Raw Video: 40 Seconds of Fall Perfection in Squamish

Oct 28, 2020
by Peter Wojnar  


With winter fast approaching and weather turning for the worse, conditions might not be this good until spring—so we made the most of an afternoon session in Squamish to bring you a quick, raw dose of Coen's style.




MENTIONS: @konaworld @PeterWojnar


Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
105948 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
60938 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
54947 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
50795 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
48443 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42108 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
42018 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35385 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 40 seconds of perfection, I wish! Im more used to 10 seconds of heavy breathing
  • 3 0
 I want a quiet bike too
  • 1 0
 Would love to ride there now!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009214
Mobile Version of Website