Raphaela Richter Joins the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team

We are happy that Raphaela Richter is joining the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. We have been following her career for several years and this offseason, everything finally aligned.Raphaela broke onto the EWS scene in 2019, when she earned a second-place finish in Les Orres and third in Zermatt. She has won several German National titles, was sixth at the 2020 Downhill World Championship in Leogang, and was 10th overall in the EWS last season. She accomplished all of this while studying or working full time.- Raphaela Richter- Robin Wallner, Team Manager /Current team members Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have re-signed for an additional two years. 2021 was a break-out season for "Zakka," who earned his first EWS podium and finished seventh overall in the series. We are stoked to have him in the family and help him succeed at the highest level.– Zakarias JohansenCole joined Ibis in 2020. He is an absolute ripper and consistently finishes in the top twenty. He is currently enjoying Summer in New Zealand. His first race will be the Downhill National Series at Coronet Peak on February 6th.– Cole LucasThe team will be heading to Finale Ligure for the first team camp in February, so stay tuned to the Team Instagram for more riding shots.