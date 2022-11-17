Ratio Technology Tease Direct Mount Derailleur Conversion

Nov 17, 2022
by Eric Olsen  

Ratio Technology, a UK-based company that specializes in drivetrain upgrades, recently posted images of a direct mount derailleur conversion that they've been developing. In this case, the direct mount bracket was 3D printed on an HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) machine, and then attached to a SRAM 1x11 XX1 derailleur that had also been equipped with Ratio's 12-speed Wide Cage upgrade kit.

According to Ratio, "We are planning to try aluminum or titanium but we haven’t settled on a material yet - it depends on the usual trio of strength, weight and price. If we do succeed in making a product we believe offers shifting improvements then we intend for it to be a user-fitted kit, although we’re aware that this one will likely require some specialist tools to be included. Lastly, with this being at the prototype stage, we’ll only make it available if we think we can do so without stepping on SRAM’s toes. We appreciate that there is a lot of intellectual property around the design."

"You’re looking at a fairly early prototype but we thought we’d share some photos to see what people thought of the idea. Our thinking was that a lot of our shifting troubleshooting emails are solved with a hanger alignment tool, so anything that makes the derailleur-frame interface more accurate and repeatable is a good thing for our customers. We totally understand the uncertainty about this new system. No shifting improvement is worth it if it increases the chances you write off an expensive derailleur in the process - not good for your pocket or the environment.

The 3D printed bracket replaces the stock B-knuckle, allowing it to mount directly to the frame rather than to a hanger.

"That said, sacrificial parts are not an elegant solution to crash protection - everything else on the bike is either strong enough not to break, or designed with a degree of freedom to absorb impacts. Brake levers are a good example; hit them reasonably hard and you’ll usually be totally fine. Hit them harder and in most cases they’ll rotate on the bars instead of breaking.

"SRAM have designed the UDH with the same solution in mind. For us, there’s plenty of testing left to do to reassure ourselves and everyone else that this is the case - but if it is, it can only be a good thing. All that said, we’ll always design parts that are as simple and inexpensive to replace as possible if they do get damaged."

Recently we've also seen unreleased SRAM direct mount derailleurs at World Champs. We've also seen a handful of frame manufacturers, such as Ibis, Evil, and Forbidden updating their rear triangles to the UDH standard.

SRAM's Blackbox direct mount derailleur as seen earlier this year.

What do you think? Are direct mount derailleurs something we need or is a sacrificial hanger still the best solution?

39 Comments

  • 27 1
 I'll withhold judgment. I hate dealing with bent derailleur hangars, so if these prove to be strong enough and not be damaged easily, I'm on board.
  • 70 0
 Withhold judgement? You are on the wrong site.
  • 10 1
 Part of the sell of derailleur hangers was that a hard hit would bend the hanger instead of the derailleur, since its theoretically cheaper.
  • 10 0
 go buy yourself a north shore billet hanger, and then watch your derailer blow apart instead when you hit rocks...much better!
  • 4 0
 @acdownhill: yeah - WTF, this is going to either a) destroy your der or b) rip apart your rear swingarm....
  • 2 2
 @RadBartTaylor: ain't no way it'll "rip apart your swingarm" lol nobody makes a derailleur anywhere near strong enough
  • 9 0
 So you're for removing the cheap purposeful weak link and for bending the expensive part instead?

