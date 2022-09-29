Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket

Rapha today announced its new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket, a harsh-weather centerpiece to the brand's updated Autumn / Winter mountain bike collection.
As the name suggests, the jacket uses Gore-Tex's Infinium fabric, which is water-resistant but places priority on windproofing and breathability. The 30D nylon ripstop outer surface allows water to bead, a middle layer blocks wind and provides warmth, and a soft C-Knit lining helps with comfort.
In addition to the fabric stretch, the jacket uses paneled gussets for movement. The jacket also has a stowable hood that fits over a helmet and two chest pockets, but otherwise Rapha aimed to keep the design minimalist.
|Combining signature Rapha styling with next-gen fabric technology, this is the jacket to reach for when conditions may turn for the worse, versatile enough to transition from chilly early morning rollouts to after-dark descents. Off-season has officially been cancelled.—Rapha
The jacket comes in both women's and men's versions and is available now for $375 USD.
27 Comments
(No more dentist jokes, and please mention your jacket that does the same thing for much cheaper).
-Thanks, Management
1. Where is the Jacket made? I dont want to pay, with climate and money for a piece of cloth to be shipped over seas.
2. Does this jacket contain PFC's? No one in their right mind should pay good money to subject themselves to these carcinogenic compounds.
If the answers are overseas and yes, why is PB promoting climate damaging products that increase risk of cancer?
www.rapha.cc/us/en_US/sustainability