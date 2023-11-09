Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Pants

Nov 9, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Just in time for the dark and dreary winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, Rapha has added Gore-Tex pants to their mountain bike apparel lineup. Designed for wet and muddy conditions, the pants have a similar cut to Rapha's existing Trail Pants, but use Gore-Tex fabric, fully taped seams, and a DWR finish to keep as much moisture out as possible.

There's a cam strap at each hip to adjust the fit, and two front pockets. The knees are reinforced to help them withstand those muddy slide-outs, and the pants were designed with enough room for knee pads underneath. They're available in men's and women’s sizes, in a black / grey color scheme, which I'd say is the right hue for pants that are going to be exposed to grit and grime for most of their life.

photo
photo

They're not cheap, which isn't exactly surprising given that Rapha and Gore-Tex are in the name, but the $325 USD asking price is in line with other high-end options – 7Mesh's Thunder Pants go for $350, and don't forget about POC's $500 Consort waterproof coveralls.

Of course, there are also plenty of less-expensive options on the market that'll do the trick – Pearl Izumi's Summit 3L pants are $185, and Fox's 3-layer Defender pants are $250. Now that the rain has officially arrived, we'll be working on a round-up of the best options at a range of price points in order to see how these stack up.


photo
photo


More information: rapha.cc



3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Watched a interesting article by FortNine relating to Gore-Tex and from my experience with it I’d agree so save your money peeps.

youtu.be/GGEzJJYiROk?si=UWPlfz3zPp0m8_6V
  • 1 0
 Fortnine's recent video on goretex was great, highly recommend a watch before buying goretex products
  • 1 1
 I really like the detail shown in those all-black photos.
Are these trousers the definition of 'Fancy pants'?







