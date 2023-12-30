The Top 10 Highest Rated MTB Trails on Trailforks in 2023

Dec 30, 2023
by Holly Duncan  
photo
Trail: Dirt Merchant, Whistler Mountain Bike Park | Rider: Kyle Dunne


To close out 2023, we've narrowed down the top 10 rated mountain bike trails around the globe. These trails have been reviewed by the Trailforks community, representing the heart-pounding descents, addictive airtime and technical ascents that keep us coming back for more. As we ease off the brakes and coast to the end of this epic countdown, it's crucial to recognize that the rankings you're about to feast your eyes on are a culmination of the collective experiences shared by riders. The Trailforks community thrives on the stoke shared by riders like you, so the more you rip down these trails, log your rides, and share your thoughts into the digital wilderness through the Trailforks app, the richer and more accurate these rankings become. Alright, time to grab that protein bar and cruise through 'em!



10. Illegal, Trail Park Klínovec, Karlovy Vary

Our global tour kicks off across the pond in the Czech Republic to a trail so good, it should be 'Illegal'. This isn't your run-of-the-mill park trail—it's raw, wild, and slightly rebellious. Consider it an untamed adventure; it's not officially maintained, adding an element of unpredictability and a genuine rugged feel to the ride. This track isn't for the faint-hearted, but if you're up for it, be sure to 'Czech' this trail out when you're in the area.

"This is one of the best trails I have ever ridden." - Einfach

photo
Photo: fullface-productions



9. Big Chook, Blue Tier Forest Reserve, Weldborough, TAS
Venturing into the Southern Hemisphere, our ninth-ranked trail leads us to Tasmania, Australia. Part of the Blue Tier Forest Reserve trails network, Big Chook is a popular blue singletrack trail in the region, and for good reason!

"A fantastic flowy descent, continuing on from a similar descent on Blue Tier." - thetownbicycle



8. Yeah Gnar, Mākara Peak, Wellington

Next up we head further south to Wellington, New Zealand. Yeah Gnar is known as one of the toughest trails around the Wellington area, and was built to test the limits. It links a range of challenging features one after the other as it makes its way down the valley. It's always a good idea to scope out beforehand to figure out entry and exit speeds, lines and options, and don't forget if you're not feeling up to it... it's okay to say 'yeah gnar', not today!

"Such a great trail! Thanks for that! Scared the sh*t out of me!" - longliveenduro




7. Salmon Run, Fernhill Trails, Queenstown

Nestled in the stunning landscapes of Queenstown, Salmon Run at Fernhill Trails is popular for both its unreal beauty and diverse terrain. This trail provides a perfect blend of flowy sections for the speed demons and technical segments to test your skills and patience.

"Top 10....top 5..maybe....in the world!? It doesn't get much better than this!" - punkture

getting ready to send it for mcgazza
Photo: Scott Robb



6. Te Poaka, Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua

Tucked away in the Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua boasts trails that are the holy grail for mountain bikers. The trail name Te Poaka, translates to "the pig" due to the discovery of pig tusks while being built by Empire of Dirt, funded by the Rotorua Lakes Council. This trail is suitable for beginners and provides all the fun for experienced riders too.

"Best trail in the forest, suitable for beginners and still huge fun for experienced riders, makes it worth climbing back up and doing it a few times." - Beemerdude




5. Boundary Line, Frederick Watershed, Frederick, MD

Deeply situated within Frederick Watershed, the Boundary Line trail is a hidden MTB haven that cranks up the thrill factor while immersing riders in nature. Picture riding through lush forests, manoeuvring tight corners, and navigating janky terrain.

"Starts off slow and then blasts down with nice berms and jumps all the way down - awesome trail!" - foco1515




4. Dirt Merchant, Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Whistler, BC

Yes the Whistler Bike Park may be closed, and the snow season is soon to take hold in Whistler...right? But it's never too early to be Dirt Merchant dreamin'! Locals will argue that the most popular lap in the Whistler Bike Park is Dirt Merchant --> Dirt Merchant Pro Line --> Aline Zone 3, where your wheels will spend more time in the air than on the ground.

photo
Whistler Locals



3. Boneshaker, Velo MSM Lac-Sainte-Marie, QC

Tucked away in the heart of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Boneshaker appeals to both seasoned riders seeking a challenge and those looking to test their skills. For those craving an off-the-grid MTB adventure that pushes boundaries while showcasing the unspoiled beauty of Quebec's backwoods, this one's for you.

"One of the nicest trail on the east side of North America! A rowdy yet very well designed double black trail that will get your adrenaline flowing…" - pierre22

first roll on the trail
Photo: tybrenn



2. Black Bear, Kingdom Trails, East Burke, VT

Named after the elusive black bear, this trail evokes a sense of wildness and adventure, offering riders the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lush forests and diverse terrain of the Northeast Kingdom. The climb up to this trail may be a challenge for some, the grind is undeniably worth the reward that awaits.

