Randoms Round 5 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

We bumped into photographer and shredder Lear Miller who designed an MTB version of the Odyssey Elementary BMX stem. This "one-piece" looking stem has expanding wedges and a lateral keyed slot to keep everything from twisting. The dimension are 0mm rise, 40mm length and uses a 31.8mm bar clamp. The plan is to hopefully produce small batches in the USA. He admits the anodizing process took away the smoothness and will be tidied up before production.
Tommy Zula was rocking this DK prototype slope bike that was reminiscent of a Transition Bottlerocket. He was keen to show off the bike but had to bolt for practice. We'll update this space with details when we receive them.
Fresh Paints of Whistler nailed this one with a woodgrain under the Coast Gravity Park theme topped off with an opaque finish.