Video: Shralping & Shredding in Vallnord
Jun 13, 2018
by
xavier barneto
RAW - Loose laps in Vallnord
by
xavierbarneto
Views: 1,454
Faves:
14
Comments: 4
Basically smashing berms and hucking to flat with the new bike in Vallnord before heading to Crankworx!
Shot by Mario Saavedra
Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
104890 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
79805 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70142 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
67152 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
61045 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
53899 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
39617 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
38592 views
RecklessJack
(1 hours ago)
This is low altitude flying. That close call at the end tho. Brilliant.
+ 3
ajayflex
(55 mins ago)
It's a banger!
