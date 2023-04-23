Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023

Apr 23, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
sea otter 2023
Kids get the coolest shoes, like these Lego-inspired Five Ten Freeriders.

sea otter 2023
For adults that don't want to blend in, the Freerider Pro now comes in this yellow / orange colorway.

sea otter 2023
Five Ten's recently launched Kestrel Boa XC / trail shoe.
sea otter 2023

sea otter 2023

sea otter 2023
The root beer colored paint color on Scor's 4060 LT was worth stopping to check out.

sea otter 2023
This Vitus Rapide FS was custom painted by Curtis Bullock for Hap Seliga, the CEO of Vitus USA.

sea otter 2023
The pop art inspired paint job is one of a kind.
sea otter 2023

sea otter 2023
Chris King reintroduced violet to their color palette just in time for this build.

sea otter 2023
There's now a DH version of Contra Bikes' steel-framed creation with 200mm of travel.

sea otter 2023
The bike will be raced this season on the World Cup circuit by Anna Newkirk and Abby Hogie.

sea otter 2023
Feedback Sports' Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet kit ($70) has a 5 Nm click-torque socket extension, a 25mm long socket, and comes with 10 bits.

sea otter 2023
e*thirteen's new Helix Race 30mm aluminum crankset.

sea otter 2023
e*thirteen's 13-52 tooth 12-speed cassette is designed to have a closer range between each cog, making it easier to find the perfect gear. That tactic does sacrifice some top-end speed, which is why it's aimed a e-bikers, where most riders aren't pedaling furiously once the motor stops providing assistance.

sea otter 2023
Schrader fans, this valve's for you. That's right, e*thirteen are making Schrader head valves that work on Presta-drilled rims.

sea otter 2023
The air-sprung SR Suntour Raidon 34 Jr will be available with 100 or 120mm of travel, with versions for 20" and 24" wheels.

sea otter 2023
A nicely integrated fender on the SR Suntour Auron, which now has 36mm stanchions and an updated damper cartridge.

sea otter 2023
The updated damper uses a spring-backed IFP, and has an oil purge port, a departure from the fully enclosed design used before.

sea otter 2023
Reform Saddles have been making a heat moldable road bike saddle for a few years now, and are now entering the MTB world with the Tantalus.

sea otter 2023
The Reform Tantalus ($250) was developed with input from reigning EWS champion Jesse Melamed.

sea otter 2023
A small plug is located underneath the nose of the saddle. Once it's plugged in, heating elements situated between the carbon base and the foam top heat up and soften the carbon. A rider then sits and pedals as the shell conforms to their shape, a process that takes less than 10 minutes.

sea otter 2023
After it's cooled the shell should be contoured perfectly to its rider.

sea otter 2023
It seems like every time a new crankset is announced there's someone in the comments clamoring for an even shorter option. Well, here you go - how does 120mm sound? Praxis' Zane cranks ($160) come in 120, 130, 140, and 150mm lengths. They're obviously designed for kids bikes, but they are rated for use by riders up to 250 pounds.

sea otter 2023
Praxis is now making a bottom bracket to work with SRAM's DUB cranks.

sea otter 2023
A lighter version of Kenda's Pinner tire has been added to the lineup for riders who want the traction from the tread pattern but don't necessarily need a heavier duty casing.

sea otter 2023
The Rush is Kenda's fastest rolling XC tire. There are two versions - one with an extra-light, Tubeless Race casing that weighs a claimed 609 grams for the 29 x 2.4" version, or the Sidewall Casing Technology (SCT) option that has a little more flat protection and weighs 696 grams.

sea otter 2023
Sinkhole update: the dimensions have grown slightly, and there has been some collapsing at the edges. A plastic bag from parts unknown has also made its way into the hole.

sea otter 2023
I also found this hole - maybe it's where the sea otter everyone keeps talking about lives.


