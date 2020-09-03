Range Overview: 2021 Trek Slash - Across the Pond Beaver

The Slash now has 160mm of travel, a 170mm fork, and it received the usual longer, lower, and slacker treatment for 2021. As an added bonus it received a new in-frame storage system, which provides enough room to hold a tube, tire lever, and CO2, or whatever snacks you can squish into a rectangular opening.



Other changes include a threaded bottom bracket, and a new KnockBlock system that still keeps the handlebar or brake levers from contacting the frame during a crash, but allows for a much greater range of motion than before. It's also removable, eliminating any need to complain about what was once a polarizing feature.



Slash Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Frame construction: aluminum or carbon

• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• 64.1° - 64.6° head angle

• 437mm chainstays

• Internal frame storage

• Threaded bottom bracket

• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg (9.9 XO1, size L)

• Builds from: $3,500 USD

• Frame only: $2,200 (alloy), $4,000 USD (carbon)

Geometry

Builds

Slash 7 - $3,500 USD



The base model aluminum Slash 7 receives a RockShox Yari RC fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock, and an NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.



This model, along with the Slash 8 and 9.7, has Bontrager's XR5 and XR4 tires, while the upper level models get the SE5 and SE4 versions, which have a thicker, more puncture-resistant casing.





Frame: Alpha Platinum aluminum

Fork: RockShox Yari RC

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30

Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring

Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy,

Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Elite

Brakes: SRAM Guide T 4-piston

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39 dropper,

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails



Slash 8 - $4,000 USD

The aluminum Slash 8 has a workhorse built kit, with a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, a RockShox Lyrik fork, and the same SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock that's found on the most expensive carbon Slash models. SRAM's Code R brakes handle stopping duties, a significant upgrade over the Slash 7's Guide T's. The Slash 7, 8, and 9.7 all use Bontrager's aluminum-rimmed Line Comp 30 wheels.



Frame: Alpha Platinum aluminum

Fork: RockShox Lyrik RC

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30

Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring

Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy

Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: SRAM Code R

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails



Slash 9.7 - $4,800 USD

When decimals start appearing in Trek's model numbers it's a sign that you've moved up into the carbon-framed segment. The $4,800 carbon 9.7 gets a Fox Rhythm 36 fork, a DPX2 shock, and a SRAM NX / GX drivetrain. The cassette is NX, which means it doesn't use an XD drive body - something to keep in mind if you decide to upgrade to a lighter cassette in the future.



Otherwise, the remainder of the components are the same as the Slash 8, including the Code R Brakes and TransX dropper post.



Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Fork: Fox Rhythm 36

Shock: Fox DPX2

Drivetrain: SRAM NX / GX Eagle

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30

Tires: Bontrager XR5 29x2.60" front, XR4 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k Eagle, 30t steel ring

Handlebar: Bontrager Line, alloy

Stem: Bontrager Line, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: SRAM Code R

Seatpost TranzX JD-YSP39

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, hollow chromoly rails



Slash 9.8 XT - $6,000 USD





It's not just the frame the turns to carbon at this pricepoint - you also get Bontrager's Line Elite 30 carbon wheels, and their Line Pro carbon handlebar.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Fork: RockShox ZEB Select+

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft

Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100

Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon

Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: Shimano XT M8120, 30T

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120 4-piston

Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails



Slash 9.8 GX - $6,000 USD



The 9.8 GX version of the Slash is identical to the 9.8 XT with the exception of the drivetrain and brakes. There's a SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain, and SRAM's G2 RSC brakes . Those G2's are an interesting choice versus the Code R's found on the aluminum models. The G2's are a little lighter, but they don't offer the same level of stopping power as the Codes.

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Fork: RockShox ZEB Select+

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon

Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant 6k. 30t steel ring

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails



Slash 9.9 XO1 - $8,000 USD

There's no shorage of high-end parts on the Slash 9.9. For $8,000 you get a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft shock, along with an X01 Eagle drivetrain and carbon cranks. There are also carbon wheels, a carbon bar, and SRAM Code RSC brakes.



Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle

Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon

Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle Carbon, 30t alloy ring

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails



Slash 9.9 XTR - $8,500 USD

Unless you take the Project One route, the Slash 9.9 XTR is the most expensive model, equipped with a Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, and e*thirteen LG1 carbon cranks. Just like on the 9.9 XO1 model, there's a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and a Super Deluxe Ultimate thru shaft shock.



Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, Thru Shaft

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Wheels: Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon

Tires: Bontrager SE5 Team Issue 29x2.60" front, SE4 Team Issue 29x2.40" rear

Cranks: e*thirteen LG1 carbon

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block

Grips: Bontrager XR Trail Pro

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper

Saddle: Bontrager Arvada, austenite rails



In the low geometry setting, the Slash's head angle measures 64.1°, which can be increased to 64.6° via flip chips in the seatstays. Reach numbers have increased by 20-30mm per size compared to the previous version, and a size large checks in at 486mm. Chainstay length remains the same for all sizes at 437mm in the low position. The seat tube angle has been steepened to 75.6°, although that's still a degree or two slacker than many of the other new options in this category.There are 7 builds available of the Slash, with prices starting at $3,500 USD for the alloy Slash 7 model up to an $8,499 for the carbon 9.9 XTR version. Want to get even fancier? With Trek's Project One program riders can choose from a massive variety of frame colors, and and customize the parts kit. A frame only option is also available for $2,200 USD for the alloy frame, and $4,000 for the carbon.