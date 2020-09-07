Randoms: SQlab, Fidlock, Maloja, Muc-Off & Urge - Across the Pond Beaver 2020

The brand name Maloja comes from the small sleepy Swiss town located in the Engadin valley. An old photo of a snowboarder, flying through the air on a powder-laden day with the sugar coated mountain tops, inspired the founders back in 2001 to go hunting for the mystical town while out skiing in the nearby town of St Moritz.



Fast forward to 2004 and the brand was founded on the memory of that day in the quiet mountains, with only a single old rope tow dragging them to the top of the fresh lines through the pine forests.



Now based in Rimsting, Germany, close to the Austrian border, the brand makes a whole manner of clothing for being active in the mountains or out and about on the streets.

