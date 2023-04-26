The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023

Vitus is working on a new E-Mythique LT prototype.

And it's already getting put through the wringer.

Christmas-themed shock, not quite Blackbox.

Bafang's new motor system.

In the theme of big-day e-bikes, this Crestline looks pretty slick in schoolbus yellow.

Great motto, plus the frame is Kaz-approved

Since color seems to be the theme here, check out these popping new jersey prints from Ornot.

The Ornot booth was rounded out with this intensely 80s-themed color kit.

Not sure if there's such a thing as a tastefully all-red bike, but this REEB certainly seems to qualify.

Singlespeed with a coil, sick.

Radical paint job on this Endura MT500 helmet, with an equally popping Koroyd pedestal.

Let it be known, I'm a fan of custom painted helmets.

Another colorful livery, this time in the form of a TRD-inspired We Are One Arrival.

Their subdued stock colors are excellent, but this is undeniably good looking.

Sometimes a strong black and white paintjob pops just much as the hottest colors.

There are many flavors of e-bike at this point, but to me one category makes much more sense than others: the big battery full-power models. This prototype from Vitus seems to embrace that ethos, with a big battery and powerful motor system meant to bang out as many laps as possible. They don't have a ton of information on that front, but we do know that they've been working closely with Bafang to develop the new M510 motor system used in the bike. This allows them to tweak the power and ride feel to better suit the geometry and weight of the frame, so the results could be quite compelling.Things look to be at a pretty late stage of development, so keep your eyes peeled for this new model sometime this summer.