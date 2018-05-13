Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Raw Video: 80 Seconds Of Corners From 50to1
May 13, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Max
and
Loose
smashing corners in some prime conditions.
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
Zen-Potatoes
(2 mins ago)
Pretty sure their Maths is off.. But for the riding, the science checks out.
[Reply]
+ 2
squiffybiker
(4 mins ago)
Holy mackerel
[Reply]
+ 1
yoonytoons
(0 mins ago)
Holy Brake Cables
[Reply]
