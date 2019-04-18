VIDEOS

Video: Joel Ducrot Takes No Prisoners

Apr 18, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

Daily life in the modern world is a blur, a miasma of meaningless motions and perfunctory routines. Like this, tag that. Add an emoticon to express your deepest emotions. Tens of thousands of years into the evolution of our species, and we’ve reduced ourselves to a never-ending stream of social-media drivel. Emasculated, stripped bare of our evolutionary honor. We have come this far, for what?

It’s time to swipe left on the postmodern smokescreen. Spike the smartphone into the dirt and grind it into oblivion. Reach deep into oneself and embrace the primal instincts, the drive to survive, the unbridled, ancestral DNA. The chaos is the order. And the order is the chaos.


Life is now nothing but existence and the elements: a constant duel with gravity, with inertia. A never-ending, primordial scream. Nothing matters. Except for speed.

The bipedal primate, one foot on pedal, the cracking of its neck thundering through the stillness. Inhale, exhale. Inhale, explode. Mash the cranks with a ferocity, muscle against metal, neither giving in, each working in tandem to produce sheer velocity. To create pure, wanton speed.

Now, finally, life is peeled back to the essentials—to the arbitrary spot on the horizon, almost instantly replaced with another random focal point. Control is an illusion, but an illusion that belongs only to its master: To two bloodshot eyes staring down a tunnel of tracers, a kaleidoscope of colors at the periphery. Trees, branches, leaves, all nothing but side ornaments in a New World Order of acceleration and agility.

The dirt is there to be moved, to be roosted in a reckless duet of savagery and style. Every rock, every bump, only exists for its own utility: For its temporary usefulness in propelling the master to its immediate destiny, a place where time and history are winnowed down to only the present, to the mere seconds that matter most.


The universe is narrow, an inverted black hole in which these fleeting seconds expand into a lifetime of possibility. Each tear-filled blink becomes an epoch in a new era of urgency, a new dawn in which two legs and two wheels determine their own fate. This is the Age of Speed, where reason and rationality are left in the smoldering scrapheap of petty human constructs. This is the place where gravity is held to Ransom.


For the full story, head here.

Photos: Steve Shannon
Edit: Scrap Creative
Text: Brice Minnigh

13 Comments

  • + 2
 Great cinematography, especially because it was shot on film.
But I found it all just a bit pretentious... too much filler with clichéd millennial overthinking and commentary.
Would loved to have seen seem more of the riding, it looked wicked
  • + 2
 "never-ending stream of social-media drivel". Mind getting down off your high horse while you post this video on what is effectively a social media platform? Cool video, but I could do without the holier-than-thou lecture.
  • + 3
 Such impressive cinematography and so dang cool to see a bike video shot on film in 2019. Amazing work!
  • + 2
 The Scrap Creative really killed it on this one!
  • + 2
 I can see this video copping a lot of hate due to it's abstract nature but that was honestly one of the most intriquing, well filmed MTB edits I've ever seen.
  • + 1
 Thanks @captyvatemedia, we aimed for something a little different on this one!
  • + 3
 can't wait for Stranger Things season 3!
  • + 2
 Us too!
  • + 1
 I never understood why scott has shiny lowers... do they get them polished just for them or is it something they have going on with fox?
  • + 1
 My eyes and brain feel abused after that! I appreciate the effort, but that was hard to watch.
  • + 2
 This is incredible!!
  • + 1
 Thanks guys! We're hyped on it.
  • + 2
 Deep stuff!

Post a Comment



