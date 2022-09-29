Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket

Sep 29, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Rapha today announced its new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket, a harsh-weather centerpiece to the brand's updated Autumn / Winter mountain bike collection.

As the name suggests, the jacket uses Gore-Tex's Infinium fabric, which is water-resistant but places priority on windproofing and breathability. The 30D nylon ripstop outer surface allows water to bead, a middle layer blocks wind and provides warmth, and a soft C-Knit lining helps with comfort.


In addition to the fabric stretch, the jacket uses paneled gussets for movement. The jacket also has a stowable hood that fits over a helmet and two chest pockets, but otherwise Rapha aimed to keep the design minimalist.


bigquotesCombining signature Rapha styling with next-gen fabric technology, this is the jacket to reach for when conditions may turn for the worse, versatile enough to transition from chilly early morning rollouts to after-dark descents. Off-season has officially been cancelled.Rapha


The jacket comes in both women's and men's versions and is available now for $375 USD.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Apparel Rapha


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2022
84168 views
Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It
60867 views
Mathieu van der Poel Pleads Guilty to Assault After Altercation with Teenage Girls
48723 views
Review: The Digit Datum & Its Integrated 'Analog' Suspension
46755 views
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
43511 views
Review: 2023 Merida One-Sixty: An Easygoing Enduro Bike
42987 views
Evil Bikes Updates The Wreckoning With New Colors & a UDH
39158 views
First Ride: Crestline & Cascade Components Team Up to Create a Virtual High Pivot Downhill Bike
36310 views

27 Comments

  • 44 1
 It should repel the tears of the peasants quite nicely I'm sure.
  • 10 0
 Well, it's Infinium. Stronger than Thor's hammer or Wolverine's skeleton. Totally worth it.
  • 15 8
 Let the complaints about price commence….

(No more dentist jokes, and please mention your jacket that does the same thing for much cheaper).

-Thanks, Management
  • 7 1
 I was expecting it to be a lot more to be honest. Seems an average price for a goretex coat, especially from Rapha
  • 3 2
 @awilso27: Average price of a Gore-Tex Coat is no where near £400. Maybe when it's got the typical "Cycling" marketing bullshit added on.
  • 1 0
 @J3cc: £275 in the UK. Still high but not really that mad compared to other MTB jackets out there. Granted, they are waterproof not just water resistant.
  • 2 1
 @awilso27: this isn't a GoreTex jacket. It's a windbreaker with DWR
  • 2 0
 Price always matters.
  • 5 0
 Let me pose in my over-priced, too warm of coat for riding, with my un-marred $15k bicycle. Why are you not bowing to my obvious superiority?
  • 4 0
 Because your teeth are crooked. You're not a real dentist.
  • 7 0
 It’s Gore Tex Jerry!
  • 1 0
 It's all pipes
  • 2 0
 As someone concerned for my own health, and environment Could someone please answer these important questions that were left out, probably on purpose.

1. Where is the Jacket made? I dont want to pay, with climate and money for a piece of cloth to be shipped over seas.
2. Does this jacket contain PFC's? No one in their right mind should pay good money to subject themselves to these carcinogenic compounds.

If the answers are overseas and yes, why is PB promoting climate damaging products that increase risk of cancer?
  • 1 0
 Are there any jackets that aren't made overseas and then shipped to Canada/US? I guess there was Westcomb, but kind of looks like they are shutting down. Anything else?
  • 1 0
 I just checked the Rapha site. Worst product video ever...someone just riding in a jacket doesn't help. I would have a lot of interest in this jacket if there was a demo on how exactly the hood stows away (I don't like having a hood flapping around or collecting water and junk when not needed, but you always want the hood if it rains bad). And more importantly, if it really "is water-resistant but places priority on windproofing and breathability" because I'm just a sweat reactor.
  • 3 0
 I didn't think the price was too bad compared to other Gore-Tex jackets I have seen, but then checked Arcteryx and their Infinium jacket is only $280....ouch
  • 3 1
 I get that brands have margins and inflation and blah blah blah, but a jacket that costs as much if not more than a car payment? seriously?
  • 4 0
 Will I have to grow a crappy mustache?
  • 1 0
 I did laugh when is saw $375. It's £275 in the UK which isn't a lot more than the Endura MT500 which is £230 (rrp). Other than saying Rapha on it I'm not sure how it's so expensive for a water resistant jacket.
  • 1 0
 This will go perfectly with my special edition BC40, for those long fire road days during the winter when you're likely to see some moisture.
  • 2 0
 I'm holding out for the Vibranium model.
  • 2 0
 My guess was $500 CAD. I was pretty close
  • 2 0
 I'm waiting for the $650 special edition version.
  • 1 0
 here is the main selling point: Carbon Neutral Shipping

www.rapha.cc/us/en_US/sustainability
  • 1 2
 The purple colour is nice, but it is perhaps the worst colour for people cycling to the trail on the road. That colour blends with tarmac almost perfectly...
  • 2 0
 But how would it look when hanging out at a coffee shop?
  • 1 0
 I'll wait till Walmart rolls this one back to the sale rack.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011070
Mobile Version of Website