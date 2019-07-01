Randoms - Bike Place 2019

From yellow to green and from rings to a lattice.

The Bow model has retractable wires that hook behind the ears to stop the glasses moving around.

Kali were showing off a new version of their low-density layer that is set to be fitted to some 2020 helmets. The designers at Kali believe that a hard helmet only serves to transfer the impact directly to your head. The Low-Density Layer allows Kali to pass all the relevant accreditation, thanks to the use of EPS foam, and it provides a soft layer between the head and the EPS foam that should further cushion impacts.The layer feels like flexible rubber and the idea is that it will crumple to protect against linear impacts, while also being able to twist to reduce the forces incurred by a rotational impact. The new layer is functionally similar to the old LDL but it’s the new material it's constructed with that makes the real difference. Kali claim that this new material performs the same as the old LDL but will allow them to bring the price down, meaning even their cheaper helmets will be able to offer greater protection. Kali only had this one helmet with the new LDL fitted on display. It will retail for £89.99 ($110 USD).The Maxalami tyre plug kit is another option to carry tyre plugs in case of a tear in your tubeless tire. The Maxalami kit will fit into either a bar end or a Shimano Hollow-tech crankset and offers tyre plugs that are sticky enough to not need any additional glue.Top tube mounted Garmins are the latest trend in the Enduro World Series and 76 already have a dedicated mount in production. This is currently being used by Leigh Johnson and allows him and other racers to take their computer away from a vulnerable position on the bars but still be viewable as they head up the transitions.They also had their bottle cage extender on show. This is fitted below the bottle cage and adds space for a spare tube, multi-tool, or whatever else you need to strap to your frame.It wouldn't be a UK trade show without some sort of hardtail. This time it's the hardcore Pipedream Moxie fully decked in bike packing kit.Pepi's Tire Noodle is a bit different to the more enduro and downhill focussed products on offer out there. This one is designed to be lighter. A testament to its design are the World Championship titles it has earned in the tyres of Nino Schurter. Like most inserts, it is designed to allow the rider to ride with lower pressure, protect the rim, and it can be run flat in a race situation. Each insert weighs about 100 grams (depending on size) and costs €35.Red Bull has teamed up with an Austrian eyewear company Spect to produce a range of sunglasses for athletes. The entire range features polarized lenses but the two models that caught our eyes, in particular, were the Ultraflex and the Bow.Budget 12-speed cassettes from Sun Race for Shimano and SRAM drivetrains were on display.The 'Extreme' lubricant from Rock N Roll ditches oil and goes with a unique formula that needs to be applied with water. The result is that when out on a muddy ride your chain should pick up far less if any of the trail muck than a normal oil-based lubricant would making maintenance and cleaning easier.Burgtec were showing off a couple of new bits and bobs including a thru axle available in their 8 different colours and titanium shock mount hardware.Available only in 29x2.6” or 29x2.8” this is a tire that has truly earned its “Tank” moniker.