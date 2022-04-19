First Look: Rapha's Fast + Light Pants are Made For Your Hottest Rides

Apr 19, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Rapha says that their $150 USD Fast + Light pants are built for those sunny, hot days... Which I haven't seen any of yet.



Rapha's catalog of mountain bike clothing continues to grow with the addition of their 'Trail Fast + Light Collection' that they describe as being "built for the hottest and fastest rides." As you'd probably expect, it consists of lightweight shorts, men's and women's lightweight shirts... and pants? While I don't ever recall thinking that I needed more clothing while in the middle of any of my warmest rides, their $150 USD Fast + Light pants are, in fact, much lighter than anything else I own and might be ideal when the temps are high but you want more coverage. Desert rats, these could be for you.

Speaking of temps going up, mine aren't. Rapha's a bit early as it's still not exactly warm here in Squamish - those temperatures are still probably still a couple months away, so expect this First Look to turn into a review once we get closer to summer.
Trail Fast + Light Pant Details

• Designed for warm weather riding
• 88% Nylon, 12% Elastane
• Adj. waistband w/ cam locks, belt loops
• Lightweight double snap, zippered enclosure
• Single vertical zippered pocket with sleeve (left)
• Single zippered rear pocket (right)
• Articulated knees
• MSRP: $150 USD
www.rapha.cc


I picked up the Fast + Light pants from Rapha while at Sea Otter and have only had them in hand for a week, but the rest of the range includes shorts and lightweight tops for both men and women.

The women's Trail Lightweight Tank costs $70 USD and comes in white, black/grey, and the blue pictured here.
The $125 USD women's Trail Fast + Light Shorts can be had in purple, grey, or red.
You can get the $80 USD Trail Lightweight T-Shirt in grey, orange, white, or a minty green color.
The men's version of the shorts comes in grey, dark blue, green, and something called tapenade?


Trail Fast + Light Pant Details

How are these different from Rapha's existing Trail pants? Thanks to lighter fabric and them skipping a few features, they end up weighing 260-grams versus 371-grams for the standard version I reviewed last year. Of course, precisely zero of us care about how much our pants actually weigh, but a 30% lighter weight is probably a good indicator of how airy they'll feel on the trail in comparison.


The Fast + Lights feel more like lightweight athletic pants next to the heavy canvas bags I'm used to wearing around my legs.


While the standard Trail pants use a large metal keyhole clap for their waist enclosure, you'll find two low-profile snaps on the newer model, what feels like a lighter waistband, and similar adjustment cams to tweak the fit. Rapha also ditched the silly belt loops, which makes sense on these bare-bones pants.

They've also gone with half the pockets; there are two zipped and two normal hand pockets on the Trail Pants, whereas the no-frills Fast + Light version gets a single vertical zippered pocket with a phone sleeve on the left leg and a zippered side pocket on the right. I'm already anxious about where I'll put my hands when not holding onto the handlebar, but both pockets are big enough for a large-sized phone and the right pocket angles rearward to keep your stuff from swinging around while you pedal squares. I guess I'll just cross my arms.


Both pockets can hold a phone, but the left has a sleeve to keep it from swinging around.
The right pocket is deep and tapered.


The knees are articulated but not reinforced with a second layer as on the Trail pants, thereby saving more weight, and there are similar half-elastic cuffs with some extra reinforcing at the bottom of each leg. Lastly, if you do tear or damage them, Rapha says they'll repair them for free for the lifetime of the product, just so long as you have a valid receipt and don't mind shipping them away.

Fit-wise, they're basically the same as Rapha's previous pants, which means baggy but not late-90s JNCO jeans baggy. I think I'd prefer a bit less material and more of a "sporty fit" or however you want to say it, although I might be in the minority on that one. There's no extra low-hanging crotch fabric, though, and the leg length works well for my slightly longer than average inseam.


Plastic cams are used to adjust the waistband.
Instead of the metal clasp on their other pants, these use two flat snaps that are lighter.


Given that it's pouring rain and just five or six degrees, and also that Pinkbike refused to cover my roundtrip flight to Bali so I could properly test them, I can't really comment on how airy the new pants feel in hot weather. But I will say they're far too airy for me to wear in this kind of weather, and I can feel far more cold air blow through than when I'm wearing heavy pants. I know, not the hard-hitting 10,000-word trouser review that you were hoping for, but that'll come after I wear them through the spring and early summer to see how durable they are.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Apparel Rapha


22 Comments

  • 16 0
 Hear me out: Remove the lower ~18” from the pants to improve ventilation and comfort for those really really hot and fast ride. Call it “invisi-pants technology”, add $80 for the price. You’re welcome.
  • 1 0
 Brilliant! I bet you could easily drop another ~90g in the process. Clearly those levels of performance warrant a premium price.
  • 7 0
 Am I the only one who is sick of snaps on pants and shorts? I don't need to rip them off in a hurry, but I do need them to stay closed when I sit down in the early spring while still burning off those few extra winter pounds. Just give us buttons Please!!!
  • 1 0
 Seriously what the hell. I have their other pants and the closure is great. This is dumb. Those snaps are going to rip off.
  • 1 0
 "... these use two flat snaps that are lighter"

Lighter = Faster. You just don't get it.
  • 1 0
 You are not alone in your strife, my button-popping comrade.
  • 1 0
 snaps and all the new designs with a "built in belt" GTFO with that shit. buttons and belt loops or keep your overpriced garbage.
  • 6 0
 For those of us who get poison oak lightweight pants are a godsend...
  • 1 0
 *laughs in British isles*

poison oak????
  • 1 0
 I tried the pants this year because all the pants reviews were very positive. I was frankly disappointed because as soon as you sweat it sticks and it becomes very unpleasant.
  • 2 0
 I can't wait for this to slowly morph into MTB rompers and whatever else they can fish out of the H&M dumpsters.
  • 1 0
 Nice, i love that they can be used for trekking, climbing or whatever. Motocross look for mtb is over, it's the end of an era.
  • 1 0
 Someone start a gofundme for Mike's winter "work trips". We need those Bali reviews!
  • 1 0
 I live in the desert, and even my dirt bike buddies wear shorts when the moto….
  • 1 0
 Lightweight pants without zippered vents and vent holes? What's the point, if the goal is to avoid swamp ass?!
  • 2 0
 How fast are these?
  • 2 0
 not red = slow
  • 1 0
 enough
  • 1 0
 I feel bad for the chumps, who buy this!
  • 1 0
 The tapenade colors pairs well with a good Rioja post ride.
  • 1 0
 Those shorts look a wee bit long
  • 1 0
 crash tested?

Post a Comment



