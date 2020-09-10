Randoms: Weird & Wild Things From Past Trade Shows - Across the Pond Beaver

While a virtual trade show means we can all learn about the latest products from the comfort of our sofas it does mean we miss out on the weird and wonderful products that you only find tucked away in the darkest corners of the exhibition center. With that in mind, we have looked back through over a decade of our coverage from Eurobike, Interbike, Tapei and various other trade shows from across the globe to find some of the strangest items we have found while covering the latest products.
You can't have a big trade show without at least one poor person in costume. We still haven't worked out why someone came as a Stormtrooper to Interbike in 2010.
No one was working harder at Interbike 2015 than this guy.
I mean, if you've got the outfit, you're gonna wear it. Every chance you get.
