Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023

Kids get the coolest shoes, like these Lego-inspired Five Ten Freeriders.

For adults that don't want to blend in, the Freerider Pro now comes in this yellow / orange colorway.

Five Ten's recently launched Kestrel Boa XC / trail shoe.

The root beer colored paint color on Scor's 4060 LT was worth stopping to check out.

This Vitus Rapide FS was custom painted by Curtis Bullock for Hap Seliga, the CEO of Vitus USA.

The pop art inspired paint job is one of a kind.

Chris King reintroduced violet to their color palette just in time for this build.

There's now a DH version of Contra Bikes' steel-framed creation with 200mm of travel.

The bike will be raced this season on the World Cup circuit by Anna Newkirk and Abby Hogie.

Feedback Sports' Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet kit ($70) has a 5 Nm click-torque socket extension, a 25mm long socket, and comes with 10 bits.

e*thirteen's new Helix Race 30mm aluminum crankset.

e*thirteen's 13-52 tooth 12-speed cassette is designed to have a closer range between each cog, making it easier to find the perfect gear. That tactic does sacrifice some top-end speed, which is why it's aimed a e-bikers, where most riders aren't pedaling furiously once the motor stops providing assistance.

Schrader fans, this valve's for you. That's right, e*thirteen are making Schrader head valves that work on Presta-drilled rims.

The air-sprung SR Suntour Raidon 34 Jr will be available with 100 or 120mm of travel, with versions for 20" and 24" wheels.

A nicely integrated fender on the SR Suntour Auron, which now has 36mm stanchions and an updated damper cartridge.

The updated damper uses a spring-backed IFP, and has an oil purge port, a departure from the fully enclosed design used before.

Reform Saddles have been making a heat moldable road bike saddle for a few years now, and are now entering the MTB world with the Tantalus.

The Reform Tantalus ($250) was developed with input from reigning EWS champion Jesse Melamed.

A small plug is located underneath the nose of the saddle. Once it's plugged in, heating elements situated between the carbon base and the foam top heat up and soften the carbon. A rider then sits and pedals as the shell conforms to their shape, a process that takes less than 10 minutes.

After it's cooled the shell should be contoured perfectly to its rider.

It seems like every time a new crankset is announced there's someone in the comments clamoring for an even shorter option. Well, here you go - how does 120mm sound? Praxis' Zane cranks ($160) come in 120, 130, 140, and 150mm lengths. They're obviously designed for kids bikes, but they are rated for use by riders up to 250 pounds.

Praxis is now making a bottom bracket to work with SRAM's DUB cranks.

A lighter version of Kenda's Pinner tire has been added to the lineup for riders who want the traction from the tread pattern but don't necessarily need a heavier duty casing.

The Rush is Kenda's fastest rolling XC tire. There are two versions - one with an extra-light, Tubeless Race casing that weighs a claimed 609 grams for the 29 x 2.4" version, or the Sidewall Casing Technology (SCT) option that has a little more flat protection and weighs 696 grams.

Sinkhole update: the dimensions have grown slightly, and there has been some collapsing at the edges. A plastic bag from parts unknown has also made its way into the hole.