Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures

Apr 20, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
DARIO'S DAY 2 RANDOMS
Sea Otter 2024

We're in the thick of it here at the Sea Otter classic, and as per usual there's no shortage of interesting bits and bobs to pull out of the ocean of booths. We've been cherrypicking some select pieces for standalone stories, but there's plenty of good stuff that gets left in the eaves for these roundups. Here's my first batch from the show, with plenty more to come.


Duke Mad Max hub.
Duke is a french company specializing in high-end wheels and hubs.
90 POE ratchet.
Their higher tooth count hub has 90 points of engagement.
One loose ratchet one fixed.
The hub uses one spring-backed ratchet, as well as one fixed to the freehub body.
Duke aero gravel road rim with an unusually fat bead.
This gravel/all-road rim uses an unusually fat bead to help with aerodynamics.
Duke hubs.
Colors aplenty.
Duke rims.
Duke's downhill rims are used by some of the Commencal World Cup teams.


X-Fusion DH and Enduro forks.
X-Fusion is working on a 38mm diameter enduro fork with 160-180mm of travel.
X-Fusion DH and Enduro forks.
As well as a dual-crown jobber.
X-Fusion DH and Enduro forks.
The pertinent details.


Carnage.
Carnage.

Goose.
This goose waddled up to me and whispered my social security number into my ear.


Push
A cutaway Push Nine.One fork.
Push
They also had this 90's-inspired Yeti SB160, with an almost perfectly colormatched ano kit.
Push
Shimano and SRAM wombo combo.
Push
Little damper peeking out.


Wheels Mfg.
Wheels Manufacturing is toying with the idea of a crank, pedal, and bashguard in the near future.
Wheels Mfg.
The crank would be focused around shorter sizes, to help with specific bike fits and preferences.

P321
Candy at the Project321 booth.

SQ Labs
A somewhat suggestive saddle at the SQ Labs booth.

Outbound
This custom REEB belongs to Tom, the founder of Outbound Lighting. It sports 120mm rear travel, paired with a 180mm fork.
Outbound
Peep the bolt-on skidplate. And the sticker.
Outbound
White VHS looks good.

Reform Landyachtz
A dreamy titanium hardtail at the Reform / Landyachtz booth.
Reform Landyachtz
Reform/Landyachtz
Reform Landyachtz
Reform/Landyachtz

Prologo
Fancy new DH saddle from Prologo, featuring the world champ's signature.
Prologo
As well as some new trail bike saddles.

slammed
Y'all think this is my saddle angle.

photo
Normalize putting your homie's face on your tee shirt.

GasGas
This little brick is a GPS tracker that GasGas uses to track lap times, complete with throttle, gearing, suspension, and braking information.
GasGas
All the data feeds into this little computer and is accessible via an app. It probably wouldn't work as well in downhill due to the tree cover, but the concept could be adapted.

photo
MacGyvered AirWiz situation.

huh
This appears to be a brand based on a head angle.

Tactic
Tactic is a new brand, featuring a platform pedal and some high-end alloy handlebars.
Tactic
Before.
Tactic
After.

chill dog
Chillest dog at Sea Otter award.

syrup sippers
For all the syrup sippers out there.

Braydon s Bike
Braydon Bringhurst's custom Canyon Spectral slalom bike had graphics generated from his daughters' drawings.
Braydon s Bike
Cute.
Braydon s Bike
Peep the mega stack, riser bars, and 10mm rise crown race.
Braydon s Bike
The artist inspecting her work.
Braydon s Bike
And the stoked recipient.

moo
Moo.

Kayoot
Bikepacking-BMX-Altbike-Commuter-Core. Kyoot bikes with some unique whips.

Crankbrothers
Crankbrothers is releasing a cleat fitment tool, that works with all cleat standards out there.
Crankbrothers
It helps hold things in place and sight the fit as you install.
Crankbrothers
The wings off to the side are to measure depth on the cleat channel so you know how many spacers to run.

clouds
Calming scene at the Scor booth.
clouds
Ahh.

hacker
A real photo of Mike hacking your Pinkbike account.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
176 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
59620 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
46201 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44290 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42643 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42042 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36582 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
31975 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29226 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

8 Comments
  • 11 1
 a new flat pedal from a new company is exactly what the industry was lacking
  • 2 0
 Clearly a wise Tactic.
  • 2 0
 Any news on that new Charger 3.1 damper from RS?
  • 1 0
 It'll be underwhelming and 3.2 will be on Pro bikes not long after release.
  • 1 0
 Shouldn't the slash between the 6 and the 5 be at 65 degrees? Looks closer to 55, I think.
  • 2 3
 A cliched comment about new flat pedald that appears in some form everytime a new flat pedal is released is exactly what the pb comments section was lacking.
  • 1 0
 I take the SQ saddle isn’t suggesting molten haemorrhoids through usage
  • 1 0
 120mm rear?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054382
Mobile Version of Website