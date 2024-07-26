Randoms Round 4 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Human ingenuity knows no bounds.

Cute little tapper in the Fox tent.

With 3D-printed ends.

Thin cranks, beefy pedals.

The levers still work, and boy is the action light.

Love the Yeti grips as a fork bump stop.

Rumor has it next-gen XTR will be air-based.

Maxxis missed out on resurrecting this hot patch for the new HR3.

Legacy hotpatch.

Profile hubs for style points.

Flip chip.

Evel Knievel inspired Dreadnought goes hard.

With a matching kit to boot.

Some special little finger hooks from Freedom Coast.

Deep custom.

O canada.

Whole lotta gold up front.

Thorough color coordination.

Be careful where you leave this while digging trail - might be hard to find.

Another great job by Fresh Paints.

Not a great time to hit the airbag.

Mad scientist.

Chromed-out Fuel EX.

Norco has a lovely period-correct VPS-1 on display.

Big Earl.

Telescoping post + monstrous saddle = time capsule.

The correct orientation.

Minimalist crowns.

Data acquisition mount, or a very small plate to eat your mid-ride snack off?

Solid color match on Gracey Hemstreet's Hardline bike.

I like this bike.

Rig of the Day.

I know Jessie already shot this bike, but it's too good not to feature twice.Forbidden had two wild custom-painted bikes on display at a party one evening, both done by Whistler's own Fresh Paints. One belongs to Graham Agassiz, the other is unaccounted for - but whoever takes it is going to have to do some pretty serious stunts.