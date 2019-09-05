Randoms Round Three - Eurobike 2019

One of many unique creations found in hall A1.

Five Ten

Trailcross Mid Pro

Trailcross LT

Trailcross Mid GTX

Trailcross XT

Trailcross Women's

Peaty's

Lezyne

The Tubeless CO2 Blaster is a kit that has a burly tire plugger with an integrated steel reamer on a CO2 head that can be used to re-inflate the tire before pulling it out and leaving the plug behind. The output of the CO2 is manually controllable and the kit can hold five tire plugs at the ready. $49.99 USD Lezyne also have a neat ratcheting multi-tool kit. The kit is small enough to carry in a pack and sells for $39.99 USD.

Ergon

Stages

I'm getting tired of walking. Fortunately, tomorrow's tradeshow chariot awaits.

We got a first look at the new Trailcross line from Five Ten / Adidas at Crankworx but the full line was released at Eurobike.The Trailcross Mid Pro, pictured above, has a new tread on it that's designed to be a little more hike-friendly. The mid-top shoe adds stability with the extended upper.The shoe is sealed off at the toe area to keep water out and the neoprene sleeve helps keep gravel, sand, wood chips, or whatever else you run across out of your shoes. The Mid Pro also has D3O ankle protection to help with impact and shock absorption. The shoes weigh 420g and sell for €150.The Trailcross LT has a breathable mesh upper with drainage cutouts in the midsole to drain water and keep feet cool. There's a Stealth PH rubber outsole and there are different tread patterns, with the toe and heels being extra grippy for hiking and the mid of the shoe more tailored for pedals. There's less EVA under the ball of the foot to give better pedal feel and increased EVA in the heel and toe to help with comfort and shock absorption while hiking. €130.The Trailcross Mid GTX is similar to the Trailcross Mid but with the addition of Gore-Tex for added protection against the elements. There's a Gore-Tex lining and then Gore-Tex neoprene cuff up top. €170.The Trailcross XT has a breathable mesh upper and drain holes in the soles to help it dry quickly when it gets wet.There's a neoprene cuff to keep out debris and like the other Trailcross shoes, it's designed to bike and hike well. €140.The Trailcross LT shoes are also available in a Women's specific fit and style.Peaty's now has a collaboration with Chris King in colors and their valve stems match right up to King's hubs. They also have a maintenance spray which lubricates, displaces water, and helps un-freeze stuck parts, among other things. The spray is environmentally friendly and has a minty fresh scent.Lezyne's Super Pro GPS computer links straight up to the phone and is simple to program and use. Its small size makes it ideal for the trail bike and it has a number of features including Strava Live segments, phone notifications, turn-by-turn navigation and full training software integration. The phone pairs well with Lezyne's app which the team has developed in-house and is constantly updating and expanding. There's connectivity to a number of phone apps as well. The missing link at the moment is aTrailforks interface, but it was mentioned that it's a high priority.Ergon had a number of new bits on display at Eurobike. Their SM Enduro saddle builds on what the brand did with their SM saddle and makes it a bit more enduro specific. The saddle is slimmed down a bit and features a reinforced tail to stand up to a few off-the-bike incidents. Also, Ergon had some new grip colors available. Many of their colors match up with the current Santa Cruz bikes paint schemes. The grips and saddle have the option of the "Oil Slick" hardware and rails for those who fancy matching their SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain.Stages had their new XT and XTR L-R power meters out on display. You can buy the complete crankset and power meter, or use their factory install program to convert your Shimano XTR M9100/9120 crankset into a Stages Gen 3 Power Meter. Once you purchase it, Stages will provide a prepaid shipping label for you to mail your crank to their Boulder, Colorado, factory and they’ll apply the power meters to your cranks. Turnaround time is two weeks and the service comes with their factory warranty.