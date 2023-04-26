The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023

There are many flavors of e-bike at this point, but to me one category makes much more sense than others: the big battery full-power models. This prototype from Vitus seems to embrace that ethos, with a big battery and powerful motor system meant to bang out as many laps as possible. They don't have a ton of information on that front, but we do know that they've been working closely with Bafang to develop the new M510 motor system used in the bike. This allows them to tweak the power and ride feel to better suit the geometry and weight of the frame, so the results could be quite compelling.
Things look to be at a pretty late stage of development, so keep your eyes peeled for this new model sometime this summer.
Note: I have a Tacoma and blacked out Arrival..