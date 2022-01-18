close
Raphaela Richter Joins the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team

Jan 18, 2022
by Ibis Cycles  

We are happy that Raphaela Richter is joining the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. We have been following her career for several years and this offseason, everything finally aligned.

Raphaela broke onto the EWS scene in 2019, when she earned a second-place finish in Les Orres and third in Zermatt. She has won several German National titles, was sixth at the 2020 Downhill World Championship in Leogang, and was 10th overall in the EWS last season. She accomplished all of this while studying or working full time.


“Joining the Ibis Enduro team is a huge step because it is my first pro team contract. For the first time, I can leave my job and focus on training and preparing for the season. I´m feeling comfortable on the new bike and looking forward to racing, surrounded by great new teammates.” - Raphaela Richter



“After years of talking with Raphaela, I’m stoked to welcome her to the team. I have been watching her career for years and have been impressed with what she has already been able to achieve on her own. I look forward to helping provide the tools and support she needs to further succeed. I also look forward to getting to know her. After spending time together in Stockholm, Sweden, I’m confident that this will be a fun year on the road.” - Robin Wallner, Team Manager / #EnduroDad


Current team members Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have re-signed for an additional two years. 2021 was a break-out season for “Zakka,” who earned his first EWS podium and finished seventh overall in the series. We are stoked to have him in the family and help him succeed at the highest level.


"I have been enjoying every moment being back with team Ibis and both the team and the brand is family to me at this point. I really think this was a big part of why we could achieve my first ever EWS podium together last year. So when I was told my team mate and friend Robin Wallner was going to be the new team manager and gave me an opportunity to continue working with the team, it was a no brainer for me! So I’m signed up and ready for two more years with the Ibis family and happy to welcome Raphaela into the fam!" – Zakarias Johansen


Cole joined Ibis in 2020. He is an absolute ripper and consistently finishes in the top twenty. He is currently enjoying Summer in New Zealand. His first race will be the Downhill National Series at Coronet Peak on February 6th.



"I'm excited to be continuing with Ibis Racing for a further two years. The support I have received since joining the team has been unreal, so looking forward to another season ahead with the crew. Stoked to be racing alongside Zakka for another season and Raphaela joining the team is great news. I can't wait to get racing and on the road with everyone. Looking forward to having Robin manage the team with all his years of racing experience as well" – Cole Lucas


The team will be heading to Finale Ligure for the first team camp in February, so stay tuned to the Team Instagram for more riding shots.

Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis tires, Bike Yoke, Shimano, Fox, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Dumonde Tech, Umara, Cush Core, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments, SILVA Sweden.

 I could be wrong and may be find out swiftly but I do wonder if there is any sense for such a lightweight rider running a 38 over a 36. My personal experience as an 86kg rider was that a 36 was plenty of fork to keep things in shape even when pushing hard. Maybe these new bikes demand more fork but I'm guessing she would be circa 65kgs which is a decent bike to rider ratio. Great to see more female riders being picked up by all the teams and I'm hanging for racing to start again.
 I thought that too. I'm on the same bike as her and in the same weight range as you. My Fox36 is stiff enough. Maybe it's because her sponsor wants her to use this fork. As a racer, theextra stiffness might be an advantage, regardless of the body weight
 Isn't the 38 more supple due to the increased stiffness?
I am very happy with my 38 performance elite. I am a 75kg rider, so more lightweight. Performs way better than the old 36 (rc2, 201Cool , but of course without a personal comparison to the current 36.
I don't see where less weight and less stiffness than a 38 would show any advantage for a fork. Regardless of the rider weight.
I think I read a recommendation linked to travel. Travel 160mm or less = 36. More than 160mm = 38.
But like I said, I still don't see any advantage. Not that you should update your current 36.
 Having just switched out a Fox Factory 36 Grip2 170mm for a 38 Grip2 170mm they feel pretty different to me in their suspension characteristics (mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance for example) and I could see preferring one over the other for those reasons separate from the stiffer chassis.
 Cool that´s a great step for Raphaela!
  • 1 0
 Awesome to see, she's had some epic privateer results. Hope Ibis lets her continue with some DH as well somehow.
  • 5 0
 Let your Ibis do the work
 “ Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have re-signed for an additional two years”… is it really that complicated to use the word “renewed” to avoid any misunderstanding? :-)
  • 1 0
 Look, if they'd written "re-signed after a disappointing year", I'd be with you. However, context is everything and in this case, you really need to intentionally try to mis-understand it.