You must work for Sram in the Rear Derailleur department.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: You got it! That was the original point of soft der hangers, protect the frame, not the der.
  • 1 0
 Replaceable hangers were an improvement over rame-integrated hangers, which if damaged, meant a new frame in most instances. The frame-integrated hanger was an improvement to the hanger integrated into the derailleur. Myself, I'd like to see a replaceable hanger that's part of the next generation of through-axle so the derailleur placement is consistent in relation to the cassette's center.
  • 12 0
 I’ve never damaged a hanger without damaging my derailleur…but I must be in the minority.
  • 11 0
 same here. never bent a hanger. have bent many derailleur cages
  • 3 0
 I cant say I have bent a hanger and it is noticeable but I have crashed a bunch mostly trying tricks where you land on the bike or throw the bike and I can say that I have broken many hangers but not my derailleur! I imagine most people are tricking DJ bikes but if you ever try on your trail bike you will be thankful for that cheap part. I am totally on board for the UDH
  • 3 0
 Same boat. I've generally found it's enough force to bend or break a derailleur hanger, it's enough to bend or break your derailleur. Best I've managed is to save the part for spare bits on the next derailleur if I'm able to get the same one. Direct mount... long live OG Saint RDs.
  • 5 0
 In russia derailleur hanger bend you?
  • 5 0
 I have bent several hangers with no damage to the derailleur.
  • 2 0
 This concept is based off the UDH and the legitimate underlying motivation behind the UDH. The hanger is designed to rotate backwards during and impact, helping to ease potential damage to the Derailleur. Also providing less flex at that zone and should genuinely provide crisper and faster shifts, while simultaneously allowing a lighter setup. This idea is long overdue.
  • 4 0
 @jomacba: What if it gets hit from the side?
  • 12 0
 We're back to direct mount derailleurs now? Full circle?
  • 3 0
 bring out that old Saint you never used!
  • 3 0
 Making one of these for existing AXS derailleurs would be amazing. The B-Knuckle movement on them helps to increase all the slapping around and noise that you get from them. Converting them to direct mount would stabilize AXS stuff a lot.
  • 6 0
 Hang on, a UK-based company used the world ‘aluminum’?
  • 5 1
 ah yeah coming off the train i smacked him with a baguette and there the frog went
  • 1 0
 I had a bike with direct mount before, the shifting was so crisp and precise. Now that brands like microshift make decently cheap and decently light derailleurs, I would like to see it come back. I think microshift and box have good ideologies about mech: KIS.

With the space constraints of mtb axle widths, I feel that less is more, and 10 or 11 speeds is more than enough.
  • 1 0
 Yup. I have 2 bikes with advent x that I’ve been riding almost exclusively the last couple of months. I took one of my eagle bikes out last weekend and felt as though I needed to shift 2 time any time I was shifting it. 10 for the win!!!
  • 2 0
 "sacrificial parts are not an elegant solution to crash protection"
.. as they release a design that clearly sacrifices the rear derailleur when you crash on it or get a stick stuck in your drivetrain.
  • 2 0
 …or worse, your rear triangle!
  • 3 0
 How about just making reasonably priced replacement inner & OUTER cages for Eagle mechanical derailleurs?

Since SRAM doesn't see fit to supply replacement outer cages!
  • 5 0
 But why?
  • 15 0
 Supposedly, this new direct mount design puts more of the guts of the derailleur higher and more inboard... so less chance of it getting smacked. In this day and age of 12 speeds with long cages, it could be a help.... and arguably negates the need for a sacrificial hanger?

I haven't really seen this in action as we only have "spy shots" so far.

With my tin foil hat on... I suspect some SRAM executives were chatting with engineers and were like:

- "So why aren't more people breaking our derailleurs and having to buy another?"

- "Well sir, the hanger tends to break before the derailleur does, it's engineered to be sacrificial."

- "So... what if we got rid of the hanger?"

- "People would probably break more derailleurs...."

- "And have to buy new ones!! Perfect!! Get it done!!"
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: lol
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: yes tinfoil hat, more like deepest dark fantasy, when in the history of anything has an executive spoken to an engineer, theyre like polar opposites at the end of the food chain lol
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: sram NX (cabled) and GX AXS clutches seem to break if you breathe on them the wrong way already
  • 2 0
 Now wait first review of SRAM direct mount derailleur, and let's hear how this make your riding much better and you can't live without.
  • 4 4
 3D printing is just a fad, just like the light bulb and boxer briefs. If I ain't freeballin' in a dark room, I ain't livin'. Peace out friendos. Have a great day, and never stop asking questions! #staytwokepal
  • 2 0
 Thank you for sharing
  • 2 0
 so basically theyre bringing what SRAM have already said theyr'e going to bring to market by using a SRAM product
  • 1 1
 I'd prefer modifying Shimano derailleurs since Sram is coming out with their own anyways.
  • 1 0
 Direct mount is great ...for gearboxes
  • 1 1
 Does this allow us to convert a regular SRAM derailleur to a direct mount version? If so, that's pretty cool.





