Randoms Round 3 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Crankworx is in full flow and the village abuzz. Single origin-coffee fueled visitors are blagging freebies, vintage downhill bikes are stubbornly smashing out laps of the park, obscenely expensive protein-based smoothies are being consumed, journalists are crashing their mountain bikes and getting stung in the face by pesky ground bees, and the Whistler park rat uniform of black pants and a baggy tee is going nowhere.

All is well.

We took a hot lap of the village's exhibitors, and were rewarded with joyous interactions with some very, very good boys.

photo
"Sausages"

Devinci Cycles has a solid crew in town. Georgia Astle is out there crushing at her home event, taking the top spot in the Garbanzo DH and 3rd place in yesterday's Air DH - full results here.

photo
The Jackpot of vintage DH bikes

While she and Steve Vanderhoek are piloting Devinci's latest and greatest high split-pivot bikes like the Spartan HP and the Chainsaw DH, we also got eyes on a 90s classic: the Devinci Big Bang, complete with Shimano AirLines Shifting. The Big Bang was Devinci's very first high-pivot downhill bike, sporting a linkage-driven single pivot suspension platform. It's home to a Jack Shaft, translating pedaling efforts from the NDS to the DS where the "chainring" is positioned concentric to the main pivot to eliminate chain growth.

photo
photo

The AirLines system is absolutely wild to see in the flesh. It's a pneumatic shifting system that Shimano developed in the late 90s, with the aim of making shifting faster. It was a DH only product, and a number of DH athletes were testing prototypes of the system on the World Cup circuit in 1999. It separates up- and down-shifts with a specific lever on each side of the bar. A tiny gauge positioned at the stem can be seen flickering as you execute a shift, and you can hear the compressed air being released into the lines with each shift. It's quite satisfying, actually.

I'd make a silly comment about riding with a can of compressed air between one's legs, but of course anyone who rides with a dropper seatpost does that anyway. It just looks rather more industrial and threatening positioned on the top tube like that.

photo
photo

photo
Fireman Steve's Devinci Chainsaw DH
photo
The new Fitzsimmons lift can compress the bleed valves on some forks, draining oil out of the lowers - Steve's bike has these little 3D printed covers on the valves to prevent that

photo
Devinci are running a giveaway for this gorgeous Spartan HP, custom pained by Fresh Paints Whistler

photo
photo

photo
This custom painted Abus helmet is up for grabs too
photo
You get a second shot at winning if you can crack the "Devinci Code"

photo
Can I take this one home, please?

photo
Leatt are also running giveaways

photo
photo

photo
Sick.

photo
"You call this a walk?"

photo
Race Face have a Norco Optic on display, decorated with a variety of their Era components

photo
photo

photo
Guess what, you can win these, too.

photo
"Baaaaa"

photo
Industry Nine have athlete singings on the go

photo
All the anodizing... if that's your thing
photo
The landed gentry's bicycle bell

photo
510 have a well good remote control car setup

photo
This 26" Rocky Mountain Flatline Park from 2012 is still lapping, setup with a 9 speed 50T cassette


