Radon Factory DH Team Rider, Faustin Figaret in San Remo - Video

Mar 19, 2017 at 18:46
Mar 19, 2017
by Joost Wichman  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

FAUSTIN FIGARET ON THE GAS IN SAN REMO.

RadonRaw - Faustin Figaret in San Remo

by RadonFactoryRacing
Views: 228    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Some RAW Downhill footage of Fausitn Figaret, during FOX testing and Radon Factory DH Team shooting in San Remo Italy.

Faustin Figaret in San Remo

Faustin Figaret in San Remo

Faustin Figaret in San Remo
Must Read This Week
YT Nabs the Director of Good Times
78563 views
Canyon Sender - Review
78335 views
Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' or 27.5+ Wheels
65052 views
DreamRide II - Photo and Video Epic
58820 views
Four New Tires From Michelin - First Ride
52118 views
The Interview: Troy Brosnan
51248 views
North American Handmade Bike Show 2017 - Randoms
49792 views
Matt Hunter Explores Patagonia - Video
48507 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 Good Golly Miss Molly! Figaret can ride man!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025739
Mobile Version of Website