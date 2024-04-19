Randoms Round 2: New Tools, Goggles, Grips, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2024

Feedback Sports recently added a trio of new tools to their portfolio - mini needlenose pliers, tiny side cutters, and an adjustable pliers wrench.

The $55 pliers fit any nut up to 35mm, and measure 180mm in length.

Mini diagonol cutters ($30) come in handy for making sure zip ties are nice and tidy. And needle nose pliers ($30) are good for, well, needle nose plier things.

Abbey Tools has a new bearing removal tool on the way that uses an expanding cone that goes behind the bearing. An Allen key secures one side, and the nut on the outside is tightened to pull out the bearing, no hammer required.

A look at the new tool in action.

Abbey also has a new adjustable wheel lacing stand. Anyone who's ever spent hours hunched over with a rim in their lap knows that wheel building can be a literal pain in the neck; this could be a big help.

Dario is currently on the hunt for a new used vehicle - fingers crossed he wins this thing.

The coolest commuter I spotted today was this machine, which began life as an All City frame, before being modified into something even more interesting by a local frame builder.

The new ODI Vanquish lock-on grips use a vibration damping material that was developed by D30. It's different than what you'd find in protective apparel, since it doesn't hard up during an impact. Instead, it's claimed to proved 2x the amount of vibration damping compared to the rubber that's typically used.

The grips have a 32.75mm diameter, and will be available this June in black, graphite, or orange.

1Up USA recently launched a new 2" Super Duty hitch rack that can hold up to 100 pounds per tray, and is built for extreme off-road use.

The ratcheting system has been updated for easier loading - just push the red lever and lift the arm, then push the lever again and push the arm against the wheel. An optional wheel chock reduces any front wheel rotation, which is beneficial with bikes over 75 lb or on really rough terrain.

The SD rack is available in black or silver; prices start at $600 for one tray.

More Wera tool goodness.

Fans of bars with lots of backsweep will love this setup. Wyn Masters demonstrates.

Wheels Manufacturing's thin flange bottom bracket sockets and e-bike lockring sockets.

Fox is trying to bring back the goggles with a half-shell look with the new Pure Vue goggles. The goggles have an almost fully open lower section and large vents at the top of the lens - they're almost like oversized sunglasses with a goggle strap. A clear lens is included, along with two different optional nose pieces.

Open vents up top...

And a very wide opening at the bottom. As a former goggle / half shell wearer who graduated to sunglasses years ago, I'm curious how effective these will be... I'll find out soon enough.

Bond villain Dario ready for his next assignment.

Flouro green is the theme color for Fox's 50th anniversary lineup.

Kirt Voreis loaned out one of his old kits for the Fox booth display. The cutoff sleeves are a great touch.