Rapha Teases MTB Line, Coming June 2021

May 14, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Rapha announced plans to launch a mountain bike apparel line back in January of 2020, and we've seen the likes of Jill Kintner and Eliot Jackson teasing some of the new mountain bike apparel on social media, but until today, we didn't know when it would be available for purchase.




Now, it seems like we’re very close to finally seeing the product line up with the brand announcing that Rapha Performance Trailwear coming sometime in June 2021 at the end of the above video.

The brand has also kicked off a brand new mountain bike focused Instagram account here and have a Rapha MTB landing page on their website.

Posted In:
Industry News Rapha


46 Comments

  • 50 0
 I hope the colors match my new Kenevo SL! /s
  • 35 6
 Ah yes, nothing will Grow Cycling quite like a $200 sweatshirt.
  • 1 0
 Oh, you’ve chosen the cheap Rapha top then?
  • 24 0
 Cool...but I'm probably too broke to afford any of this
  • 8 0
 Yup, waiting on the pricing. If a jersey is like $50-60, I might pick some up. $100? NAH.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: pro move is to wait until it hits the archive sale area. I have a few of their adventure tee’s, normally $95 and I snagged them for $45. My rule is $50 under for jerseys, $70 under shorts.
  • 3 0
 @daugherd: Yeah, I have noticed Rapha stuff gets discounted ever so often. I know its quality, but man, it is expensive. I'll pick up some road jerseys on sale once I buy a gravel bike.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: By far my Rapha gear is the nicest wearing stuff I have but could never bring myself to pay full price. It's just wildly expensive and they do the archive sales stuff frequently enough you can snag some goods pretty easily.
  • 24 0
 the perfect kit for when you're riding your $15k e-bike
  • 4 0
 That was my EXACT first thought LMAO
  • 8 0
 Raph-ah yes, the brand so widely mocked and disparaged in other genres of cycling that I've actually heard of it despite not taking any interest in road/gravel/touring/fixie/track/etc.
  • 4 0
 Rapha is also disparaged by the road crowd a bit, FWIW. It seems to have particular appeal to people with a lot of money but not a lot of skill. I think its quality gear though. Albeit a bit overpriced.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: ya looks like nice enough stuff. Just an unfortunate image - at least to those of us who can't afford it, haha
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I have one of those traits, should I only wear one leg of the shorts

(about all I could afford)
  • 8 0
 just what mtb needed, 350$ shorts and 250$ jerseys
  • 2 0
 100% guarantee the first time wear either, I get speared by a rogue branch.
  • 6 0
 It needs to be a little Rapha-round the edges first.
  • 5 1
 Jebus wept. Just buy a £1 tee from a charity shop and go riding. Who gives a f*ck what badge is on your jumper.
  • 2 0
 Reminded me of all the fancy crap people used to wear when I was a personal trainer. I was like 'seriously, because you just needed about 25 quid worth of sports direct and you are good'.
  • 1 0
 Sale rale fo life yo
  • 3 0
 Bloody hell, are they trying to make a how not to make a promotional video and look like an amateur videographer? Junior high kids can do a better job than this.
  • 1 0
 Blair witch was a long time ago!
  • 3 0
 Really poor effort from Rapha here. Trying way too hard! I mean who is their target audience? Not the 19yr old shredder this is clearly aimed at.
  • 2 0
 Huh, dude even had some bloody calves from his pedals. That´s some hardcore shit right there!
And all that pushing a bike and raking leaves!
When they popped the manual i peed a little.
Damn guys, what a tease!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if they'll do their crash replacement warranty on their MTB stuff and if they plan on doing the discounted size exchanges. That's one thing I've liked about them and their core line seems to be only slightly above other brands like Pearl Izumi in regards to pricing. Never had any firsthand experience with them though as I just wear my mountain bike shorts and REI chamoises when I'm grav grav riding.
  • 4 1
 Finally, riding gear that really suits my $15k E-Bike, $40 tubes, and bright blue TRD Pro shuttle rig
  • 4 0
 This filming was as rough as 50:1 iphone edits.
  • 2 0
 Regarding that video: What in the living hell did I just watch? I'm not sure if that was a clothing advertisement or if I was experiencing an epileptic episode.
  • 2 0
 80% of Pinkbike comments:

Man, I wish a brand would to thing X (non-flashy mtb kit in this case)

Brand does thing X

No, not like this- f*cking dentists!!
  • 1 0
 I've really never been so upset about the performance of my $5 cotton T-shirt that I ride in to throw Rapha-level money at it.
  • 2 0
 at least consider upgrading to a $10 synthetic from Target.
  • 1 0
 Cotton tees suck bad. I won't wear one. If it is cold, I sweat and then it freezes. If it is hot, I sweat and then it gets sticky and gross.
  • 3 0
 That will impress my barista
  • 2 0
 I hope they have colors to match my Ripmo. The perfect clothing for looking like you ride but not actually riding.
  • 3 0
 I own two Rapha items. POUR YOUR DISDAIN UPON ME!!
  • 1 0
 Bro, you some rich tech hipster dork?
  • 2 0
 Are the clothes shaky as well?
  • 3 1
 Is that supposed to be a teas ??
More of a turnoff
  • 3 0
 More high end coffees than teas.
  • 3 1
 Great. Rapha literally stand for nothing
  • 1 1
 Not true, it stands for St. Raphaël: inrng.com/2010/03/the-real-rapha
  • 2 0
 Should go quite well with my Kenevo SL....stoked out of my mind!
  • 2 0
 Walmart heirs have enough money.
  • 2 0
 Douche gear for dirt...super.
  • 2 0
 Keep that shit for hipsters.
  • 1 0
 Another friggin brand

Post a Comment



