024
An optional wheel chock reduces any front wheel rotation, which is beneficial with bikes over 75 lb or on really rough terrain.


Sea Otter 2024
The SD rack is available in black or silver; prices start at $600 for one tray.

Sea Otter 2024
Sea Otter 2024
More Wera tool goodness.


Sea Otter 2024
Fans of bars with lots of backsweep will love this setup. Wyn Masters demonstrates.

Sea Otter 2024
Wheels Manufacturing's thin flange bottom bracket sockets and e-bike lockring sockets.

Sea Otter 2024
Fox is trying to bring back the goggles with a half-shell look with the new Pure Vue goggles. The goggles have an almost fully open lower section and large vents at the top of the lens - they're almost like oversized sunglasses with a goggle strap. A clear lens is included, along with two different optional nose pieces.


Sea Otter 2024
Open vents up top...

Sea Otter 2024
And a very wide opening at the bottom. As a former goggle / half shell wearer who graduated to sunglasses years ago, I'm curious how effective these will be... I'll find out soon enough.


Sea Otter 2024
Bond villain Dario ready for his next assignment.

Sea Otter 2024
Flouro green is the theme color for Fox's 50th anniversary lineup.

Sea Otter 2024
Kirt Voreis loaned out one of his old kits for the Fox booth display. The cutoff sleeves are a great touch.

Ext Vaia fork
Ready for anything. Except speed bumps.


30 Comments
  • 25 0
 @Pit-Viper please give me the limo
  • 10 0
 Let’s be honest that some tools might be used once in a lifetime by the average joe home mechanic. But boy I would buy all the tools in a heartbeat.
- ultra expensive pumps with no reason to be? Of course!
- small pliers, big pliers, medium pliers, round pliers, inverted pliers…. Shut up and take my money.
- wheel building stand and I don’t even know how to build a wheel? Yes please
- proprietary tools for proprietary parts I don’t even own? Well as Ricky says “ It's better to have a gun and need it than not having a gun and not need it”
  • 5 0
 Biggest crowd I ever saw was at Laguna Seca. Grateful Dead with Los Lobos and David Lindley...daaaannngggg, what a party!
  • 3 0
 Same here, but MotoGP was the event I was at. Leaving the event took forever even with the pre-planned shuttle service. I think they said there were 200k people there that weekend, which means the race on Sunday was an absolute zoo. I'd go again in a heartbeat if the series returned to the venue.
  • 2 0
 I've had one of those wera tool checks for 7 or 8 years now, and the mini ratchet that comes with it is amazing, 1/4 inch Hex tool bits just go straight in, meaning it's super low profile (25mm bit, about 28mm in the ratchet) for access, it's super sturdy, feels super nice to hold, and the attention to detail is incredible, the direction change lever, despite only being about 3mm long, is a micro version of weras tool handle design. The bits are good quality, none of them have worn out, and the sockets are thin wall so useful for pedals. Overall I'd buy another without second thoughts.
  • 2 0
 Does it mean I’m getting old if I still wear goggles and a half shell? Er, whatever the Giro Tyrant would be considered. Do I not fit in any more? What are the cool kids doing these days?
  • 5 0
 The Giro Tyrant counts as a 3/4 shell helmet, so my fashion handbook says goggles are allowed. I'll grant you cool points for that one.
  • 3 0
 I wear goggles and a half shell most of the time. But I also lack the ability to care what other people think is cool, or their opinion on what I wear. I would say thats the definition of old.
  • 1 0
 I think it’s all about the large coverage sunglasses these days. Which for me provide pretty much all the benefit of a goggle while being more comfortable and fogging less. I almost never use a full goggle anymore unless I’m only riding downhill or it’s really wet.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: What does your handbook say about sunglasses and a lightweight full face?
  • 2 0
 Looks like those goggles were just the thing for Dario. They cover his latest knife-fighting scar quite nicely.
When are you gonna learn not to lead with your face, Dario??
  • 3 1
 Am i the only one who think spherical lenses look so out of place for mtbiking, but are 100% necessary for skiing/snowboarding?
  • 1 0
 Also excellent for free flight
  • 3 2
 If you want your zip ties to be tidy with no sharp edges, twist the end off with pliers. There, I saved you from buying overpriced side cutters.
  • 1 0
 Nail trimmers work the best, if my kids haven't lost them.
  • 1 0
 Tools from Abbey looks awfully like those Jonny at Noble used to make before he closed up shop...
  • 3 0
 You're right - Abbey purchased the design from Noble.
  • 1 0
 Look like ones on eBay for £5
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: and added £80 to the cost for the 10-piece bearing extractor set… Frown
  • 2 0
 @ryanflaherty: #madeinamerica innit
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same. got the noble jig in 2021 and was recently looking for the website just to find out he is retired. looks like i need to go shopping at abbey's
  • 1 0
 I thouth that was anew type of vision pro so bijers can actually ride their bikes without riding their bikes
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike show us some stuff from X-fusion! Im curious about their new rv1 fork.
  • 1 0
 If you're gonna wear a half shell an goggles, at least use a retro mouth trap....... Bringin it back yo
  • 1 0
 A joffa?
  • 1 0
 one speed bump and its over
  • 2 1
 Oh great, ski goggles for mounting biking.
  • 1 0
 How DID Dario get that scar??
  • 1 0
 Don't touch my bike with adjustable pliers.
  • 1 0
 That Retrotech bike with the Trust fork is siiiiick!







