Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023

Day 43 of Sea Otter

Definitely more refined than the prototype we saw last year. For those who want to count the pivots.

Punch-through rocker link. And some clever and clean cable routing.

Surly appears to be working on a hot new prototype called the Donger. The Donger's very high effective stack and integrated antler arrangement should make it great for steep trails and defending yourself against attackers.

Posted up at the Paul Components / Sierra Nevada Brewing booth was the Sierra Recycler. This funky handsome klunker bike was a collaborative effort between a bunch of different small-scale manufacturers much like Paul, with a specific focus on reusing and upcycling material for each component when possible. The bike is up for raffle, with all proceeds going to Outdoor Alliance, and you can secure your entries at the PaulComp Instagram

One speed, two brakes, and a collection of beautiful one-off parts.

There were a few of Neko Mulally's Frameworks bikes floating around, each with a unique variation and build. It was great to be able to see them in person, where you really get a sense for how refined they are, despite being essentially a rolling trial in bike design and fabrication. This one has a steel front end with a carbon rear, and a fairly standard 4-bar suspension layout.

Aluminum front, carbon rear, with an O-chain to combat some of the chain forces.

Some nice little tools from Blackburn, with a focus on small form factor and low cost. Tire plugs and a few tools is usually all you need to keep rolling.

Looks like there's something brewing between Spank and Rainier. The mountain bike beer love affair continues.

Rotor has developed a new powermeter for their cranksets, with a host of changes making it more ideal for mountain bike useage. It's lighter, more durable, and actually less expensive than its predecessor.

Wahoo has rolled out a new software feature that gives you a predictive look at the terrain ahead of you, letting you see the climbs and descents you're heading towards without any need to upload a specific track. With their Trailforks integration, this will also work on most trail systems around the world.

Ceramicspeed now offers a Cerakote lower cage that is perfectly color matched to Fox Factory lowers, for that I-must-be-seen-as-pro look. Combine with one of these bad boys and let those colors truly pop.

The most important message I've seen in all my days here.