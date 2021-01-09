Rapidé Introduces the Versatile Tigré Steel Hardtail Frame

The Tigré can handle a range of forks. Here's the geometry when equipped with 140mm in the front.

“To say we are excited is an understatement. We wanted to produce a frame that’s both super versatile, competitively priced and great quality. To this end the Tigré has been safety and durability tested to ISO4210 standards with all test being carried out on a single test frame rather than each test protocol being run on separate frames.” -Wayne Levet, owner of Rapidé

Rapidé Cycles has released its new frame, the Tigré. The steel hardtail is made with versatility and fun in mind, with modern geometry and enough space to fit up to 29” x 3.0” tires. The South African do-it-all company emphasizes the bike’s many uses, calling it a singlespeed rocket, a long-travel trail warrior, a distance touring wagon, and more. Sliding dropouts, the option to run 27.5” wheels, and compatibility with multiple hub standards add to the bike’s versatility.The Tigré has a 73mm threaded bottom bracket, an ISCG-05 mount, and internal dropper post routing. It can fit up to a 38t chainring and is built to accommodate forks ranging from rigid to 140mm travel.The Tigré is currently available on Rapidé’s website for $640 USD plus tax. It comes in red, white, and black.