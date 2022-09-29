Rapha Releases New Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket

Combining signature Rapha styling with next-gen fabric technology, this is the jacket to reach for when conditions may turn for the worse, versatile enough to transition from chilly early morning rollouts to after-dark descents. Off-season has officially been cancelled. — Rapha

Rapha today announced its new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket, a harsh-weather centerpiece to the brand's updated Autumn / Winter mountain bike collection.As the name suggests, the jacket uses Gore-Tex's Infinium fabric, which is water-resistant but places priority on windproofing and breathability. The 30D nylon ripstop outer surface allows water to bead, a middle layer blocks wind and provides warmth, and a soft C-Knit lining helps with comfort.In addition to the fabric stretch, the jacket uses paneled gussets for movement. The jacket also has a stowable hood that fits over a helmet and two chest pockets, but otherwise Rapha aimed to keep the design minimalist.The jacket comes in both women's and men's versions and is available now for $375 USD.