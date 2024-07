Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

The Jackpot of vintage DH bikes

Fireman Steve's Devinci Chainsaw DH

The new Fitzsimmons lift can compress the bleed valves on some forks, draining oil out of the lowers - Steve's bike has these little 3D printed covers on the valves to prevent that

Devinci are running a giveaway for this gorgeous Spartan HP, custom pained by Fresh Paints Whistler

This custom painted Abus helmet is up for grabs too You get a second shot at winning if you can crack the "Devinci Code"

Can I take this one home, please?

Leatt are also running giveaways

"You call this a walk?"

Race Face have a Norco Optic on display, decorated with a variety of their Era components

Guess what, you can win these, too.

Industry Nine have athlete singings on the go

All the anodizing... if that's your thing The landed gentry's bicycle bell

510 have a well good remote control car setup

This 26" Rocky Mountain Flatline Park from 2012 is still lapping, setup with a 9 speed 50T cassette

Devinci Cycles has a solid crew in town. Georgia Astle is out there crushing at her home event, taking the top spot in the Garbanzo DH and 3rd place in yesterday's Air DH - full results here While she and Steve Vanderhoek are piloting Devinci's latest and greatest high split-pivot bikes like the Spartan HP and the Chainsaw DH, we also got eyes on a 90s classic: the Devinci Big Bang, complete with Shimano AirLines Shifting. The Big Bang was Devinci's very first high-pivot downhill bike, sporting a linkage-driven single pivot suspension platform. It's home to a Jack Shaft, translating pedaling efforts from the NDS to the DS where the "chainring" is positioned concentric to the main pivot to eliminate chain growth.The AirLines system is absolutely wild to see in the flesh. It's a pneumatic shifting system that Shimano developed in the late 90s, with the aim of making shifting faster. It was a DH only product, and a number of DH athletes were testing prototypes of the system on the World Cup circuit in 1999. It separates up- and down-shifts with a specific lever on each side of the bar. A tiny gauge positioned at the stem can be seen flickering as you execute a shift, and you can hear the compressed air being released into the lines with each shift. It's quite satisfying, actually.I'd make a silly comment about riding with a can of compressed air between one's legs, but of course anyone who rides with a dropper seatpost does that anyway. It just looks rather more industrial and threatening positioned on the top tube like that.