Raphaela Richter Joins the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team

We are happy that Raphaela Richter is joining the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. We have been following her career for several years and this offseason, everything finally aligned.
Raphaela broke onto the EWS scene in 2019, when she earned a second-place finish in Les Orres and third in Zermatt. She has won several German National titles, was sixth at the 2020 Downhill World Championship in Leogang, and was 10th overall in the EWS last season. She accomplished all of this while studying or working full time.“Joining the Ibis Enduro team is a huge step because it is my first pro team contract. For the first time, I can leave my job and focus on training and preparing for the season. I´m feeling comfortable on the new bike and looking forward to racing, surrounded by great new teammates.”
- Raphaela Richter“After years of talking with Raphaela, I’m stoked to welcome her to the team. I have been watching her career for years and have been impressed with what she has already been able to achieve on her own. I look forward to helping provide the tools and support she needs to further succeed. I also look forward to getting to know her. After spending time together in Stockholm, Sweden, I’m confident that this will be a fun year on the road.”
- Robin Wallner, Team Manager / #EnduroDad
Current team members Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have re-signed for an additional two years. 2021 was a break-out season for “Zakka,” who earned his first EWS podium and finished seventh overall in the series. We are stoked to have him in the family and help him succeed at the highest level."I have been enjoying every moment being back with team Ibis and both the team and the brand is family to me at this point. I really think this was a big part of why we could achieve my first ever EWS podium together last year. So when I was told my team mate and friend Robin Wallner was going to be the new team manager and gave me an opportunity to continue working with the team, it was a no brainer for me! So I’m signed up and ready for two more years with the Ibis family and happy to welcome Raphaela into the fam!"
– Zakarias Johansen
Cole joined Ibis in 2020. He is an absolute ripper and consistently finishes in the top twenty. He is currently enjoying Summer in New Zealand. His first race will be the Downhill National Series at Coronet Peak on February 6th. "I'm excited to be continuing with Ibis Racing for a further two years. The support I have received since joining the team has been unreal, so looking forward to another season ahead with the crew. Stoked to be racing alongside Zakka for another season and Raphaela joining the team is great news. I can't wait to get racing and on the road with everyone. Looking forward to having Robin manage the team with all his years of racing experience as well"
– Cole Lucas
The team will be heading to Finale Ligure for the first team camp in February, so stay tuned to the Team Instagram
for more riding shots.
Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis tires, Bike Yoke, Shimano, Fox, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Dumonde Tech, Umara, Cush Core, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments, SILVA Sweden.
