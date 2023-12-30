The Top 10 Highest Rated MTB Trails on Trailforks in 2023

Trail: Dirt Merchant, Whistler Mountain Bike Park | Rider: Kyle Dunne

To close out 2023, we've narrowed down the top 10 rated mountain bike trails around the globe. These trails have been reviewed by the Trailforks community, representing the heart-pounding descents, addictive airtime and technical ascents that keep us coming back for more. As we ease off the brakes and coast to the end of this epic countdown, it's crucial to recognize that the rankings you're about to feast your eyes on are a culmination of the collective experiences shared by riders. The Trailforks community thrives on the stoke shared by riders like you, so the more you rip down these trails, log your rides, and share your thoughts into the digital wilderness through the Trailforks app, the richer and more accurate these rankings become. Alright, time to grab that protein bar and cruise through 'em!Our global tour kicks off across the pond in the Czech Republic to a trail so good, it should be 'Illegal'. This isn't your run-of-the-mill park trail—it's raw, wild, and slightly rebellious. Consider it an untamed adventure; it's not officially maintained, adding an element of unpredictability and a genuine rugged feel to the ride. This track isn't for the faint-hearted, but if you're up for it, be sure to 'Czech' this trail out when you're in the area.- EinfachVenturing into the Southern Hemisphere, our ninth-ranked trail leads us to Tasmania, Australia. Part of the Blue Tier Forest Reserve trails network, Big Chook is a popular blue singletrack trail in the region, and for good reason!- thetownbicycleNext up we head further south to Wellington, New Zealand. Yeah Gnar is known as one of the toughest trails around the Wellington area, and was built to test the limits. It links a range of challenging features one after the other as it makes its way down the valley. It's always a good idea to scope out beforehand to figure out entry and exit speeds, lines and options, and don't forget if you're not feeling up to it... it's okay to say 'yeah gnar', not today!- longliveenduroNestled in the stunning landscapes of Queenstown, Salmon Run at Fernhill Trails is popular for both its unreal beauty and diverse terrain. This trail provides a perfect blend of flowy sections for the speed demons and technical segments to test your skills- punktureTucked away in the Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua boasts trails that are the holy grail for mountain bikers. The trail name Te Poaka, translates to "the pig" due to the discovery of pig tusks while being built by Empire of Dirt, funded by the Rotorua Lakes Council. This trail is suitable for beginners and provides all the fun for experienced riders too.- BeemerdudeDeeply situated within Frederick Watershed, the Boundary Line trail is a hidden MTB haven that cranks up the thrill factor while immersing riders in nature. Picture riding through lush forests, manoeuvring tight corners, and navigating janky terrain.- foco1515Yes the Whistler Bike Park may be closed, and the snow season is soon to take hold in Whistler...But it's never too early to be Dirt Merchant dreamin'! Locals will argue that the most popular lap in the Whistler Bike Park is Dirt Merchant --> Dirt Merchant Pro Line --> Aline Zone 3, where your wheels will spend more time in the air than on the ground.Tucked away in the heart of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Boneshaker appeals to both seasoned riders seeking a challenge and those looking to test their skills. For those craving an off-the-grid MTB adventure that pushes boundaries while showcasing the unspoiled beauty of Quebec's backwoods, this one's for you.- pierre22Named after the elusive black bear, this trail evokes a sense of wildness and adventure, offering riders the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lush forests and diverse terrain of the Northeast Kingdom. The climb up to this trail may be a challenge for some, the grind is undeniably worth the reward that awaits.- thesquidRanked as the undisputed champ of 2023, Captain Kangaroo isn't just a trail - it's a rite of passage. Its flawless flow and ridiculously smooth sections make it a trail masterpiece that showcases jaw-dropping alpine views along the way - that is, if you can even tear your eyes away from the trail.- KiwiClintIt's important to acknowledge that while this ranking system is founded on user feedback, it remains subjective and reflective of personal preferences and experiences. This ranking aims to provide a general overview of the trails highly regarded by the Trailforks community. The more you log your rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes, so make sure you record your rides in the Trailforks app, and don't forget to rate/review your favourite trails!