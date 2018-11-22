VIDEOS

Video: Nico Vink Hits DH Speeds on His Enduro Bike

Nov 22, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

Watch closely as Nico Vink shows you how to ride the 170mm Ransom in one of Europe's raddest bikeparks.

Want more Scott Ransom Action? Check out Rémy Absalon and Elliot Trabac shredding with the bike in Les Vosges, France.



5 Comments

  • + 1
 We rode with Nico a couple weeks ago.. Hadn’t seen him for a while. 3 days later I was still buzzin’ from our session!! Coolest laid back guy with an “actions speak louder than words” attitude. Definitely one of the GOAT’s in the mountainbike world.
  • + 1
 More videos with Bluegrass please
  • + 1
 Wow! Another stylish rider! Great edit.
  • + 1
 It was just like a slower version of nico vink on a dh bike!
  • + 1
 DAMN!!!!!!!

