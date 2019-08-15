Randoms: Special Edition Stem, Throwback Bikes & More - Crankworx Whistler 2019

With the expo now set up and in full swing here in Whistler, we took a spin around the booths to see what new tech was on offer.FSA's Team Edition stem
FSA's athletes will be running this special edition stem this weekend. It's the brand's first zero rise stem with a 35mm clamp and is available in 32mm or 40mm lengths. The stem is CNC'd in house by FSA. Currently, there aren't any plans to bring it to market unless the demand is high enough but who knows. Also pictured are some oil-slick top caps that FSA are giving away this weekend. Get down to their booth if you like the look of them and snag one for yourself.
GT's Throwback Dyno 29er
Described as 30 years in the making, GT has revived its 80's classic Dyno BMX as a 29er play bike. Designed with help from BMX Hall of Famer Dave Voelker, this '87 day glo orange edition pays homage to the year Dave turned pro with the brand. The chromoly frame has been supersized to fit 29" wheels and is much stiffer than the 80s edition but the 2.5" Smoothie tyres should offer plenty of cushion in comparison.
Besides the mtb wheels, there's a lot of BMX componentry here too including some revised Pretzel bars, a mid-bottom bracket, inverted seatstay brakes, and 3-piece cranks. The bike has so far proved popular with nostalgic fans and also riders in the new Bike Life movement. Reportedly, GT have already sold out of the bike.
SixSixOne's Thigh-gap Proof Kneepad
SixSixOne showed us this new kneepad that they're hoping to release before summer next year. The large kneepad covers from the middle of the shin up to the middle of the thigh, offering some all-important thigh gap protection. The knee has a D30 protector with the option of adding a plastic skid cover on top. The plastic was white for this prototype but will be a matching color on the finished article. The pads surrounding the knee will also be bigger on the final product.
SixSixOne expect the kneepad to sell for around $100 USD with the plastic cover being a $10-15 USD extra on top of that.
Fanatyk Bike Shop's Wireless Specialized Demo
We may have seen a prototype of SRAM's 7-speed drivetrain
yesterday but Fanatyk bike shop in the village already have a wireless downhill bike up and running. They have converted a SRAM Red eTap road drivetrain to work on a Specialized Demo with a 7-speed cassette. The bike uses a Blipbox transponder mounted under the handlebars with a Blip button next to each grip - one for upshifts and one for downshifts.
Knolly's Ford GT 40 Inspired Color-way
Knolly released the new Delirium, Warden, and Warden LT just before Crankworx and had the whole fleet on display in the expo area. The bike that caught out eye was the Warden that was painted gold and orange in tribute to the 1966 Le Mans Ford GT40 driven to 3rd place in a Ferrari-crushing 1-2-3 by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson. The car remains iconic to this day and was sold at Sotheby's for $9,795,000 USD last year. More info on the new Knolly bikes and this color can be found here
