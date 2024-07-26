Randoms Round 4 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

I know Jessie already shot this bike, but it's too good not to feature twice.
Yes.
Thin cranks, beefy pedals.
The levers still work, and boy is the action light.
Love the Yeti grips as a fork bump stop.
Rumor has it next-gen XTR will be air-based.
Maxxis missed out on resurrecting this hot patch for the new HR3.
Legacy hotpatch.
Profile hubs for style points.
Dropout.
Flip chip.
Hardware.
Forbidden had two wild custom-painted bikes on display at a party one evening, both done by Whistler's own Fresh Paints. One belongs to Graham Agassiz, the other is unaccounted for - but whoever takes it is going to have to do some pretty serious stunts.
Evel Knievel inspired Dreadnought goes hard.
With a matching kit to boot.
Some special little finger hooks from Freedom Coast.
Deep custom.
O canada.
Whole lotta gold up front.
Thorough color coordination.
Be careful where you leave this while digging trail - might be hard to find.
Aggy's all-camo Dreadnought.
Another great job by Fresh Paints.
Not a great time to hit the airbag.
Mad scientist.
Chromed-out Fuel EX.
Norco has a lovely period-correct VPS-1 on display.
Big Earl.
Telescoping post + monstrous saddle = time capsule.
Compliance.
The correct orientation.
Minimalist crowns.
Data acquisition mount, or a very small plate to eat your mid-ride snack off?
Solid color match on Gracey Hemstreet's Hardline bike.
With your post adding pressure every time you drop the saddle.