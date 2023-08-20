Video: 'Rands to Euros' with Rory Kirk

Aug 20, 2023
by LWMag  
Photo from Rory Kirk s Rands to Euros - Morzine x Chatel video edit.


Words: LWMag

When two of the world’s most talented, in their own respects, are abroad together, collaborating and creating something epic is a no-brainer. South Africa’s Thomas Sandell (Filmmaker) and Rory Kirk (all-round Mountain Bike shredder) found themselves in the mecca of Mountain Biking, the French town of Morzine.

Rands to Euros showcases all the aspects and riding styles on offer through the Morzine and Chatel bikeparks. From the infamous Pleney black and the more natural/ loamy Downhill style tracks, to the dust coated berms of Super Morzine, to the big jumps and massive berms in Chatel, Rory absolutely slays it!

Rory took the opportunity to base himself in Morzine during the World Cup season, specifically during the season break. The unmatched riding on offer and time on Downhill bike is hugely beneficial in order to stay on top of his training programme.
Making use of both his Downhill bike (Commencal Supreme Dh V5) for the more gnarly, high speed, choppy and steep trails, and his trail bike (Commencal Meta TR) for the slower and more playful trails.

Watch Rory Kirk’s first international edit here:

Filmed and edited by Thomas Sandell.

