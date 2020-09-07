Randoms: SQlab, Fidlock, Maloja, Muc-Off & Urge - Across the Pond Beaver 2020

Muc-Off Disc Brake Covers & Rim Stix
Muc-Off has a couple of bits and pieces for use in the workshop. First up are their disc brake covers, designed to protect the discs during maintenance or transit. If you're a fan of aerosol lubricants and cleaners then there's sometimes a risk of covering your disc with them. Sold in pairs, the disc covers are made from neoprene and are rinsable. They're big enough to fit over all MTB and road rotors. The cover design is actually patented, and slips behind the disc and over the hub with the front cover attaching to the rear with a deep velcro seal that can be fitted around all the hoses, fork and frame parts. They come in at $29.99 and are available in shops or online at muc-off.com
Next up are their Rim Stix. Packing more than just the ability to lever your tyres off the rim, the Rim Stix also have two valve core removers built in. The chunky levers have a good scoop at one end, to help with getting under the tire bead, a grippy section in the middle for reduced hand slips with those stubborn tire/rim combos and a spoke hook at the other end to hold the lever in place.
The Rim Stix come in at $4.99 and are available in shops or online at muc-off.com
SQlab Fabio Wibmer Signature Line
Famous for his creative and impressive riding, Fabio Wibmer has teamed up with SQlab for a signature series that not only adds a gold touch to the components but also some features inspired by his wild riding
.611 Ergowave Saddle
Touted to give good damping in rough terrain, the 611 Ergowave saddle uses a Kevlar cover to help out in the high wear areas and the rails are additionally reinforced for all those foot slipping stair gap landings.
It's available in four different sizes from 12cm to 15cm with the weight starting at 195g.6OX Trial Saddle
Labeled as a trials saddle, it also doubles up duty for BMX riding and dirt jumping. SQlab flattened out the top surface to better help absorb impacts and protect your undercarriage and there's soft, larger area side edges for that same impact reason as well as helping out with leg gripping during tricks. The seat uses the Tripod System to connect to the seat post and comes in one size weighing 195g.3OX Bars
The 3OX bars are reinforced to give stability when yanking hard or landing on the bars, especially in the pull direction according to SQlab for those pull to the moon and hope moments. Despite the ASTM Category 5 rating, the bars are also claimed to be comfortable in lower load situations.
The bars are available with a 31.8mm diameter clamp in an 800mm width with 25mm rise, 7° backsweep and 4° upsweep. Weight is 235g.
8OX Stem
7OX Grips
The 7OX grips feature a textured surface akin to the famous ODI Ruffian with additional padded areas under the ball of the hand and outside of the palm.
There's a fibre-reinforced sleeve and a single in-board clamp. The grip is available in two sizes, S and M, that change the diameter and shape.
The 8OX stem is designed to complement the 3OX mega pull bars. A large clamping surface spreads the loads and ups the stiffness. The bar clamp uses two separate pieces and all bolts use the same size hex key, which you'd be surprised how many stems frustratingly don't.
It's available in 31.8mm diameter clamp, to match the 3OX bars, and in a 35mm length. Weight is 138g.
Maloja Clothing
RaidakM Jacket
The brand name Maloja comes from the small sleepy Swiss town located in the Engadin valley. An old photo of a snowboarder, flying through the air on a powder-laden day with the sugar coated mountain tops, inspired the founders back in 2001 to go hunting for the mystical town while out skiing in the nearby town of St Moritz.
Fast forward to 2004 and the brand was founded on the memory of that day in the quiet mountains, with only a single old rope tow dragging them to the top of the fresh lines through the pine forests.
Now based in Rimsting, Germany, close to the Austrian border, the brand makes a whole manner of clothing for being active in the mountains or out and about on the streets.
The RaidakM is a light all-round 3-layer jacket for moderate weather conditions. Made from their Stormshell fabric, which is 100% polyester, it has water resistancy with premium breathability and is fully windproof. There's an adjustable hood, a chest pocket with hidden zip, two hidden zip front pockets, velcro closures on the cuffs and an adjustable hem. It comes in sizes XS to XXL with regular style fit. It retails for €230 / $279 USD / $359 CAD.MomosM Pants
The MomosM are freeride pants made from their Stormshell fabric, which is 100% polyester. It has a double adjustable waistband with press button closure, a zip fly and belt loops. There are also thigh vents with zip closure, preshaped knees, adjustable velcro leg ends and a reflective print on one calf. It's water resistant with premium breathability and fully windproof and available in sizes XS to XL with a regular style fit. It retails for €190 / $199 USD / $279 CAD.KagayM Jersey
The KagayM is a long sleeve freeride jersey made from their Thermopile fabric, which is 92% polyester and 8% spandex giving it four way stretch. It has a round neck cut, ribbed cuffs at the collar and sleeves, is quick drying and offers basic insulation. It's available in sizes XS to XL with a regular style fit. It retails for €100 / $129 USD / $149 CAD.
Fidlock Toolbox
Fidlock are a German based brand, probably best known in the biking world from their water bottles. Their twisting and magnetic fitment between the bottle and frame mount make getting the bottle on and off the bike easy, even in compact areas of the frame. A few brands, like YT
, spec their bottles and attachment. They also have the same mechanism for use on helmet straps, like used on the Fox Speedframe Pro.
Outside of the bottle and buckle world they offer a lot of fixation, storage and protective solutions for almost every eventuality. One of those is their new toolbox, which uses the same base, screwed to the bottle cage rivets, as their bottle solution.
Designed to store tools, but big enough to hold a pair of sunglasses, the toolbox has a 550ml volume with a dividing flap inside with mesh pockets and elastic straps to segregate whatever you're carrying.
The box itself is a fairly hard shell with some waterproof capabilities that should fend off the rain showers, but won't work if you submerge it. Maybe best for road and gravel, where you might have more than one bottle cage mount available, the toolbox comes in at €38.98 and is available in shops or online at fidlock-bike.com
Urge Lunar & Deltar Helmets
Urge has a couple of newer helmets, the Lunar and Deltar, for enduro racing and downhill use. The Lunar is a full face enduro race helmet that focuses on lightweight and breathability. The light weight is taken care of by the use of a slimmed down, recycled PET chin strap, non-adjustable visor and the in-mould construction, where the inner recycled EPS foam and outer plastic shell are married together when the foam is moulded, rather than the two stuck together afterwards. The breathability is dealt with by the 15 vents with generous venting around the chin guard. Padding is fixed with velcro, allowing it to be removed for washing. Weight for the L/XL size is 809g
It's available in S/M or L/XL sizes, retails for €169 and are available in shops or online at urgebike.com
The Deltar is aimed at downhill and BMX use with the idea that it won't break the bank and leave you enough money for a round of beers after a day's riding. Construction is with a polycarbonate outer with a recycled EPS foam inner. There's 9 vents and an adjustable visor fixed with an adjustable thumb screw underneath. Pads are removable either with velcro or snap in fixtures and an adult size L weighs in at 853g.
It's available in S, M or L adult sizes, youth M and L sizes, retails for €89 and are available in shops or online at urgebike.com
