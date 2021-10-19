Rapha Expands Mountain Bike Apparel With Autumn/Winter Line

Rapha officially entered the mountain bike market back in June of 2021 with summer apparel, and has now released their AW Performance Trailwear, aptly named after the autumn and winter seasons. The AW collection includes DWR treated pants and jacket, a wind-blocker long-sleeve jersey, as well as a fresh looks to their shorts and technical jerseys, available in three arm lengths. Styling is classy and simple with Rapha's signature band of additional color added to the upper sleeve of torso garments, while the pants are also available in other solid, natural shades if you prefer a little more spice than plain black.PRESS RELEASE: Rapha
Trail Lightweight Jacket - $180 USD
The Trail Lightweight Jacket is a packable windproof shell made for mountain biking in changing conditions. Made with a lightweight yet breathable ripstop nylon fabric that’s treated for durable water repellency (DWR), this jacket offers weather protection in a seriously small package. A helmet compatible hood features an adjustable cinch cord to offer a locked-in ft when the conditions turn nasty, while an oversized TPU zip puller allows for easy ventilation while riding. When you’re not wearing the jacket, it stows into its chest pocket for maximum packability. Further still, the Trail Lightweight Jacket comes with an added strap that allows you to cinch your jacket down to your frame for a clean, off body storage solution.WomensMens
Trail Pants - $180 USD
The cornerstone of the Rapha Performance Trailwear range; the Trail Pants are a highly durable, fully featured pant for all-round trail riding in cool conditions.
The Women’s Trail Pants are constructed from a durable yet forgiving plain weave stretch nylon which are tough enough to handle the abuse of daily mountain biking in cool conditions, while still prioritizing flexibility and breathability. A low profile stretch waist creates locked-in comfort on and off the bike, while the fit of the shorts has been sized to accommodate a liner and tailored to fit with or without modern trail knee pads.
The Men’s Trail Pants feature a contoured, variable width belt for locked-in comfort on the bike and are constructed from a durable yet forgiving plain weave-stretch nylon, with reinforced panel on the knees for added durability. The Trail Pants are designed to be worn with or without modern trail knee pads.WomensMens
Trail shorts - $150 USD Mens
Windblock Jersey - $135 USD
A long sleeve Merino jersey with a new, highly breathable yet durable proprietary merino blend on the back and an abrasion-resistant, windproof panel overlaid on the front, the Trail Merino Windblock Jersey is designed to combat the challenge of regulating your body temperature in cold conditions. A constant comfort when the weather turns cool.WomensMens
Tech Long Sleeve Jersey - $90 USD / Short Sleeve - $75 USD
A durable, long sleeved technical t-shirt made for mountain biking. Constructed from recycled materials, the Trail Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt is durable and snag resistant thanks to an incredibly high strength knit while remaining incredibly airy and lightweight. A honeycomb fabric structure not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating an incredibly fast drying shirt. The textured fabric combined with a loose fit helps the t-shirt stand off a rider’s skin for improved comfort, while an antibacterial treatment maintains freshness for longer days in the saddle.WomensMens
Tech 3/4 Sleeve - $100 USD
Trail Hip Pack - $80 / Trail Socks $22.50 USD
The Trail Hip Pack is a dependable companion for longer days on the trail, capable of safely stowing your things while you ride. Constructed from a fully recycled, durable ripstop fabric that’s easy to clean, this comfortable hip pack features multiple storage and fixing solutions for your essentials – including two water bottle pouches, a 3 litre internal capacity, and an external drawcord that can be used to strap down a jacket or extra layer. A further front valuables pocket inside the pack includes a key clip for safe carriage of your valuables. Adjustable waist straps provide a locked-in fit, while a form-fitting and breathable back panel boosts comfort at the same time as preventing the pack from jostling while you ride. Finally, an aqua-guard zip seals things up, adding an extra layer of protection against the elements.
For more information on sizing, availability, and technical details, head overt to rapha.cc
