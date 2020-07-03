Rapha Announces New Line of Cycling Eyewear

After a brief hiatus, Rapha is back in the eyewear game with four new styles: Pro Team Frameless, Pro Team Full Frame, Explore, and Classic. The four new frames are designed for four different types of riding and they now use what Rapha calls Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) lens technology.
Rapha says that the base color of the lens is engineered to enhance differences between areas of different light levels and enable you to spot hazards with ease. The technology also heightens contrast between light and dark and allows your eyes to adapt swiftly, such as when entering a wooded area or a tunnel.
Rapha says their glasses feature the following technologies:CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT LENS TECHNOLOGYBy heightening the level of contrast between areas of light and dark, ROSE technology makes hazards in the road easier to see and avoid. The technology also helps your eyes adapt to rapid changes in light, for example when entering a tunnel, allowing you to ride with confidence. MILITARY-GRADE ANTI-FOGGINGTo prevent the build-up of moisture inside the lens from sweat or exhalation, all of our lenses have an antifogging treatment initially developed for military use. Even direct breathing on the lens fails to fog it,
meaning that you are guaranteed a clear view during the toughest efforts and in any weather conditions. WATER-REPELLENT HYDROPHOBIC COATINGWith moisture on the inside of the lens taken care of, only the outside can obscure your view. To mitigate the blurring effect of rain water and road spray, we have treated our lenses with a highly effective hydrophobic coating which causes moisture to bead and roll off the surface of the lens. AIRFLOW & VENTILATIONWith the exception of the Pro Team Frameless model, which provides excellent airflow without the need for vents, all of our lenses are complimented by strategically-placed vents. Working in conjunction, these vents prevent moisture build-up and fogging, and help to keep you cool in hot conditions. PRO TEAM FRAMELESS GLASSES
FEATURES
|A lightweight pair of frameless sunglasses with high-contrast lens technology.
To perform at your best, you need an uncompromising view of the road ahead. The Pro Team Frameless Glasses feature a minimalist design with no frame around the lens to obscure your vision even when riding in an aggressive position. Made with high-strength, injection-molded Grilamid, the Pro Team Frameless weighs in at just 28 grams—all without compromise on fit or stability. Megol arm grippers provide a secure, yet comfortable grip in all conditions while the nosepiece — made with the same high-grip material — comes in two sizes for an adjustable fit.
Snap lock hinges make the glasses easier to put on and remove, while the curvature of the frame creates a wrapped fit for maximized field of vision. The hydrophobic lens repels moisture, features a military-grade anti-fogging treatment and an anti-scratch layer, and makes use of our new Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology.
The Pro Team Frameless Glasses are available in a range of frame colors with different lenses to suit a variety of light conditions: Dark Navy/Purple Green Lens, Black/Black Mirror Lens, White/
Pink Blue Lens, Pink/Black Mirror Lens.—Rapha
• ROSE technology
• Contrast-enhancing lens technology helps you see more clearly.
• Lightweight frame
• Injection-molded Grilamid construction for excellent ventilation, maximum field of vision, & a weight of 28 grams.
• Oversized lens
• Extended coverage for aggressive positions with hydrophobic and anti-fog treatments.
• Megol grippers deliver high levels of grip in all conditions.DETAILS AND MATERIALS
• Grilamid TR90 material for a secure fit.
• Megol grippers on the arms and nosepiece for stability.
• Extended lens for wide field of vision and protection.
• Snaplock hinges for easy removal.
• Interchangeable nosepiece for adjustable fit.
• Chamfered edges on the lens for durability.
• Made in Italy
• Weight: 28 grams
• Lens curvature: 6x2 Toric
• $150PRO TEAM FULL FRAME GLASSES
FEATURES
|A secure pair of sunglasses for complete protection and clear vision while training and racing.
The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses are designed for stability during the toughest efforts, with a wrap-around lens that extends high on the face to provide a wide field of vision in the drops or on the tops. The frame is made with injection-molded Grilamid for a lightweight construction that holds that lens securely in place. Megol arm grippers provide high levels of traction in all conditions and the nosepiece, made with the same material, comes in two sizes for an adjustable fit. Snap lock hinges make the sunglasses easier to put on and remove and add further stability. Subtle vents along the top edge and sides aid in ventilation, while the lens is coated with hydrophobic and military-grade anti-fogging treatments, and an anti-scratch layer and makes use of our new Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology.
The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses are available with a range of different lenses to suit a wide variety of light conditions: White/Pink Blue Lens, Black/Black Mirror Lens, Dark Navy/Purple Green Lens, RCC edition in Black/Pink Blue Lens. Lenses are interchangeable and each pair comes with a complimentary clear lens for use in low light conditions (not sold separately).—Rapha
• ROSE technology
• Contrast-enhancing lens technology helps you see more clearly.
