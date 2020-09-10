Randoms: Weird & Wild Things From Past Trade Shows - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
While a virtual trade show means we can all learn about the latest products from the comfort of our sofas it does mean we miss out on the weird and wonderful products that you only find tucked away in the darkest corners of the exhibition center. With that in mind, we have looked back through over a decade of our coverage from Eurobike, Interbike, Tapei and various other trade shows from across the globe to find some of the strangest items we have found while covering the latest products.

Wear-Design
Wear-Design were showing off their custom printed chamois pads back in 2016 at Interbike. You can't help but think there are better places for custom designs.


Caption this...

Kali displaying their folding visor.
No expense was spared to show off this foldable visor at Interbike in 2015

Electric moped in a pool

No matter how much I ride or use chamois cream I just cannot see my taint liking this seat.

Scurra were seven years too early with their linkage forked mullet enduro bike.

You can't have a big trade show without at least one poor person in costume. We still haven't worked out why someone came as a Stormtrooper to Interbike in 2010.

Taipei Show 2016
Taipei Cycle Show 2015

Lively Mannequin

by brule
Views: 10,016    Faves: 3    Comments: 0

No one was working harder at Interbike 2015 than this guy.

Interbike 2014
Ryders Eyewear thought a dead horse was the perfect scenery for their Wild West themed Interbike booth.

More colors to wet your appetite.

Fat bikes E-Bikes and Folding Bikes where everywhere.

Any ideas what a 'Unlimted Bibshort' is?

We spotted this wild regenerative braking mid-drive drivetrain at last year's Sea Otter. Apparently, it has a 30% charge recovery compared to the 2-6% usually seen on hub motors.


Carbon strider wheels, because why not?

Not a motorbike.

Also not a motorbike.

Eurobike 2017
Pretty close, but still not a motorbike.

Definitely a motorbike.

Even mannequins have to take bathroom breaks.

Eurobike 2017

Crankworx Saturday Randoms
This will be perfect for when we return to trade shows in 2035.

Eurobike 2015
That's a very pink bike.

Another example of you ll find everything at the Sea Otter Classic.

As well as this faux leather helmet Chiuh Shen Co can also make you one in leopard print.


Everyone is a winner in Vegas. Check out this cool bike the Bolle had set up at their booth called the Sit and Spin - Roulette. Hop on give it a pedal and place your bet You could take home shades shirts hats socks or gloves.
When in Vegas...

Who knows.

Eurobike 2015
The award for the creepiest mannequin goes to...

The more you look the less this bike seems to make sense.
The more you look the less this bike seems to make sense.

I have no idea.


Interbike 2014
Crush descents and cans.

Bold Marketing Claim 4 seems a bit lost in translation but all the telemetry should give it credibility no
With such a simple solution like this it is really surprising it never caught on.

Lost in translation once again.
I'm sure this made sense to someone.

Right as I finished up the annual fashion show was beginning.

Thanks for keeping the Euro in Eurobike.


Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Across The Pond Beaver 2020


10 Comments

  • 2 0
 In the background of that pic with the kiddy-seat-sidecar thing, there’s a “Lucky” example of somebody that didn’t understand triangles only make for strong structures when you join them along their edges, not just at the point.
  • 1 0
 You realize that there are people that are crushed because their weirdness wasn’t the next big thing. Just imagine if all of us had the same ascetic sense as Mr. Levy.
  • 1 0
 Really pink bike. Two questions: A) Why the Chainsaw B) Why screwing up the colourscheme at the last two bits of that very chainsaw when they even painted the cover...
  • 1 0
 "We still haven't worked out why someone came as a stormtropper..."

I mean, if you've got the outfit, you're gonna wear it. Every chance you get.
  • 2 0
 Royalbaby cornering the creepy step-father market hard
  • 2 0
 That storm trooper was looking for a hub... ...A New Hope
  • 1 0
 Whaaaat were they thinking on RoyalBaby Picture ....
  • 1 0
 Euro....
  • 1 0
 What am i looking at
  • 1 1
 How do you know the person in the storm trooper costume was poor?

Post a Comment



