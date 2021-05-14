Rapha Teases MTB Line, Coming June 2021

Rapha announced plans to launch a mountain bike apparel line back in January of 2020
, and we've seen the likes of Jill Kintner and Eliot Jackson teasing some of the new mountain bike apparel on social media, but until today, we didn't know when it would be available for purchase.
Now, it seems like we’re very close to finally seeing the product line up with the brand announcing that Rapha Performance Trailwear coming sometime in June 2021 at the end of the above video.
The brand has also kicked off a brand new mountain bike focused Instagram account here
and have a Rapha MTB landing page
on their website.
46 Comments
(about all I could afford)
And all that pushing a bike and raking leaves!
When they popped the manual i peed a little.
Damn guys, what a tease!
Man, I wish a brand would to thing X (non-flashy mtb kit in this case)
Brand does thing X
No, not like this- f*cking dentists!!
More of a turnoff
