Raw Video: 80 Seconds Of Corners From 50to1

May 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Max and Loose smashing corners in some prime conditions.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Pretty sure their Maths is off.. But for the riding, the science checks out.
  • + 2
 Holy mackerel
  • + 1
 Holy Brake Cables

