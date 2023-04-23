Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023

Apr 23, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Day 43 of Sea Otter

GT's new Fury downhill bike has been swirling around in the press for about a year now, after first getting spotted at British Nationals in Fort William last May. It doesn't seem like a ton has fundamentally changed since then, though the bike we saw at this year's Sea Otter is at a very high level of refinement, perhaps close to production-ready. The front triangle is carbon, with an alloy rear end. It was camped in the FSA booth, so I wasn't able to ask any GT folks about the bike - we'll just have to see what shakes out over the coming months.

Definitely more refined than the prototype we saw last year.
For those who want to count the pivots.

Punch-through rocker link.
And some clever and clean cable routing.

This is only a few of the photos I snapped of the new DH rig, head to this album for more.


Surly appears to be working on a hot new prototype called the Donger. The Donger's very high effective stack and integrated antler arrangement should make it great for steep trails and defending yourself against attackers.

Posted up at the Paul Components / Sierra Nevada Brewing booth was the Sierra Recycler. This funky handsome klunker bike was a collaborative effort between a bunch of different small-scale manufacturers much like Paul, with a specific focus on reusing and upcycling material for each component when possible. The bike is up for raffle, with all proceeds going to Outdoor Alliance, and you can secure your entries at the PaulComp Instagram.

One speed, two brakes, and a collection of beautiful one-off parts.

Recycle!

There were a few of Neko Mulally's Frameworks bikes floating around, each with a unique variation and build. It was great to be able to see them in person, where you really get a sense for how refined they are, despite being essentially a rolling trial in bike design and fabrication. This one has a steel front end with a carbon rear, and a fairly standard 4-bar suspension layout.

Aluminum front, carbon rear, with an O-chain to combat some of the chain forces.

Some nice little tools from Blackburn, with a focus on small form factor and low cost. Tire plugs and a few tools is usually all you need to keep rolling.

Looks like there's something brewing between Spank and Rainier.
The mountain bike beer love affair continues.

Rotor has developed a new powermeter for their cranksets, with a host of changes making it more ideal for mountain bike useage.
It's lighter, more durable, and actually less expensive than its predecessor.

Wahoo has rolled out a new software feature that gives you a predictive look at the terrain ahead of you, letting you see the climbs and descents you're heading towards without any need to upload a specific track. With their Trailforks integration, this will also work on most trail systems around the world.

Ceramicspeed now offers a Cerakote lower cage that is perfectly color matched to Fox Factory lowers, for that I-must-be-seen-as-pro look.
Combine with one of these bad boys and let those colors truly pop.

The most important message I've seen in all my days here.


13 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'm assuming that the middle of the GT rocker link is attached with magnets to a steel plate bonded yo the inside of the carbon arms?
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/24627953
  • 3 0
 wheres the sinkhole update??
  • 2 0
 Is it just me or does that "clever" cable routing on the GT look prime to saw the steerer tube off?
  • 1 0
 It looks like the illegitimate love child of headset and thru frame routing
  • 1 0
 The Frameworks bikes ride incredibly well! Surprised me just how great they are! Definitely stoked for the future of them
  • 1 0
 Good lord, now there's orange tranny parts. Lmaf, always tryn to 'blend' the FF fork into a build. Fail
  • 1 0
 I would love to see Frameworks go into production
  • 2 0
 I would totally ride an enduro version.
  • 1 0
 Niko’s front ends sure look like aluminum to me.
  • 1 0
 There’s now a steel version made by Cotic.
  • 1 0
 " Hey , nice Donger"
  • 1 1
 PROPAGANDA!