"Insane flow. You're constantly floating the bike up or down, left or right." - thesquid



1. Captain Kangaroo, Merry Creek, Castlegar BC

This is your captain speaking. Ranked as the undisputed champ of 2023, Captain Kangaroo isn't just a trail - it's a rite of passage. Its flawless flow and ridiculously smooth sections make it a trail masterpiece that showcases jaw-dropping alpine views along the way - that is, if you can even tear your eyes away from the trail.

"This trail is definitely one of the top 5 trails off all time for me. If your natural riding style is to double up everything you see, this will have you giggling. It goes soooo good i cant believe its not butter." - KiwiClint



photo
Photo: Nate Hutchens



It's important to acknowledge that while this ranking system is founded on user feedback, it remains subjective and reflective of personal preferences and experiences. This ranking aims to provide a general overview of the trails highly regarded by the Trailforks community. The more you log your rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes, so make sure you record your rides in the Trailforks app, and don't forget to rate/review your favourite trails!

Posted In:
Travel Trailforks


Author Info:
thespeedykiwi avatar

Member since Sep 4, 2018
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
58885 views
[Updated: Brady Stone Officially Off Polygon] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
55972 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
44470 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
39225 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
34872 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
33510 views
11 Things I Loved in 2023 - Alicia Leggett
31930 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
31721 views

27 Comments
  • 11 1
 Not a single trail from the “mountain bike capital of the world”?! For shame!
  • 1 0
 Yeah there’s not even any Walmarts in half of these places.

Plus the EXACT SAME item costs 25% more in Canadian Walmarts than US Walmarts for some reason!!

I mean, a dollars a dollar right!?!?

What a rip off!!

Bentonville has so many USA Walmarts and so much better trails than any listed here……
  • 8 2
 Some are greats spots, that said you still just can't trust TrailForks for anything.
  • 2 0
 definitely. any system recommending te poaka as the best trail in Roto is pretty f*cked
  • 2 1
 Love DM2A-L even though I case most of it and haven’t ridden it in years. Calling it a “trail” when it’s highly engineered, machine-built, and costs $ to access would seem to set it (and others) apart from a plain old bike trail. More like an east coast toll freeway.
  • 3 2
 Every single one of these trails are 1,000's of times better than anything near Bellingham Washington. Couple that with the fact that Bellingham has 29% unemployment and the highest taxes of any municipality. It rains 362 days a year, leading to incurable depression and 92% of the population has some strain or 2 of an STD as well as horrible gingivitis.
Worst place to visit or choose to live. Just a warning PSA from a miserable Hamster.
  • 1 0
 I know where my next trip is now.
  • 1 0
 one of my favorite things about trailforks is the ability to rate dogshit trails 1 star. If you built a flow trail, and a month later people are complaining about "lack of maintenance" you deserve negative stars on your trail lol
  • 1 0
 1) there are flow trails, jump trails, Technical rock gardens and then trails that have extremely unique features and a mix of all. This is fairly subjective but there are trails in Laguna Beach CA that would make a pro squeamish like PG's, Dirty Bird in Rocky Peak or Crestline in in the mountains of SoCal. Hangover in Sedona is incredibly unique and Pseudo-Tsuga in Squamish for an incredible flow trail.
  • 1 0
 The Trailforks approach is interesting and refreshing. Pinkbike (despite the numerous polls throughout the year) somehow comes up with a list of nominees behind closed doors, then from behind those very same closed doors decides upon a winner out the short list of nominees. Trailforks instead actually utilizes the user data they collected and uses that to declare a winner. It may not generate as much swearing, crap and conspiracy theories in the comment section but I can see positives as well.
  • 3 0
 Canadians are so spoiled.
  • 1 0
 Spoiled? Who built those trails for them?
  • 4 2
 I wonder how much much Captain Kangaroo paid to win this. Obviously more than Mr Green Jeans.
  • 2 0
 The greenbelt behind my house is world class!!
  • 3 1
 What about the Trek Trails?
  • 1 1
 How Madeira has no trails on this list is robbery. Specifically...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5HgkZzkxqk

Then again... I'm not even sure its on trail forks.
  • 1 0
 That video is amazing! Was supposed to ride here in September and got injured last minute….will be back!!
  • 1 0
 Hmmmm… while Captain Kangaroo looks impressive, it only has 49 voters, all who gave it 5 stars.
  • 1 0
 Congratulations to all the sick trails that intentionally didnt make the list. Well played.
  • 1 0
 Not to Bad New Zealand, not to bad.
  • 1 0
 No Cannock Chase? ur bik iz saracin.
  • 1 0
 u wot m8
  • 1 0
 @scruff0372: Hey Alex ;-)
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.210734
Mobile Version of Website