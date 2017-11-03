Rattlin' Down Revolution.. on a Hardtail - Video

Everybody knows Revolution Bike Park, right? The fast-growing, and boundary-pushing trail network nestled on the hillside in Llangynog, Wales. Primarily for downhill bikes, or if you’re feeling fruity, a long travel trail bike. Well, not for Darren Evans.I headed down to Revolution and met up with the OG Hardtail Hooner to session some of the best slate and slop on offer in the Autumn sunshine. Aboard his Stanton Switchback, Darren took on the 50:01 jump line, poop chute, and some mind-bendingly good turns one of their newest tracks, Reddy McRedface. Fresh back from the Finale EWS, where he finished mid-pack on a hardtail (yes on a hardtail) - Darren was raring to give it the beans through the rough stuff, and from some light (read firm) peer pressuring from Phil Atwill, was keen to get some air miles clocked aboard the Hardcore Hardtail. Just wait until Darren climbs aboard the new Stanton full suspension rig next year.. then things are going to get wild!Rider: Darren EvansVideo/Words: Tom Caldwell