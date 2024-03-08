Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

The Sedona MTB Festival is back again for 2024, and luckily Mother Nature decided to play nice this time around. Instead of snow and unrideable trails, attendees are being treated to perfect dirt and sunny skies. It feels almost like a mini Sea Otter, with the added bonus of fun, technical riding in nearly every direction. Personally, I'd take pointy desert plants over poison oak any day.
Brands of all sizes have set up booths to show off their latest goodies, and in a short stroll it's possible to find everything from handmade bikepacking bags to a belt-driven, gearbox equipped enduro bike. There may not be as many interesting bits compared to what Dario has been unearthing at the Taipei Cycle Show, but there are still some gems to be found here in Arizona.
Oh, and that hardtail on the rack is from Neuhaus Metal Works in Novato, Californa.