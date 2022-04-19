First Look: Rapha's Fast + Light Pants are Made For Your Hottest Rides

Rapha's catalog of mountain bike clothing continues to grow with the addition of their 'Trail Fast + Light Collection' that they describe as being "built for the hottest and fastest rides." As you'd probably expect, it consists of lightweight shorts, men's and women's lightweight shirts... and pants? While I don't ever recall thinking that I needed more clothing while in the middle of any of my warmest rides, their $150 USD Fast + Light pants are, in fact, much lighter than anything else I own and might be ideal when the temps are high but you want more coverage. Desert rats, these could be for you.



Speaking of temps going up, mine aren't. Rapha's a bit early as it's still not exactly warm here in Squamish - those temperatures are still probably still a couple months away, so expect this First Look to turn into a review once we get closer to summer.



Trail Fast + Light Pant Details



• Designed for warm weather riding

• 88% Nylon, 12% Elastane

• Adj. waistband w/ cam locks, belt loops

• Lightweight double snap, zippered enclosure

• Single vertical zippered pocket with sleeve (left)

• Single zippered rear pocket (right)

• Articulated knees

• MSRP: $150 USD

