Rapha Announces New Line of Cycling Eyewear

A secure pair of sunglasses for complete protection and clear vision while training and racing.



The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses are designed for stability during the toughest efforts, with a wrap-around lens that extends high on the face to provide a wide field of vision in the drops or on the tops. The frame is made with injection-molded Grilamid for a lightweight construction that holds that lens securely in place. Megol arm grippers provide high levels of traction in all conditions and the nosepiece, made with the same material, comes in two sizes for an adjustable fit. Snap lock hinges make the sunglasses easier to put on and remove and add further stability. Subtle vents along the top edge and sides aid in ventilation, while the lens is coated with hydrophobic and military-grade anti-fogging treatments, and an anti-scratch layer and makes use of our new Rider Optimized Surface Enhancement (ROSE) technology.



The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses are available with a range of different lenses to suit a wide variety of light conditions: White/Pink Blue Lens, Black/Black Mirror Lens, Dark Navy/Purple Green Lens, RCC edition in Black/Pink Blue Lens. Lenses are interchangeable and each pair comes with a complimentary clear lens for use in low light conditions (not sold separately). — Rapha