Radon Factory DH Team Rider, Faustin Figaret in San Remo - Video

You must login to Pinkbike.

FAUSTIN FIGARET ON THE GAS IN SAN REMO.









Some RAW Downhill footage of Fausitn Figaret, during FOX testing and Radon Factory DH Team shooting in San Remo Italy.







Some RAW Downhill footage of Fausitn Figaret, during FOX testing and Radon Factory DH Team shooting in San Remo Italy.

Must Read This Week