Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024

Mar 8, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

The Sedona MTB Festival is back again for 2024, and luckily Mother Nature decided to play nice this time around. Instead of snow and unrideable trails, attendees are being treated to perfect dirt and sunny skies. It feels almost like a mini Sea Otter, with the added bonus of fun, technical riding in nearly every direction. Personally, I'd take pointy desert plants over poison oak any day.

Brands of all sizes have set up booths to show off their latest goodies, and in a short stroll it's possible to find everything from handmade bikepacking bags to a belt-driven, gearbox equipped enduro bike. There may not be as many interesting bits compared to what Dario has been unearthing at the Taipei Cycle Show, but there are still some gems to be found here in Arizona.


That silver bracket drops allows for the use of a shorter shock on the Reeb Steezl, dropping the travel down to 140mm from 155mm for riders who want to build up more of an aggressive trail bike.

The mount will be available as an aftermarket item in the future - Jeff Lenosky recently installed it on his pink Steezl, and had just finished his first test ride when I showed up.

Pink bike.

Reeb also had a prototype steel hardtail on display.

The details aren't finalized (it really is a prototype), but the goal is to create a versatile trail hardtail.
Gussets.

I really like the look of Oddity's Colorado-made titanium handlebars.

Another Oddity bar.

Rogue Panda is a small company based in Flagstaff, Arizona. They have a new handlebar bag mount in the works that will be machined in Flagstaff, and uses 3D-printed shims to adapt it to different handlebar dimensions.

All mounted up and ready to go places.

As far as brand names go, this is a good one.

It's Revel's fifth anniversary, and this golden Rascal had center stage in their booth.


Ergon's new GDH Team grip was developed with input from the likes of Vali Holl, Troy Brosnan, and Luca Shaw. It also feels very similar to ODI's Elite Pro grips, so if you like those you'll probably like these.

Need a gigantic custom ramp built for your backyard air bag? Rocket Ramps can do that. They also have 3, 5, and 7-foot ramp options. They're definitely not cheap (the 3-foot version is $2,275), so the ideal candidate will be quite serious about getting sweet air on their Sledgehammer.


RIGd's Ramble Rack is a burly, US-made hitch rack that's designed to hold up to actual off-road use. It's rated to hold bikes up to 150 pounds (each) for on-road use, up to 100 pounds on fire roads, moderate off-road use up to 75 lb, and up to 50-pounds for extreme off-road use, where the vehicle's wheels leave the ground.

That silver lever releases the racheting mechanism, and allows it to slide up or down to release or secure the front wheel.
The rear wheel is strapped into place .


Oh, and that hardtail on the rack is from Neuhaus Metal Works in Novato, Californa.


The opposite of low key.

Obligatory photo of a gearbox bike with a belt-drive, this one a Cavalarie Anakin with a Effigear 9-speed gear box that provides a 440% gear range.

Hangover is a classic Sedona trail, so it seemed fitting that Outbound Lighting had their 1000 lumen, helmet-mounted Hangover light on display.

The Trail Evo is Outbound's flaghship offering, with 2200 lumens and a wide beam pattern designed to complement a helmet mounted light.

The Talon is a newer addition to HT's catalog, with 105 x 105 x 17mm dimensions, and a $100 price tag.

All the colors.
HT Talon side profile.


Hunt had their 'Classified ready' wheelset on display.
The wheels are build with the Classified hub shell, and just need the wireless, electronic two-speed internals installed. The system works with Classified's 12-speed, 11-40 tooth cassette and has a 530% gear range.

Crankbrothers had the new Mallet Trail lace shoes. There's also a flat pedal version, the Stamp Trail Lace.

Dharco's party shirt collection continues to grow.

Yikes.

You can never have two many bells.
Fingerless gloves at the ready, for something...

Did I mention how good the Sedona dirt is the day after it rains?


