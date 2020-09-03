Range Overview: 2021 Trek Slash - Across the Pond Beaver

The Slash now has 160mm of travel, a 170mm fork, and it received the usual longer, lower, and slacker treatment for 2021. As an added bonus it received a new in-frame storage system, which provides enough room to hold a tube, tire lever, and CO2, or whatever snacks you can squish into a rectangular opening.

Other changes include a threaded bottom bracket, and a new KnockBlock system that still keeps the handlebar or brake levers from contacting the frame during a crash, but allows for a much greater range of motion than before. It's also removable, eliminating any need to complain about what was once a polarizing feature.

Slash Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: aluminum or carbon
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)
• 64.1° - 64.6° head angle
• 437mm chainstays
• Internal frame storage
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg (9.9 XO1, size L)
• Builds from: $3,500 USD
• Frame only: $2,200 (alloy), $4,000 USD (carbon)
www.trekbikes.com

Geometry

In the low geometry setting, the Slash's head angle measures 64.1°, which can be increased to 64.6° via flip chips in the seatstays. Reach numbers have increased by 20-30mm per size compared to the previous version, and a size large checks in at 486mm. Chainstay length remains the same for all sizes at 437mm in the low position. The seat tube angle has been steepened to 75.6°, although that's still a degree or two slacker than many of the other new options in this category.



Builds

There are 7 builds available of the Slash, with prices starting at $3,500 USD for the alloy Slash 7 model up to an $8,499 for the carbon 9.9 XTR version. Want to get even fancier? With Trek's Project One program riders can choose from a massive variety of frame colors, and and customize the parts kit. A frame only option is also available for $2,200 USD for the alloy frame, and $4,000 for the carbon.


Slash 7 - $3,500 USD


The base model aluminum Slash 7 receives a RockShox Yari RC fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock, and an NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

This model, along with the Slash 8 and 9.7, has Bontrager's XR5 and XR4 tires, while the upper level models get the SE5 and SE4 versions, which have a thicker, more puncture-resistant casing.


Frame: Alpha Platinum aluminum
Fork: RockShox Yari RC
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring
Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy,
Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Elite
Brakes: SRAM Guide T 4-piston
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39 dropper,
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails


Slash 8 - $4,000 USD
The aluminum Slash 8 has a workhorse built kit, with a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, a RockShox Lyrik fork, and the same SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock that's found on the most expensive carbon Slash models. SRAM's Code R brakes handle stopping duties, a significant upgrade over the Slash 7's Guide T's. The Slash 7, 8, and 9.7 all use Bontrager's aluminum-rimmed Line Comp 30 wheels.

Frame: Alpha Platinum aluminum
Fork: RockShox Lyrik RC
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring
Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy
Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: SRAM Code R
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails


Slash 9.7 - $4,800 USD

When decimals start appearing in Trek's model numbers it's a sign that you've moved up into the carbon-framed segment. The $4,800 carbon 9.7 gets a Fox Rhythm 36 fork, a DPX2 shock, and a SRAM NX / GX drivetrain. The cassette is NX, which means it doesn't use an XD drive body - something to keep in mind if you decide to upgrade to a lighter cassette in the future.

Otherwise, the remainder of the components are the same as the Slash 8, including the Code R Brakes and TransX dropper post.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Fork: Fox Rhythm 36
Shock: Fox DPX2
Drivetrain: SRAM NX / GX Eagle
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring
Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy
Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: SRAM Code R
Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails

Slash 9.8 XT - $6,000 USD

The new RockShox Zeb fork first appears at the 9.8 level, complemented by the Thru Shaft Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. As the model name suggests, there's a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, with SLX 4-piston brakes in place to slow things down.

It's not just the frame the turns to carbon at this pricepoint - you also get Bontrager's Line Elite 30 carbon wheels, and their Line Pro carbon handlebar.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Fork: RockShox ZEB Select+
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft
Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100
Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon
Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: Shimano XT M8120, 30T
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120 4-piston
Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails


Slash 9.8 GX - $6,000 USD

The 9.8 GX version of the Slash is identical to the 9.8 XT with the exception of the drivetrain and brakes. There's a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, and SRAM's G2 RSC brakes. Those G2's are an interesting choice versus the Code R's found on the aluminum models. The G2's are a little lighter, but they don't offer the same level of stopping power as the Codes.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Fork: RockShox ZEB Select+
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon
Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k. 30t steel ring
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails


Slash 9.9 XO1 - $8,000 USD
There's no shorage of high-end parts on the Slash 9.9. For $8,000 you get a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft shock, along with an X01 Eagle drivetrain and carbon cranks. There are also carbon wheels, a carbon bar, and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle
Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon
Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle Carbon, 30t alloy ring
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails

Slash 9.9 XTR - $8,500 USD
Unless you take the Project One route, the Slash 9.9 XTR is the most expensive model, equipped with a Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, and e*thirteen LG1 carbon cranks. Just like on the 9.9 XO1 model, there's a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and a Super Deluxe Ultimate thru shaft shock.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon
Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear
Cranks: e*thirteen LG1 carbon
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block
Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper
Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails




23 Comments

  • 14 2
 With the XT 9.8 the same price as the GX 9.8, idk too many people who will want the GX build
  • 1 0
 Trek should have you do the build kits.
  • 10 0
 4000 for a frame? Look out Yeti.
  • 4 0
 Kona: “yo trek we’re updating our process 153! Want the old carbon molds?”
Trek: “ye...yes please mister Kona :’( maybe this’ll get the pinkbike commenters interested in us again”
Also Trek: *still has seat angle that puts you a half mile behind the bottom bracket
  • 6 1
 $4k for a carbon frame only, yikes! Slash the price on the frame only option, and I may consider it.
  • 3 0
 Exactly. I just priced out an Atherton Enduro frame (for kicks...) and it's a hair under $4k with a Flot X2. No way a Taiwan frame should cost a much as something custom like an Atherton. I actually like this Trek bike and would ride it. However, Trek is out of their damn mind at $4k for their frames.
  • 2 1
 @bman33: I wonder if they still do some manufacturing in Wisconsin
  • 5 0
 6000=gx
Great, just great
At least do it as a carbon crank model of the gx...
  • 5 0
 Nice to see that Trek made a Kona process.
  • 4 0
 Would an aluminum SLX build be too much to ask for?
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I was searching the page to find.
  • 3 0
 That seat angle makes dropper posts wince.
  • 2 0
 Fox Rhythm, NX/GX drivetrain and base Code brakes on a $6,200CDN bike.

Yikes.
  • 2 0
 They steepened the STA to 75.6? That is the slackest looking 75° I've ever seen; the seat tube looks already broken.
  • 1 0
 That Slash 8 looks like the winner of the bunch. Wonder how much it weighs.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Not as special as the Specialized.
  • 1 0
 Prices are awfully high for that componets
  • 1 0
 so its just a slash with revised geo.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Trek.
  • 1 0
 o yeah, its nice.
  • 1 0
 Like it
  • 1 0
 Kona anyone?

