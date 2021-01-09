Rapidé Introduces the Versatile Tigré Steel Hardtail Frame

Jan 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Rapidé Cycles has released its new frame, the Tigré. The steel hardtail is made with versatility and fun in mind, with modern geometry and enough space to fit up to 29” x 3.0” tires. The South African do-it-all company emphasizes the bike’s many uses, calling it a singlespeed rocket, a long-travel trail warrior, a distance touring wagon, and more. Sliding dropouts, the option to run 27.5” wheels, and compatibility with multiple hub standards add to the bike’s versatility.

The Tigré has a 73mm threaded bottom bracket, an ISCG-05 mount, and internal dropper post routing. It can fit up to a 38t chainring and is built to accommodate forks ranging from rigid to 140mm travel.

The Tigré can handle a range of forks. Here's the geometry when equipped with 140mm in the front.

bigquotes“To say we are excited is an understatement. We wanted to produce a frame that’s both super versatile, competitively priced and great quality. To this end the Tigré has been safety and durability tested to ISO4210 standards with all test being carried out on a single test frame rather than each test protocol being run on separate frames.” -Wayne Levet, owner of Rapidé


The Tigré is currently available on Rapidé’s website for $640 USD plus tax. It comes in red, white, and black.




18 Comments

  • 12 0
 72 degree seat tube angle.. 685mm ett on a large... so close, yet so far away.
  • 2 1
 Ya agreed to wonder why they went with 72 degrees? I'm running a 2019 Chromag and I thought 76 degrees was a bit slack lol.
  • 8 1
 If there's one thing you want on a hardtail, it's a long dropper post, yet most frames/bikes come with seat tubes that are needlessly high. At 5'11 I'd probably not even be able to fit a 170mm post on the large, which is completely stupid. There's absolutely no reason for, or benefit to, making a hardtail any higher than the minimum it needs to be.
  • 4 0
 Check that TT length. You would be happier with Medium anyway.

What I don't understand is unnecessary slack SA. Even slacker than on traditional XC bikes. 680 mm TT on Large bike?
  • 2 9
flag Tigergoosebumps (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Completely, absolutely, Blah, it’s a xc ish bike essay, You want some clearance clarance, get a flipping dirt jump bike or summon up Brooklyn machine works to make you a hard tail that can’t climb. Who needs 170drop on a hard tail? Most, not! As borat would say. Mkay. Chill and get a squishy bike rather than shed gypsy tears over this bikes seatube. It’s a damn good value.
  • 1 0
 @Tigergoosebumps: But why would you not want the most post drop you can get, or failing that, why would the manufacturer choose to limit the choice for the customers? If it was lower the frame would be lighter, stiffer, stronger, the ride would be better because of the flex in the post, even the damn roadies have worked that out by now, yet hardtails end up with seat tube lengths disproportionately longer than the current FS bikes??
  • 3 0
 Someone should produce a steel hard tail with total adaptivity. A frame with modern geometry that is compatible with 26 and 27.5. A frame that will work with old school 135 mm quick release and with different drop outs 142 or whatever the standard of the day is. Many of us have tons of old parts laying around, old frames old bikes old wheels and it would be fun to put those into good use on a modern geometry frame at a reasonable price
  • 1 0
 I think Salsa makes that - use their alternator dropout and you can fit all sorts of things.
  • 1 0
 Surly does that with most of their bikes, you need to buy a cheap adapter from them but the karate monkey and krampus can both fit 135 through 148 rear depending on configuration
  • 2 0
 They're missing out on sales if they don't offer it with a hydrodipped Tiger (OOPS!!, Tigré) print finish Smile lol
  • 2 0
 i think i paid 750$ for my cromag stylus frameset 4 years ago. this does not look a "steal" at 640$. what do i know...
  • 1 0
 In South Africa it is... all steel hardtails we need to import, so they work out crazy expensive - in South African Rands you are looking at 15,000 for a Cotic, more for a Chromag because we have to get it from the states - for this you are looking ar 10,000. For us, this is the only steel option if you don't want to import or go custom.
  • 3 0
 Evil Sovereign?
  • 1 0
 Threaded Bb , iscg tabs , sliding drop outs. Well designed frame. Tire clearance looks great!
  • 1 0
 That thing needs to be sub $400 considering it's steel and not exactly cutting edge geo
  • 1 0
 Why are seatposts so tall?
  • 1 0
 Ns eccentric 29?
  • 1 0
 Available 2022

Post a Comment



