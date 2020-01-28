Rapha Announces Plans to Launch MTB Collection in 2021

Jan 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Rapha CEO Simon Mottram announced in an Open Letter to mark the start of 2020 that the renowned brand in road cycling will be entering the mountain bike apparel space in 2021.


bigquotesBack in 2004, Rapha started out with a small exhibition in East London where every photograph was taken on the tarmac. Since then, we have grown into something much greater with a mission to support cycling in all its forms. Though the cycling world seems at times to be divided into tribes, we believe we can have a legitimate place in each of them.

In 2021, Rapha will launch its first collection of mountain bike clothing, making the most of our design expertise and a new office in a mountain biking mecca, to take the brand somewhere entirely new. More specific details will follow over the course of the year before this exciting new chapter gets fully underway in 2021.Simon Mottram, Founder & CEO of Rapha


NICA was among the initial grantees of the Rapha Foundation last year and when we inquired about plans for mountain bike product to go alongside the advocacy efforts, Rapha stated that they have "a mission to help make cycling the most popular sport in the world and taking that into account mountain biking is incredibly important but we’re a long way from product."

They also said that, although the brand has always been inspired by mountain biking, the investment from Tom Walton and Steuart Walton (RZC Investments), both of whom are avid mountain bikers, played a role in the decision to enter the mountain bike apparel market.

"Mountain biking has always been a source of inspiration for us: from the technical innovation that road bikes have co-opted to Mountain Biking's open-minded approach to developing new formats. Steuart and Tom Walton’s manifest passion and support for mountain-biking has certainly brought MTB into sharper focus for us."

We look forward to seeing Rapha's first mountain bike apparel collection.

Posted In:
Industry News Rapha


10 Comments

  • 14 0
 fuck rapha. I don't know why or have a reason but its a thing in my bike shop.
  • 1 0
 owned by Walmart if I am not mistaken?
  • 2 0
 It is way to early to be thinking about what clothes i am going to wear in 2021
  • 3 0
 I was just thinking, "Man... MTB is really too good of a value these days. I wish someone would put out some stuff that cost more money."

I think I also made the same joke when Lululemon announced they were getting into the game.
  • 4 0
 I rarely come across many people when I ride the forests. Why would I wear Rapha MTB gear if I can't make anyone else feel inferior?
  • 1 0
 insta, bro!
  • 5 0
 can't wait for them to open up MTB clubs and charge $15 a beer.
  • 3 0
 awesome, Rapha is exactly what the MTB scene needs... /sarcasm
  • 1 0
 The only thing that will let Rapha be remotely accepted in MTB is if they uphold their crash repair/replacement policy.
  • 1 0
 Don't we already have Kitsbow?

Post a Comment



