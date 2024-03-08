Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

That silver bracket drops allows for the use of a shorter shock on the Reeb Steezl, dropping the travel down to 140mm from 155mm for riders who want to build up more of an aggressive trail bike.

The mount will be available as an aftermarket item in the future - Jeff Lenosky recently installed it on his pink Steezl, and had just finished his first test ride when I showed up.

Pink bike.

Reeb also had a prototype steel hardtail on display.

The details aren't finalized (it really is a prototype), but the goal is to create a versatile trail hardtail. Gussets.

I really like the look of Oddity's Colorado-made titanium handlebars.

Another Oddity bar.

Rogue Panda is a small company based in Flagstaff, Arizona. They have a new handlebar bag mount in the works that will be machined in Flagstaff, and uses 3D-printed shims to adapt it to different handlebar dimensions.

All mounted up and ready to go places.

As far as brand names go, this is a good one.

It's Revel's fifth anniversary, and this golden Rascal had center stage in their booth.

Ergon's new GDH Team grip was developed with input from the likes of Vali Holl, Troy Brosnan, and Luca Shaw. It also feels very similar to ODI's Elite Pro grips, so if you like those you'll probably like these.

Need a gigantic custom ramp built for your backyard air bag? Rocket Ramps can do that. They also have 3, 5, and 7-foot ramp options. They're definitely not cheap (the 3-foot version is $2,275), so the ideal candidate will be quite serious about getting sweet air on their Sledgehammer.

RIGd's Ramble Rack is a burly, US-made hitch rack that's designed to hold up to actual off-road use. It's rated to hold bikes up to 150 pounds (each) for on-road use, up to 100 pounds on fire roads, moderate off-road use up to 75 lb, and up to 50-pounds for extreme off-road use, where the vehicle's wheels leave the ground.

That silver lever releases the racheting mechanism, and allows it to slide up or down to release or secure the front wheel. The rear wheel is strapped into place .

Oh, and that hardtail on the rack is from Neuhaus Metal Works in Novato, Californa.

The opposite of low key.

Obligatory photo of a gearbox bike with a belt-drive, this one a Cavalarie Anakin with a Effigear 9-speed gear box that provides a 440% gear range.

Hangover is a classic Sedona trail , so it seemed fitting that Outbound Lighting had their 1000 lumen, helmet-mounted Hangover light on display.

The Trail Evo is Outbound's flaghship offering, with 2200 lumens and a wide beam pattern designed to complement a helmet mounted light.

The Talon is a newer addition to HT's catalog, with 105 x 105 x 17mm dimensions, and a $100 price tag.

All the colors. HT Talon side profile.

Hunt had their 'Classified ready' wheelset on display. The wheels are build with the Classified hub shell, and just need the wireless, electronic two-speed internals installed. The system works with Classified's 12-speed, 11-40 tooth cassette and has a 530% gear range.

Crankbrothers had the new Mallet Trail lace shoes. There's also a flat pedal version, the Stamp Trail Lace.

Dharco's party shirt collection continues to grow.

You can never have two many bells. Fingerless gloves at the ready, for something...