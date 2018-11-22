Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Nico Vink Hits DH Speeds on His Enduro Bike
Nov 22, 2018
by
SCOTT Sports
Watch closely as Nico Vink shows you how to ride the 170mm Ransom in one of Europe's raddest bikeparks.
Want more Scott Ransom Action? Check out Rémy Absalon and Elliot Trabac shredding with the bike in Les Vosges, France.
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
DutchmanPhotos
(4 mins ago)
We rode with Nico a couple weeks ago.. Hadn’t seen him for a while. 3 days later I was still buzzin’ from our session!! Coolest laid back guy with an “actions speak louder than words” attitude. Definitely one of the GOAT’s in the mountainbike world.
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(9 mins ago)
More videos with Bluegrass please
[Reply]
+ 1
smartfartbart
(22 mins ago)
Wow! Another stylish rider! Great edit.
[Reply]
+ 1
russthedog
(28 mins ago)
It was just like a slower version of nico vink on a dh bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
savage47
(56 mins ago)
DAMN!!!!!!!
[Reply]
