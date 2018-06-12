VIDEOS

Video: Shralping & Shredding in Vallnord

Jun 13, 2018
by xavier barneto  
RAW - Loose laps in Vallnord

by xavierbarneto
Basically smashing berms and hucking to flat with the new bike in Vallnord before heading to Crankworx!

Shot by Mario Saavedra

 This is low altitude flying. That close call at the end tho. Brilliant.
 It's a banger!

