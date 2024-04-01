Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Ratio Technology Announces Oval Jockey Wheels
Apr 1, 2024
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-gear/ratio-technology-announce-ovalsized-jockey-wheels/
Ratio refine drivetrain efficiency by reducing chain articulation angle through the derailleur cage with Ovalsized Jockey wheels, for when Oversized Jockey Wheels simply aren't efficient enough.
Posted In:
Outside Network
Reviews and Tech
Press Releases
Drivetrain
Ratio
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
82 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Santa Cruz Bronson: Review
232809 views
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
229744 views
Sam Hill's Custom Pink Specialized Demo - Fort William
100715 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
74395 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
68994 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
52229 views
Feel Pink and Get Fat - Video
51382 views
Review: Formula Belva Dual-Crown Enduro Fork
45667 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028295
Mobile Version of Website