Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Crankworx is in full flow and the village abuzz. Single origin-coffee fueled visitors are blagging freebies, vintage downhill bikes are stubbornly smashing out laps of the park, obscenely expensive protein-based smoothies are being consumed, journalists are crashing their mountain bikes and getting stung in the face by pesky ground bees, and the Whistler park rat uniform of black pants and a baggy tee is going nowhere.
All is well.
We took a hot lap of the village's exhibitors, and were rewarded with joyous interactions with some very, very good boys.
Devinci Cycles has a solid crew in town. Georgia Astle is out there crushing at her home event, taking the top spot in the Garbanzo DH
and 3rd place in yesterday's Air DH - full results here
.
While she and Steve Vanderhoek are piloting Devinci's latest and greatest high split-pivot bikes like the Spartan HP and the Chainsaw DH, we also got eyes on a 90s classic: the Devinci Big Bang, complete with Shimano AirLines Shifting. The Big Bang was Devinci's very first high-pivot downhill bike, sporting a linkage-driven single pivot suspension platform. It's home to a Jack Shaft, translating pedaling efforts from the NDS to the DS where the "chainring" is positioned concentric to the main pivot to eliminate chain growth.
The AirLines system is absolutely wild to see in the flesh. It's a pneumatic shifting system that Shimano developed in the late 90s, with the aim of making shifting faster. It was a DH only product, and a number of DH athletes were testing prototypes of the system on the World Cup circuit in 1999. It separates up- and down-shifts with a specific lever on each side of the bar. A tiny gauge positioned at the stem can be seen flickering as you execute a shift, and you can hear the compressed air being released into the lines with each shift. It's quite satisfying, actually.
I'd make a silly comment about riding with a can of compressed air between one's legs, but of course anyone who rides with a dropper seatpost does that anyway. It just looks rather more industrial and threatening positioned on the top tube like that.