Randoms: Weird & Wild Things From Past Trade Shows - Across the Pond Beaver

Wear-Design were showing off their custom printed chamois pads back in 2016 at Interbike. You can't help but think there are better places for custom designs.

No expense was spared to show off this foldable visor at Interbike in 2015

Scurra were seven years too early with their linkage forked mullet enduro bike.

You can't have a big trade show without at least one poor person in costume. We still haven't worked out why someone came as a Stormtrooper to Interbike in 2010.

No one was working harder at Interbike 2015 than this guy.

Ryders Eyewear thought a dead horse was the perfect scenery for their Wild West themed Interbike booth.

Any ideas what a 'Unlimted Bibshort' is?

We spotted this wild regenerative braking mid-drive drivetrain at last year's Sea Otter. Apparently, it has a 30% charge recovery compared to the 2-6% usually seen on hub motors.

Carbon strider wheels, because why not?

Not a motorbike.

Also not a motorbike.

Pretty close, but still not a motorbike.

Definitely a motorbike.

Even mannequins have to take bathroom breaks.

This will be perfect for when we return to trade shows in 2035.

That's a very pink bike.

As well as this faux leather helmet Chiuh Shen Co can also make you one in leopard print.

When in Vegas...

The award for the creepiest mannequin goes to...

The more you look the less this bike seems to make sense.

Crush descents and cans.

With such a simple solution like this it is really surprising it never caught on.

I'm sure this made sense to someone.

While a virtual trade show means we can all learn about the latest products from the comfort of our sofas it does mean we miss out on the weird and wonderful products that you only find tucked away in the darkest corners of the exhibition center. With that in mind, we have looked back through over a decade of our coverage from Eurobike, Interbike, Tapei and various other trade shows from across the globe to find some of the strangest items we have found while covering the latest products.