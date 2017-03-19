Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Radon Factory DH Team Rider, Faustin Figaret in San Remo - Video
Mar 19, 2017 at 18:46
Mar 19, 2017
by
Joost Wichman
FAUSTIN FIGARET ON THE GAS IN SAN REMO.
RadonRaw - Faustin Figaret in San Remo
by
RadonFactoryRacing
Views: 228
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Some RAW Downhill footage of Fausitn Figaret, during FOX testing and Radon Factory DH Team shooting in San Remo Italy.
1 Comment
ShepherdWong
(14 mins ago)
Good Golly Miss Molly! Figaret can ride man!
1 Comment
