Randoms Round 5 - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Gold flake was popping up on a few bikes around the venue. Up front was the sacred 26" Fox 36 with a 20mm axle.

Kenda Booster tires front and rear with a Tubolito tube out back. Long push-on grips, a steep lever angle and only one brake.

David from FSA has two unique builds going. A GT Fury and a Scor 4060, both with inverted forks.

Bright's F929 unside-down single crown enduro fork. The copper anodized color of the burly crown complemented the seafoam green frame and tan wall tires nicely.

Hand polished Gradient cranks. What's Crankworx without a Stevie Smith mention?

The number one lunch of Crankworx champions: pizza.

Adaptive bike riders of all sorts were hooning about the trails, ripping corners and blasting jumps.

This one had a flash paint job, a SRAM Transmission drivetrain and linkage driven Fox Float air shock.

Before minivans there were square-bodies. This black and chrome was carrying a full load of kids bikes.

V10s a plenty.

What happens underground stays underground.

My first assignment at Pinkbike almost turned into a "Now That Was A Bike" article on the 1999 Norco VPS 1.

Here is the story in much fewer words.

When the marketing manager takes over the product team.

Oh the noises this rig would make down the trail. I bet that Chris King headset is still good.

Gracey Hemstreet's custom painted Norco prototype downhill bike straight from Hardline Tasmania.

Fresh Paints of Whistler nailed this one with a woodgrain under the Coast Gravity Park theme topped off with an opaque finish.

We bumped into photographer and shredder Lear Miller who designed an MTB version of the Odyssey Elementary BMX stem. This "one-piece" looking stem has expanding wedges and a lateral keyed slot to keep everything from twisting. The dimension are 0mm rise, 40mm length and uses a 31.8mm bar clamp. The plan is to hopefully produce small batches in the USA. He admits the anodizing process took away the smoothness and will be tidied up before production.Tommy Zula was rocking this DK prototype slope bike that was reminiscent of a Transition Bottlerocket. He was keen to show off the bike but had to bolt for practice. We'll update this space with details when we receive them.