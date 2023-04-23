Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023

Day 43 of Sea Otter
GT's new Fury downhill bike has been swirling around in the press for about a year now, after first getting spotted at British Nationals
in Fort William last May. It doesn't seem like a ton has fundamentally changed since then, though the bike we saw at this year's Sea Otter is at a very high level of refinement, perhaps close to production-ready. The front triangle is carbon, with an alloy rear end. It was camped in the FSA booth, so I wasn't able to ask any GT folks about the bike - we'll just have to see what shakes out over the coming months.
This is only a few of the photos I snapped of the new DH rig
for more.
