Sunday Randoms: Weird & Wonderful Machines - Eurobike 2024

During Eurobike 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you.Wintersteiger
A few weeks ago I stayed in a hotel that said it was a "bike hotel" and that you'd find "everything you need to work on your bike in the dedicated bike room". In the said room I found a cheap pump and a tube. Needless to say I was a bit underwhelmed. When it comes to cleaning your bike, many bikeparks and hotels still think that providing a garden hose (or nothing at all) is good enough, but honestly I really think it's not.
Wintersteiger is a company from Austria that makes bike cleaning systems, such as the Velobrush and the smaller Veloclean Pro (not pictured). The Velobrush is a durable stainless steel construction with a 400 liter water tank. The water is cleaned by three different filter systems and should be changed after 7 to 10 days. Wintersteiger also sells their own biodegradable cleaner - 100 ml is enough for the 400 liter water tank. It's not a degreaser though, so the drivetrain will be cleaned, but not degreased. With the shortest cleaning cycle you can clean up to 25 bikes per hour.
One of these units sells for roughly 60,000 Euro and it comes with an integrated card terminal. Of course it's up to the hotel / bikepark / shop / race organizer whether and how much they want to charge riders for cleaning their bikes.
Unfortunately Wintersteiger had no bike in the Velobrush system when we were there, but this Instagram
video from Bründl Sports in Saalbach gives you a really good idea how it works. X10
Bikes are not getting lighter, so it's no surprise that we see more and more beefed-up & electric repair stands.
German manufacturer X10 (formerly montagestaender.bike) brought their new range of stands to Frankfurt, including the Base Assistant and the Mobile Assitant.
The Base Assistant is mostly aimed at shops and enthusiatic riders. It can handle loads up to 40 kg, weighs 65 kg and the clamp can be anywhere between 40 and 185 cm above the ground.
As you might have guessed, the Mobile Assitant is the more compact and foldable little brother of the Base Assitant. It's made for bikes up to 30 kg, weighs 15 kg, comes with a trolley case and a battery (opposed to the Base Assitant that needs a 230 Volt outlet). Due to the smaller motor, the clamp goes up and down at 40 mm/s, while the Base Assitant is faster at 75 mm/s.
X10 also offer a cargo version (up to 220 kg load), a wall mount version and a scooter version.
X10 Base Assistant at 75 mm/s.Laba7
Dynos, vacuum bleed pumps, spring rate testers, bushing sizing tools, fork clamp sets, runout measuring tools: Laba7 has it all. This Lithuanian company offers almost everything a good suspension shop should have and many enthusiats dream of.
The Dynos (developed & built in Lithuania, including the circuit board!) come in different sizes: Featherlight, Light, Mid and Heavy. The main differences are the speed and load they can generate, which obviously depends on the motor (3 HP to 10 HP). Every suspension shop should have a dyno, the Laba7 representative told me. "It's the most important tool to have. You need to be able to show your client the changes you've made to their suspension, no matter whether it's an mountainbike or a Dakar Rallye truck."
Laba7 is working on new electromagnetic Dynos too, these should be able to go from 0 m/s to 7 m/s in a split second.Sinter
"Sending a customer out the door with pads that are not properly bedded is simply unsafe." the team at Sinter says. That's why they've crated the Smart Bedding Machine which is mainly aimed at bikeshops.
The aluminium rollers accomodate wheels from 20" to 29" and between 1" and 3" wide. When changing between the front and rear wheels, the direction of the rollers can be changed with a wave of your foot, thanks to the touchless sensor. The machine will walk users through the process, so it's a safe and consistent standard. It weighs 24 kg and generates a speed of up to 25 km/h.Dangerholm X Scott X Monē
Blurring the lines between bike and machine, this "Wasteland" creation by Dangerholm is an absolute gem. The frame once was a Scott Solace eRide that got an extra tube and the fork was made by New Mexico-based framebuilding guru Cjell Monē. I guess we can all agree that we'd be disappointed not to see this bike in a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie anytime soon.