• Two Interchangeable lenses.
• Available with a range of hydrophobic, anti-fogging, vented lenses for different light conditions.
• Adjustable nosepiece.
• Two nose pieces for adjusting the fit to suit different face shapes.
• Megol grippers deliver high levels of grip in all conditions.DETAILS AND MATERIALS
• Strong Grilamid TR90 material for lightweight construction.
• Full frame provides a secure fit in all conditions.
• Megol arm grippers for stability even in wet, sweaty conditions.
• Large vents around the lens for superb ventilation.
• Oversized, fully wrapped lens for excellent field of vision.
• Snap lock hinges for ease of use and durability.
• Chamfered edges on lenses for improved durability.
• Included, interchangeable, clear lens.
• Made in Italy.
• Weight: 30g
• Lens curvature: 7x2 Toric
• $165EXPLORE GLASSES
FEATURES
|A durable, secure pair of sunglasses for off-road riding and all-day adventures.
The Explore Glasses are made with injection molded Grilamid, which is both lightweight and durable, and features a drop-lens design without a lower bar, so that your view of the terrain is uninterrupted. A removable strap keeps them secure on your face and close to hand when hung around the neck. Two-point snap lock hinges make the sunglasses easier to put on and remove while Megol arm grippers keep them comfortably in place, even in wet conditions. The interchangeable nosepiece, made with the same high-grip material, comes in two sizes for an adjustable fit. The fully vented, hydrophobic lens provides extra coverage from dust and spray, features an anti-scratch layer and a military-grade treatment to prevent fogging, and makes use of our proprietary Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology.
The Explore Glasses are available with a range of different lenses to suit a wide variety of light conditions: Dark Green/Bronze Lens, Brown/Black Mirror Lens, Dark Navy/Purple Green Lens, White/Pink Blue Lens. Lenses are interchangeable and each pair comes with a complimentary clear lens for use in low light conditions (not sold separately).—Rapha
• ROSE technology
• Contrast-enhancing technology helps identify hazards and adapt to changes in terrain and light conditions.
• Removable strap for a secure fit when worn on the face or around the neck.
• Two Interchangeable lenses.
• Hydrophobic, fully vented lenses with an anti-fogging treatment and anti-scratch layer.
• Two, adjustable nose pieces for adjusting the fit to suit different face shapes.DETAILS AND MATERIALS
• Made with injection-molded Grilamid for strength and flexibility.
• Hydrophobic lenses with ROSE technology.
• Included, interchangeable, clear lens.
• Oversized lens improves field of vision and coverage.
• Megol arm grippers and nosepiece for stability in all conditions.
• Interchangeable nosepiece for a secure fit on the face.
• Removable security strap for wearing around the neck.
• Two-point snap lock hinges for stability and durability.
• Available in four colorways.
• Made in Italy.
• Weight: 32g (including the strap)
• Lens curvature: 5.5 Cylindrical
• $180CLASSIC GLASSES
FEATURES
|A stylish pair of sunglasses for performance on and off the bike.
Modeled on the sunglasses worn by the likes of Coppi and Anquetil, our Classic Glasses are designed for performance on the bike, with a stylish silhouette that is inconspicuous at the café stop. Made with injection-molded Grilamid, they are lighter than the original model, with snap lock hinges for stability on the face and when folded and stored.
For a secure fit, the arm grippers and the nosepiece — which comes in two sizes for an adjustable fit — are made with Megol, which provides high levels of grip in spite of rain or perspiration. The subtle wrap of the frame improves the rider’s field of vision while the hydrophobic lenses feature a military-grade anti-fogging treatment, an anti-scratch layer, and make use of our pioneering Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology.
The Classic Glasses are available with a range of different lenses to suit a wide variety of light conditions: Black/Black Mirror Lens, Black Transparent/Rose Lens, Green Transparent/Rose Lens, Brown/Black Mirror Lens, Pink Transparent/Black Mirror Lens. The lens can be removed for prescription ready needs.—Rapha
• ROSE technology.
• Hydrophobic, high-contrast lens with military-grade anti-fogging and an anti-scratch layer.
• Two adjustable nose pieces for adjusting the fit to suit different face shapes.
• Interchangeable lenses to better suit the light conditions on your next ride.
• Megol arm grippers.
• Comfortable against the skin with high levels of grip despite rain or perspiration.DETAILS AND MATERIALS
• Made with injection molded Grilamid for strength and flexibility.
• Subtly wrapped lens improves field of vision while riding.
• Megol arm grippers and nosepiece for stability in all conditions.
• Interchangeable nose pieces for a secure fit on the face.
• Available in five colorways.
• Made in Italy
• Weight: 24g
• Lens curvature: 6x2 toric
• $125
Learn more at rapha.cc
